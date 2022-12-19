What to do in Madison this week: Starkweather Winter Solstice Celebration, MELVIS, and more Isthmus Picks

Resource & Ruin: Wisconsin's Enduring Landscape, Dec. 19-March 26, Chazen Museum of Art: Landscapes are probably the biggest crowd-pleasers in the art world, but they also convey important evolving attitudes toward the land. “Resource & Ruin: Wisconsin’s Enduring Landscape” highlights 40 paintings, sculpture, ceramics and more spanning the 18th century to the present that depict the varied flora and geography of the state with an eye to their fragility in the current environment of climate change and development. Works by John Steuart Curry, Ansel Adams, Georgia O’Keeffe and Frank Lloyd Wright will be on display. Note, the Chazen is closed for annual maintenance from Dec. 24-Jan. 25.

× Expand courtesy Melvis Melvis is ready to T.C.B.

MELVIS, Monday, Dec. 19, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: “A Very Kitschy Christmas” is back for a second year with comedian and Elvis impersonator Melissa Brumm, aka MELVIS. Who can pass up the chance to see The King in a venue as intimate as The Bur Oak, not far from where Elvis himself once broke up a fight at a gas station? In addition to the music of Presley, there will be holiday songs, retro costumes, aluminum Christmas trees and dancing. Free; donations go to OutReach.

Governor’s Mansion Holiday Tours, through Dec. 20, Wisconsin Executive Residence: In-person tours at the historic Wisconsin Executive Residence are back this holiday season. Governor’s mansion visitors will have the chance to view the Tribute to our Troops Tree, featuring ornaments sent in by Wisconsinites to honor current or former Wisconsin service members. In the spirit of giving, visitors may bring donations of non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, or a new children’s book for the First Lady's Holiday Book Drive. One tour time remains, noon-2 p.m., Dec. 20.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the region's most elaborate and unique incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo. Zoo Lights opens on Thanksgiving weekend, and Santa will be on hand for photos through Dec. 23; tickets also include unlimited carousel rides. Purchase tickets in advance for timed entry from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18, plus Dec. 20-23 and 26-30.

× Expand courtesy Frank Martin Busch Frank Martin Busch

Frank Martin Busch & the Names, Tuesday, Dec. 20, Red Rooster, 6 p.m.: A co-founder of longtime favorite Madison Americana band WheelHouse, Frank Martin Busch has been stepping out solo, sometimes accompanied by a cast of players dubbed the Names. Busch's excellent debut album, deep and simple, came out last summer, mixing a bit of rock in his straight-ahead country sound. FMB & the Names will be a trio for this benefit concert raising funds for Girls Rock Camp Madison.

Starkweather Winter Solstice Celebration, Wednesday, Dec. 21, Olbrich Park, 4-6:30 p.m.: “Holy cow, what is this gridlock on Atwood Avenue?” you ask. It is the stream of pagans and pagan-allies, and those who just like to celebrate this major celestial event with a good blaze, flocking to Olbrich Park for the east side's premiere solstice celebration. This year the winter outdoor event is back after a two-year in-person hiatus. Expect hot chocolate, cider (attendees are encouraged to bring their own mugs), drumming, singing, dancing and giant puppets. Bring your wishes to add to the fire. It's at the baseball diamond at the bottom of the sledding hill. If anything can make you feel better about the shortest day of the year, it's this.

Madison Cello Ensemble + The Merry Minstrels, Wednesday, Dec. 21, Madison Youth Arts Center, 5 p.m.: First the all-tuba holiday concert, now the cellos are getting in on the act. This winter solstice celebration is also a fundraiser (for the Callan Bird Bear Memorial Scholarship and Planned Parenthood teen programs), with a reception at 5 p.m. followed by a performance at 6:30 p.m. This year this informal cello collective is joined by the Suzuki Strings of Madison String Orchestra. Admission is by donation. There will also be holiday treats, beverages and door prizes.

The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise, through Dec. 30, Bartell Theatre: It's become a December tradition for Mercury Players Theatre to feature a new play in the British panto (pantomime) tradition; the plays are family-friendly, and cheering (or booing) is encouraged. Nick Schweitzer and Steve Noll follow up on 2018's Star Wars: The Panto Strikes Back with another journey to other planets, The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,750 of the Star Wars Franchise. It's guaranteed whoever is playing Baby Yoda will get some cheers. Performances at 7 p.m., Dec. 16-17, 21-23 and 26-28; and 2 p.m., Dec. 17-18; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Jesse Koopman A close-up of LaShawn Banks as Scrooge. LaShawn Banks gives us a miserable, miserly Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 23, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: Children's Theater of Madison has re-adapted its adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story of holiday moral transformation, A Christmas Carol. LaShawn Banks returns as Ebenezer Scrooge, so that's the same. And you can bet Scrooge's redemption will remain. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 and 21-22; 2:30 and 7 p.m., Dec. 17; and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 18 and 23. Note: Sensory Kits are available at all performances, including noise-reducing headphones. Read Gwendolyn Rice's review here .

Middleton Community Orchestra, Wednesday, Dec. 21, UW Hamel Music Center, 7:30 p.m.: Tired of Christmas carols? The Middleton Community Orchestra bypasses the season with this program of Barber (featuring soprano Sachie Ueshima), Tchaikovsky (NOT the Nutcracker suite, and featuring tenor Justin Kroll), and Beethoven (NOT “Fur Elise,” and featuring violinist Julia Rhee). Rejoice.

× Expand courtesy Bang A person in front of a mural. Bang

Bang B-Day Mixtape Watch Party, Wednesday, Dec. 21, streaming, 8 p.m.: Madison hip-hop artist Bang released a new mixtape, The Cover 2 , in October. It's a 12-track exploration drawn from his life experience and tackling topics of family, religion, relationships and more. Bang will celebrate his birthday by hosting a livesteam from Studio 22, along with special guests the C.E.Os, Ta’ Tiana Mo’ Nay, Just Chillin and Dash Dub. Find links to various options to watch at bangtooreal.net .

The Nutcracker, through Dec. 23, Overture Hall: There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than this Madison Christmas tradition. Join Madison Ballet for the return of The Nutcracker. New Artistic Director Ja’ Malik continues his successful first season at the Madison Ballet with this holiday production. Sara Stewart Schumann, the former Madison Ballet artistic director, will make a return to stage in this year’s production, with musical accompaniment by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 and 22; 1 and 6 p.m., Dec. 17-18 and 23-24.

× Expand courtesy Adam Greuel Six people in a bar. Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos

Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos, Thursday, Dec. 22, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Maybe Adam Greuel gets 90 percent of the work of getting the audience in the door done by playing with a band called The Space Burritos. The other 10 percent is the excellence of this folky-bluegrassy group, with Greuel (of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades) on lead vocals and accompanied by plaintive fiddle over plentiful guitars. “I don't drink as much as I ought to, lately, it just ain't my style,” he sings over the band in a Waylon Jennings cover. He might not, but you can.