What to do in Madison this week: Doublespeak, My Family New Year's Eve and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Henry Vilas Zoo A flamingo light display. A flamingo light display at the 2022 Zoo Lights.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: One of the Madison area’s most elaborate displays of holiday lights can be found at the Henry Vilas Zoo. Keep the holiday spirit high for a few more days, with Zoo Lights happening from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 28-30. Unlimited carousel rides are included with admission, and your ticket purchase helps fund the nonprofit zoo (which does not usually charge admission). Note: tickets for timed entry are only available online at henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com .

It’s a Holiday Panto, Charlie Brown, through Dec. 29, Bartell Theatre: Holiday TV shows come and go, but a few are bedrock, and the bedrockiest of them all are 1964’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and 1965’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. In Mercury Players' It’s a Holiday Panto, Charlie Brown, our round-headed hero is angsting over streaming services stealing the audience for his show. As he is joined by Linus and the cast of Rudolph, hijinks ensue. Shows at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Sean Patton, Dec. 28-31, Comedy on State: “Human beings, we’re like glow sticks. We can’t truly shine until someone cracks us.” That line is from Sean Patton’s most recent stand-up special, Number One; it could double as a short description for his comedic method, which examines the weirdness of life around us and the even weirder stuff going on in our own heads. With Tanael Joachim and Bassam Shawl. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 29-30, and 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Frankie Scinto The four members of Doublespeak with a van. Doublespeak

Doublespeak, Saturday, Dec. 30, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: Madison post-hardcore quartet Doublespeak released an excellent debut EP, Reclamation , in June; as the year ends, the band is calling it a day, with the members all moving on to other projects. (However, fans should keep an eye out, as another EP is in the works.) More heavy fun will be provided during the night by Calamity, HeadWar (who also released a blazing EP, Bled Dry , in 2023), and Yotuma. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Howard Levy, Victor Garcia & the Happy Time Orchestra, Saturday, Dec. 30, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: One of the good things to arise from pandemic shutdowns was the formation of The Happy Time Orchestra, the Chicago-based Latin jazz ensemble composed of founder and drummer Collin Nordine, pianist Howard Levy, trumpet player Victor Garcia, tenor saxophone player Chris Madsen, and others. It’s all upbeat or mellow original compositions in styles from songo to calypso. The band’s debut album, Of This World, was released in August 2021. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Sean Reel Katie Powderly and a guitar. Katie Powderly

Katie Powderly, Saturday, Dec. 30, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Former Madisonian Katie Powderly, now a resident of the Blue Ridge Mountains of Maryland, returns with her soulful bluegrass-leaning folk and smoky vocals just ahead of the Dec. 31 release of the new acoustic double EP Live by the Song, Die by the Song, a recording of Appalachian folk ballads. It's a must for anyone even slightly Americana-curious. Madison’s Nick Brown opens. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Winter Spectacular, Saturday, Dec. 30, Crucible, 8 p.m.: If you’re ready to fire it up and don’t want to wait for New Year’s Eve, Crucible is back with its annual New Year’s Eve Eve Winter Spectacular. Hosted by Amethyst Von Trollenberg, the show features burlesque, aerial acrobatics, fire performances and more by Ammunition, Chris Stone, Cutie B., Lilly V Tänzerin, Luv Joy, Neimo Sworld, Nika Rose, Ruby Devour, Stellya Heart and Tashar. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

Holiday Express Model Train & Flower Show, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Model trains and the holiday season simply go together. Which is why the Holiday Express is a perennial Olbrich favorite. Large-scale model trains will chug through festive scenes surrounded by poinsettias and fresh evergreens, and members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will be on hand to show off their own trains. As a bonus, tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory.

× Expand Bonnie Manley Photography David Landau with guitar. David Landau

My Family New Year's Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, Keva Sports Center, Middleton, 2-8 p.m.: This event designed for the younger set features open sports play and giant inflatables, balloon artists, and more. There's also plenty of entertainment, including songs and stories by David Landau, James the Magician, juggler TJ Howell, Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Infinity Martial Arts. Find more info and tickets at kevasports.com.

