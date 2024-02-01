What to do in Madison this weekend: Ms. Pat, 'Mad Dreams of Reason' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand DarRen Morris Detail from the painting "Natural Woman” by DarRen Morris. Detail from the painting "Natural Woman” by DarRen Morris.

Restoring the Black Woman, Feb. 2-29, Madison College-Gallery at Truax; reception 5:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 1: The Black Women's Affinity Group at Madison College hosts an annual exhibit in honor of the late Dzigbodi Akyea, who was an academic advisor at the college for nearly two decades. “Restoring the Black Woman” is the 2024 exhibition, featuring work by artists Bolanle Awosika, Paulina Ivanova, Althea René Miller-Sims, Monica Mims, DarRen Morris, Martina Seignarack, Crystasany R. Turner and Britney Woods. RSVP for the opening reception on Feb. 1 at eventbrite.com ; the exhibit continues through Feb. 29.

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, through Feb. 11, Overture Center-Playhouse: A klezmer musical and a charming romantic fantasy, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk is based on the life of Marc Chagall and his wife, Bella Rosenfeld Chagall. The arts (painting, dancing, music) are, in a sense, the star of the show. But the couple, living through the anti-Semitism and wars of the early 20th century, ground the play in reality — even while their imaginations are at full sway. Read Anya van Wagtendonk’s review here . This Forward Theater production shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Sharon Bjyrd Detail from "Loc’ced and Loaded," a painting by Sharon Bjyrd. Detail from "Loc’ced and Loaded," a painting by Sharon Bjyrd.

Black History Month Art Exhibition, Feb. 2-29, Omega School-LOUD Gallery; reception Feb. 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Celebrate Black History Month with art. The work of artists Sharon Bjyrd, Jerry Butler, Amira Caire, Charlotte Cummins, Higgs (aka Matthew Braunginn), Jerry Jordan, Issis Macias, Alina Puente Oby, Chele Ramos, Alice Traore, Sophia Voelker, Edward Wade and Michael Ward will be featured for the month of February. The exhibit is coordinated by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development , which will host an opening reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Evening of Storytelling, Friday, Feb. 2, Discovery Building-DeLuca Forum, 7 p.m.: The human need for narrative runs deep and this UW-Madison tradition forges connections among disparate groups that care about stories. This year is the 25th annual Evening of Storytelling, featuring Sunny Dooley, Diné; Joey Awonohopay, Menominee; and Rachel Noline and Twila Cassadore of the San Carlos Apache Nation. Tales will be told in Native languages with English translations. It’s sponsored by UW-Madison’s Amer­i­can Indian & Indigenous Stud­ies Pro­gram , the depart­ments of Anthro­pol­ogy, Eng­lish and Language Sciences, and Wunk Sheek, a group that serves Indigenous students.

× Expand courtesy Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Cast members rehearse for the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production of "Barefoot in the Park.” Cast members rehearse for the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production of "Barefoot in the Park.”

Barefoot in the Park, Feb. 2-11, Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie: Neil Simon’s reign on Broadway in the 1960s and ’70s is unparalleled. His character-driven comedies are precursors to Seinfeld in their focus on New Yorkers’ loveable quirks. Barefoot in the Park is a look at newlyweds, negotiating the path from truly “the honeymoon period” to coping with the slings and arrows of everyday life. Sun Prairie Civic Theatre stages the “opposites attract” classic at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 2-10, and 2 p.m., Feb. 11. Tickets at sunprairiecivictheatre.com .

Art of Enterprise: Israhel van Meckenem’s 15th-Century Print Workshop, through March 24, Chazen Museum of Art: The exhibit places printmaker Israhel van Meckenem in the context of his time as both artist and entrepreneur and explores the era’s newfound ability to make copies. Ease of replication brought to the fore issues of authenticity and authorship that parallel the current rise of artificial intelligence. The Chazen Museum of Art exhibition will also explore the technology of the time and van Meckenem’s repurposing of work by other artists.

DEX100, Friday, Feb. 2, Arts + Literature Lab, 7:30 p.m.: 2023 marked the centennial of the birth of saxophonist and composer Dexter Gordon, and kicked off a year’s worth of events celebrating his legacy. This DEX 100 celebration comes to Madison in concert form, with the sax ably covered by three top-flight players, Pawan Benjamin, Jon Irabagon and Eric Koppa. They are joined by a trio drawn from the UW Mead Witter School of Music faculty: pianist Johannes Wallmann, bassist Peter Dominguez, and drummer Matt Endres. Tickets at dex100madison.bpt.me .

× Expand Ed Ahrens A person playing trumpet in front of a colorful projection. Thomas Ferrella of You of All People during a 2020 performance of "MindStorm."

Mad Dreams of Reason, Feb. 2-3, MMSD Planetarium, 8 p.m.: This immersive, multimedia event features music by Madison collective You of All People joined by a special guest: Chicago-based composer, bandleader and drummer Gustavo Cortinas . For Mad Dreams of Reason, they will play to accompany a “live film” by Madison-based artist Enrique Rueda. (“Live film” can be anything from real-time video to previously gathered still images or film, blended in the moment and projected; read more here about the collective’s previous creation, Mind Storm .) Tickets at eventbrite.com .

