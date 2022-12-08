What to do in Madison this weekend: Madison Roller Derby, Eastside Winter Market, and more Isthmus Picks

Governor’s Mansion Holiday Tours, through Dec. 20, Wisconsin Executive Residence: In-person tours at the historic Wisconsin Executive Residence are back this holiday season. Governor’s mansion visitors will have the chance to view the Tribute to our Troops Tree, featuring ornaments sent in by Wisconsinites to honor current or former Wisconsin service members. In the spirit of giving, visitors may bring donations of non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, or a new children’s book for the First Lady's Holiday Book Drive. Upcoming tour times are noon-2 p.m., Dec. 8, 15 and 20; and 10 a.m.-noon, Dec. 10 and 17.

Music Recovery Framework release party, Thursday, Dec. 8, Cafe Coda, 4:30 p.m.: In August 2021 the Greater Madison Music City project released the results of a music economic impact analysis prepared in partnership with Sound Diplomacy, a research and strategy consulting organization. This follow-up presentation will delve into other topics of the study (including the regulatory aspects of presenting music in Madison), and include some recommendations for building the music business more inclusively. DJ M White will provide music, and there will be opportunities for networking. Find a streaming option at facebook.com/ourgmmc.

Shawn Harper Photography A dancer in a winter scene. Choreographer Udbhav Desai is performing in "Winter Fantasia Reimagined" from Kanopy Dance Company.

Winter Fantasia Reimagined, Dec. 8-11, Overture-Promenade Hall: Kanopy Dance has been commemorating the shortest day of the year through movement for many years. This year, the company's winter solstice program has some new elements. Two Scandinavian tales, “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve” (with new costumes) and “The Norse Tree of Life,” will once again grace the stage, plus a world premiere, “Chalo Ramiye,” commissioned by Kanopy from South Asian dancer and choreographer Udbhav Desai. “Chalo Ramiye” means “let’s play” in Gujarati and this garba dance form is part of the nine-day Hindu festival Sharad Navratri. Colorful traditional costumes will brighten the solstice as surely as any bonfire. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9; 2 and 5 p.m., Dec. 10; and 1 and 4 p.m., Dec. 11; find tickets at overture.org .

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Dec. 1-11, Overture Center-Playhouse: An a cappella musical written by UW-Madison graduate and Theatre Latté Da co-founder Peter Rothstein, All is Calm uses period music and the words of the men who were actually there to recount a World War I story that will stick with you long after seeing the play. It's become a holiday tradition for Four Seasons Theatre, which is remounting this production for a third season. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand Lili Peper Lissie

Lissie, Thursday, Dec. 8, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Illinois artist Lissie celebrates the release of her fifth studio album, the Americana-inspired Carving Canyons, with a tour. Adding to her early Stevie Nicks-esque sound, Lissie mixes haunting natural lyricism and smooth acoustic textures. Much of Carving Canyons was written in collaboration with female-identifying songwriters including Bre Kennedy and Sarah Bruxton. Through her work, Lissie emphasizes the power of self-healing and giving space to feel and forgive. With Cat Clyde.

Erin Coburn, Thursday, Dec. 8, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Guitarist, singer and songwriter Erin Coburn is not far past age 20 but the Cincinnati native has already played clubs and festivals all over the U.S. — and that now includes Madison, with this debut show at Crucible. Recent tracks such as “Sleeve” and “Misfit” are modern rock with a bluesy edge provided by Coburn's soulful vocals and gritty guitar leads. Opening is Fangerlis , a Madison group playing string band style music with electric instruments and punk attitude.

× Expand Laura Green A group of people holiding up Radiothon flyers. Catholic Multicultural Center staff and volunteers are getting ready for Radiothon 2022.

Radiothon, Friday, Dec. 9, Catholic Multicultural Center, 1-7 p.m.: Each December, the Catholic Multicultural Center teams up with La Movida radio to host Radiothon, a bilingual fundraiser for the CMC's many community services (free meals, a food pantry and legal assistance for immigrants are only a sampling). After a couple years of mostly virtual activities, the celebration returns to the CMC, with performers including Ballet Folklórico de Carlos y Sonia Avila (6 p.m.), marimba master Eric De Los Santos (2:30 and 5 p.m.), and others. La Movida's broadcast (1480 AM/94.5 FM), features interviews with staff, volunteers and program participants. Donations can be made in-person, by calling 608-441-3247, or online at cmcmadison.org .

Wendy Red Star reception, Friday, Dec. 9, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 5-8 p.m.: Wendy Red Star is Apsáalooke (Crow) and a multimedia artist focused on Indigenous perspectives of the received Native American narrative. Vintage imagery and her own photos combine to create a trenchant commentary on current U.S. culture. In “Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird,” Red Star annotates portraits of Native Americans taken during the late 1800s-early 1900s when Crow leaders traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. officials. Her commentary provides needed and appreciated context. MMoCA's current hours are noon-6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, and the exhibit is on display through Feb. 26; the reception on Dec. 9 will include performances by the Wisconsin Dells Singers.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the region's most elaborate and unique incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo. Zoo Lights opens on Thanksgiving weekend, and Santa will be on hand for photos through Dec. 23; tickets also include unlimited carousel rides. Purchase tickets in advance for timed entry from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18, plus Dec. 20-23 and 26-30.

× Expand Ashley Crutcher Members of a handbell choir. Madison Area Concert Handbells

Madison Area Concert Handbells, Dec. 9-11, Madison, Monona and Verona venues: This auditioned ensemble features players of handbells and handchimes with more than 250 years of combined experience, so you can bet the group's 25th anniversary concerts will be special. Madison Area Concert Handbells will play their interpretation of a wide range of holiday music during three concerts: 7 p.m., Dec. 9, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Verona; 7 p.m., Dec. 10, Asbury United Methodist Church; and 3 p.m. Dec. 11, St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Monona. Find tickets here .

Toys for Tots Benefit, Saturday, Dec. 10, VFW Post 7591, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.: The Marine Corps Reserve has been coordinating a collection of holiday gifts for kids in Madison for many years, and this annual concert hosted by VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, has long been a great way to both give donations and receive a full day of entertainment. This year features two stages and 17 performers ranging from classic rock (QUEST, 6:10 p.m.) to '80s-'90s (Your Mom, 12:20 p.m.) to bluegrass (Soggy Prairie, 3:30 p.m.) to the one and only Art Paul Schlosser (4 p.m.). Be sure to bring an unwrapped toy for admission. Find more info on donation locations at madison-wi.toysfortots.org .

× Expand Jennifer Bastian A holiday market at Garver Feed Mill. The scene at the 2021 Eastside Winter Market, hosted by Communication.

Eastside Winter Market, Dec. 10-11, Garver Feed Mill: One thing we can advise about this popular winter holiday market: Do not drive into the Garver parking lot unless you have a lot of time to kill. (Consider biking, walking or busing!) Garver will be full of artisans and other vendors with merry merch of all descriptions, and the restored factory space will ring with live music all day Saturday. And because nobody wants to get sick before the holidays, masks are required. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 10; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 11. Find the music schedule and vendor list here .

Jerry Apps, Saturday Dec. 10, Verona Library, 1:30 p.m.: With more than 50 books under his belt, Wisconsin author Jerry Apps is back with More Than Words: A Memoir of A Writing Life, which travels through Apps’ 60 years in the storytelling business, addressing his creative process and offering advice to writers. Apps’ works include fiction, nonfiction and children’s literature, most often centered around rural history and country life. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org .

TubaChristmas, Saturday, Dec. 10, Capitol Rotunda, 2:30 p.m.: If this has somehow escaped your attention, we assure you: TubaChristmas is, indeed, a thing. And it has been now for 48 years. Each year, tuba and euphonium players get together across the globe to play Christmas music and the best of the repertory for the big brass instruments. Madison is one of seven sites for TubaChristmas performances this year in Wisconsin alone. And just when you think tuba music can't get any more emphatic, stick the impromptu orchestra in the Capitol Rotunda. It's a lot. Players are welcome; please register at noon, First United Methodist Church, with rehearsal at 1 p.m.

× Expand Dick Blau A person on stage with an accordion. Tom Brusky

Camp Wisco, Saturday, Dec. 10, The Sylvee, 4 p.m.: The Sylvee turns into your Uncle Larry’s Northwoods cabin for an evening of country folk music from Madison’s WheelHouse and polka music by the Tom Brusky Band. Host Adam Gruel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades) is sure to launch a bluegrass number or two himself. But that’s not all. Author Ron Faiola will be on hand to sign his Wisconsin Supper Clubs books. Uncle Larry would never get a party going without a euchre tournament and a meat raffle. There’ll be a brat eating contest and Wisconsin-themed vendors, too; it's all a benefit for Clean Wisconsin.

Madison Roller Derby, Saturday, Nov. 10, Keva Sports Center, Middleton, 6 p.m.: If it feels like a long time since the skaters of Madison Roller Derby hit the flat track, you are not imagining things; the last rollin' was in 2020. (Long enough that in the interim, the league's longtime home, Fast Forward Skate Center, is scheduled for demolition and still scouting a new location ; the nonprofit MRD is also fundraising to build its own venue .) MRD's return to action features a doubleheader of the Unholy Rollers vs. Va-Va-Va-Vixens and Quad Squad vs. Reservoir Dolls. Visit madisonrollerderby.org for tickets and future dates.

× Expand Jesse Koopman Two smiling people. "A Christmas Carol," Children's Theater of Madison, 2022.

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 10-23, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: Children's Theater of Madison has re-adapted its adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story of holiday moral transformation, A Christmas Carol. LaShawn Banks returns as Ebenezer Scrooge, so that's the same. Word is that this time, Tiny Tim is no longer in need of crutches. But is it still his life Scrooge's generosity is destined to save? Whatever the case, Scrooge's redemption will remain. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 10, 16 and 21-22; 2:30 and 7 p.m., Dec. 17; and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 11, 18 and 23. Note: Sensory Kits are available at all performances, including noise-reducing headphones.

The Occasional Quartet, Saturday, Dec. 10, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Willy Porter, Bill Camplin, Randy Sabien and Peter Mulvey are the Mount Rushmore of Wisconsin folk singer-songwriters. They go by the name The Occasional Quartet but it’s very, very occasional when they gather on one stage. The music will go from songwriter to songwriter with stories in between. Porter is an accomplished songwriter but it’s his Michael Hedges-meets-Leo Kottke-style guitar playing that turns heads. Jazz violinist Randy Sabien is a veteran performer seen on Austin City Limits and A Prairie Home Companion. Peter Mulvey is perhaps the most prolific songwriter of the bunch. And Bill Camplin, the elder statesman of the group, went from a career in songwriting to running a cafe for songwriters, Cafe Carpe, in Fort Atkinson.

× Expand Bob Koch A band on stage. Disq performing at Orton Park Festival, 2022.

Disq, Saturday, Dec. 10, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: October's Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet is Madison quintet Disq's second transmission to the national record wars via iconic indie label Saddle Creek. It's an eclectic and excellent rock album, and this time they have been able to get out on the road and play it for the people. If you witnessed their blazing set at Orton Park Festival in August, you probably already have a ticket to this tour homecoming; if not, don't sleep on this one. With Ratboys, Godly the Ruler.

Madison Vegan Holiday Pop-up, Sunday, Dec. 11, Goodman Community Center, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.: This very paw-sitive event will not only make shopping for the vegan on your holiday list easy, it'll make it easy to make vegan choices while entertaining throughout the season. The event is also a fundraiser for Wisconsin farm sanctuaries, Primates Inc. and Dane4Dogs. Food vendors include Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen, JustVeggiez, and Mindful Baking; organizers encourage preorder and pickup. See the full list at facebook.com/madison.vegan.popup .

Kent Sweitzer A close-up of Kangwon Kim and Trevor Stephenson. Madison Bach Musicians' Kangwon Kim (left) and Trevor Stephenson.

Madison Bach Musicians, Sunday, Dec. 11, First Congregational Church, 3:30 p.m.: For its 12th annual holiday season performance, the Madison Bach Musicians will present “Latin American Baroque,” the first concert of its kind for the popular period performance group. Instead of Bach, composers on the program will be Fernández, Padilla and Salazar. Singers will include soprano Esteli Gomez, a Grammy award winner; mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski, a prize winner in Madison’s Handel Aria Competition; tenor James Reese, celebrated Baroque interpreter; and baritone Ryne Cherry, velvety-voiced interpreter of both old and new music. The concert is preceded by a lecture at 2:45 p.m., and a livestream is available; find ticket info at madisonbachmusicians.org .

Modest Mouse, Sunday, Dec. 11, The Sylvee, 6:30 p.m.: To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its breakthrough album, Modest Mouse is on the road with “The Lonesome Crowded West Tour.” The album, released in November 1997, is today considered among the best indie records of all time. Just as they did the first time around, the rock band will tour as a quartet, with original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor. With Mattress; general admission tickets have been long sold out but a few VIP packages may be available.

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person and a guitar sitting in front of a window. Adem Tesfaye

The Periodicals + Adem Tesfaye Band, Sunday, Dec. 11, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: WORT-FM always throws a good party, and its wintertime birthday bash is no exception. For its first in-person birthday concert post-COVID, WORT delivers a pair of bands which blend genres into distinctive brews all their own. Adem Tesfaye Band is led by the songwriter-singer-guitarist, who mashes up hip-hop, R&B and reggae. The Periodicals cook up pub rock and soul into a horn-laden stew that is good for you.