The Earthlings, Sunday, Dec. 31, Garver Feed Mill, 7:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.: The Earthlings have been one of Madison’s most resilient and eclectic bands over the past decade-plus, in recent times adding an electro aspect to their jam-friendly, psych-tinged rock. Who better to create an immersive, multimedia experience at Garver? They will be joined by Def Sonic, The Civil Engineers, Lunar Ticks and DJ Kayla Kush for what is sure to be a mind-expanding evening. Tickets at exploretock.com .

× Expand courtesy Mad City Funk Mad City Funk

Mad City Funk + The Rascal Theory, Sunday, Dec. 31, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: If you’re looking for danceable funk and R&B (and a bit of rock) for NYE, veteran Madison bands Mad City Funk and The Rascal Theory play the hits and original music too. More classic sounds are provided by the Lake Collective duo; Billy Joe & the Affordables focus on the songs of Billy Joel. Revelers are encouraged to participate in the evening’s Hawaiian theme. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Combo Noir + Hirt Alpert, Sunday, Dec. 31, Harmony Bar, 9:30 p.m.: There’s nothing like the neighborhood feel of the Harmony to ring in the new year. Combo Noir, a jazzy project from Anna Purnell and Adam St. Reiff, provides the perfect swinging soundtrack for New Year’s Eve. Hirt Alpert pays tribute to two great trumpeters from the 1960s, Herb Alpert and Al Hirt, which is never a bad thing. Tickets include a champagne toast at midnight; the grill is open 'til 11 p.m. so chips ahoy!

× Expand Alex Kiander A close-up of Mickey Sunshine. Mickey Sunshine

Mickey Sunshine, Sunday, Dec. 31, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: Mickey Sunshine at Mickey’s Tavern? Sounds like a match made in New Year’s Eve heaven. The group, which puts a modern spin on '90s grunge and underground rock, released their first two EPs in 2023 ( Mickey Sellout parts one and two), each featuring the frank storytelling and powerful performances the quartet is known for. With The Mail Manipulators, Clean Room, DJ Checks Cashed.

Nuggernaut, Sunday, Dec. 31, Alchemy Cafe, 11 p.m.: From rock to jazz to funk, if a classic artist’s music has a groove, it’s fair game to appear on the setlist of Madison sextet Nuggernaut . Each New Year's Eve the band is joined by special guests for an evening to raise funds for WORT-FM , this year including Adam Ginsberg (Intellascope) and Robin Lee. This year’s show will include music by legends we lost in 2023. Champagne toast at midnight.

× Expand Bryan McCabe Taysha Montenegro at a Live on King event. Taysha Montenegro

Make America Gay Again, Thursday, Jan. 4, Crucible, 7 p.m.: This show from Cheshire Cat Comedy featuring queer comedians and drag performers debuted to a packed house during Pride Month 2023, and it’s back to bring a bit of glam to some of winter's longest nights. Returning as host is Milwaukee drag sensation Taysha Montenegro (a Miss Club Wisconsin and Miss Rigby titleholder), joined by drag artist Aristotle Awes. Awes will also perform a stand-up set, joined by comics The Queeny Bitch, Jessica Mance and Quinn James. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Sam Morril, Jan. 4-6, Comedy on State: Sam Morril has mastered the art of getting other comedians to talk about stuff on the long-running podcast We Might Be Drunk , co-hosted with Mark Normand, and the 2017-18 TV show People Talking Sports. His quick wit and ability to respond in the moment also comes in handy when working the audience on stand-up tours, so be prepared to possibly be heckled from the stage. And, of course, to enjoy Morril’s dark yet hilarious take on life. With Gary Vider. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Jan. 5-6. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Aidan White The band Troubadours of Rhythm and instruments. Troubadours of Rhythm

Troubadours of Rhythm, Thursday, Jan. 4, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A relatively new outfit, Milwaukee’s Troubadours of Rhythm draws on the jazz and blues styles of about a century back, before the explosion of Big Bands and swing. When the full combo is flying, expect chugging strummed banjo and slapping bass providing a rhythmic bed for piano, cornet, clarinet and vocal melodies. Tickets at seetickets.us .