The Anonymous Lover, Feb. 2 & 4, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: Madison Opera is back with The Anonymous Lover, the only surviving opera by pioneering Black composer, conductor and violinist Joseph Bologne. The comic opera (sung in French), which premiered in 1780, concerns a young widow ready to give up on love, and the anonymous notes she’s getting — unbeknownst to her, from a dear friend. If you can’t catch it all, English translations are projected near the stage. Have you been wondering if opera is for you? A free preview of the show by Madison Opera’s Kathryn Smith can be viewed on YouTube . Shows are at 8 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, with talks each day one hour beforehand; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Hiroshi Ayama A close-up of the band The Arab Blues. The Arab Blues

The Arab Blues, Friday, Feb. 2, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: The name of this duo is both direct and descriptive; the music is based in classical Arabian forms and explores intersections with the jazz and blues history of the duo’s Chicago base. Rami Gabriel plays electric guitar and oud; percussionist Karim Nagi employs traditional riqq and tublah drums and a special drum kit. The songs they create range from intense to meditative, and always find a strong groove (hear for yourself on the January release Layl ). Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Orchid Quest, Feb. 3-4, Olbrich Gardens: The Orchid Growers Guild takeover at Olbrich Gardens is always a fun (and often packed) experience. Prize-winning orchids in psychedelic configurations you never dreamed possible are on display. Even better, you can buy a fantastic orchid or two to take home. An entire roomful of fabulous plants nurtured by Midwestern orchid growers are for sale, from large extravagant blooms to small fragrant jewels. There are also seminars, a raffle, silent auction and plenty of advice for newbie orchid growers that may indeed result in your orchid reblooming a few months hence. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Feb. 4; find more info at orchidgrowersguild.org . (Note: Olbrich's “ Orchid Escape ” feature is also on display in the Bolz Conservatory, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through March 3.)

Frozen Assets Festival, Feb. 3-4, Edgewater: During our recent deep freeze it was looking good for some solid ice — finally — on Lake Mendota, but the last couple weeks melted hopes away. Clean Lakes Alliance’s Frozen Assets Festival will go on, on land, with the 5K replaced by a winter workout (10 a.m., Feb. 3). Plenty of other hands-on activities for all ages will take place, along with movie screenings, ice skating and kite-flying demonstrations, and more. The Wisconsin Kiter’s Club will also be flying at dusk on Feb. 2 and from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Feb. 4. Find an updated schedule at cleanlakesalliance.org .

× Expand courtesy Maxine Gordon Maxine Gordon at a newsstand. Maxine Gordon

Maxine Gordon, Saturday, Feb. 3, Cafe Coda, 12:30 p.m.: Maxine Gordon has taken on many roles in the music world since the 1950s — fan, tour and artist manager (including for her late husband, the saxophonist Dexter Gordon), concert promoter, historian, author. Gordon visits Cafe Coda to speak to Cool School student players in the morning, and will discuss her forthcoming book, Quartette: Stories from the Lives of Four Women Jazz Musicians — Maxine Sullivan, Velma Middleton, Melba Liston, and Shirley Scott during a lunchtime social from 12:30-2 p.m. Madison Jazz Jam follows.

Life Doesn't Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty, Feb. 3-18, Madison Youth Arts: This new play, written, directed and choreographed by multi-disciplinary artist Paige Hernandez, is based on a poem from Maya Angelou. The action (inspired by real kids) concerns four young persons who learn to conquer their fears. Music is by Kris Funn; choreography by Hernandez. Life Doesn't Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty was co-commissioned by Children’s Theater of Madison, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, Dallas Children’s Theater, and The Rose Theater of Omaha. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Shows are at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 3-18. More info and tickets at overture.org .

Aa Dekhen Zara, Saturday, Feb. 3, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 6 p.m.: Eight collegiate dance teams from across the U.S. will participate in Aa Dekhen Zara, an annual competition coordinated by UW students. The teams' Bollywood/fusion routines incorporate a wide range of Indian classical and modern dance styles into an electrifying evening of dance. Admission is free. Find more info at adzmadison.wixsite.com .

× Expand Mindy Tucker A close-up of Ms. Pat. Ms. Pat

Ms. Pat, Saturday, Feb. 3, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: Since 2017, when she told her life story in the memoir Rabbit, Ms. Pat has grown into an all-media superstar: podcasting, with The Patdown, a Netflix special, Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?; and creating and starring in three seasons of the Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show. Ms. Pat’s newest show finds her in the judge’s seat deciding on real-life disputes on Ms. Pat Settles It. All of Ms. Pat’s work transforms the at times heavy stories drawn from her life into healing humor. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Chiliocracy, Sunday, Feb. 4, Harmony Bar, 1-4 p.m.: What better time than February to get the pots bubbling with a chili cook-off? Chiliocracy , a recurring fundraiser for WORT-FM, returns for the first time in a few years. Attendees vote on chili cooked by local restaurants, and the event takes the opportunity to add a bit of a shot at our political system: your vote can count more than the “average Joe” with a higher donation. Music will be provided by string band The Grazers.

× Expand courtesy United Talent Agency Vir Das and a cup of tea. Vir Das

Vir Das, Sunday, Feb. 4, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: Vir Das is Indian and he’s not going to let his audience forget that during his latest standup tour, “Mind Fool.” Coming off his win of an International Emmy for Best Comedy for his last Netflix special, Landing (you may have also caught him on The Daily Show with Kal Penn in December, after the win), Das is continuing to poke fun at Indian, American and other global stereotypes in a piercing yet affectionate fashion. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .