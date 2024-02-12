What to do in Madison this week: Galentine's Day, 'A Valentine's Affair' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Luke Busch The band Panchromatic Steel. Panchromatic Steel

Panchromatic Steel + Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Tuesday, Feb. 13, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: This Fat Tuesday doubleheader is guaranteed to be a dance party. Mama Digdown’s Brass Band brings three decades of experience delivering New Orleans-steeped songs. Panchromatic Steel adds brass and other unexpected musical elements to the sound of Caribbean steel drum music. And platters of traditional food from the Big Easy will be available from St. Charles Station and Ollie’s. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Restoring the Black Woman, through Feb. 29, Madison College-Gallery at Truax: The Black Women's Affinity Group at Madison College hosts an annual exhibit in honor of the late Dzigbodi Akyea, who was an academic advisor at the college for nearly two decades. “Restoring the Black Woman” is the 2024 exhibition, featuring work by artists Bolanle Awosika, Paulina Ivanova, Althea René Miller-Sims, Monica Mims, DarRen Morris, Martina Seignarack, Crystasany R. Turner and Britney Woods.

× Expand Dan Myers Ben Seidensticker and Madeleine O'Keefe (from left). Ben Seidensticker and Madeleine O'Keefe (from left) in a scene from a previous Madison Shakespeare Company "A Valentine's Affair" production.

A Valentine’s Affair, Feb. 13-14, Bartell Theatre: Madison Shakespeare Company presents its sixth installment of Valentine's Day-appropriate scenes from Shakespeare. This year, scene-stealers include Rosalind and Orlando from As You Like It and Kate and Petruchio from The Taming of the Shrew, among others. And the popular improv “Sonnets from a Hat” puts the cast to the test of performing sonnets, created from audience-generated suggestions. Annie Jay returns as director. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 and at 7 and 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Scott Mullarky The Cajun Strangers and instruments. The Cajun Strangers

Cajun Strangers, Tuesday, Feb. 13, Full Mile Beer Co., Sun Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; and Mickey's, 10 p.m.: Celebrate the arrival of Mardi Gras season with the state’s most authentic Cajun band. The Cajun Strangers have been students of southwest Louisiana dance music for 20 years, and led by Tom “Big Nick” Nickel on accordion they’ll have people two-stepping from the very first number. They will hold court with two shows for Fat Tuesday, early at Full Mile in Sun Prairie and late at Mickey's.

Kaveh Akbar, Wednesday, Feb. 14, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: Iranian American poet Kaveh Akbar will discuss his new comic novel, Martyr!, with Madison’s own Michelle Wildgen. The book, about an addict/poet searching his family history to come to terms with politics, art, and himself, has been garnering rave reviews from the likes of Mary Karr, Lauren Groff and Clint Smith. In-person seats for this Wisconsin Book Festival event have all been claimed, but a livestream is available at crowdcast.io .

× Expand A collage of performers and vendors for Galentine's Day 2024. Performers and vendors for Galentine's Day 2024.

Galentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: A quartet of woman-led local pop/rock bands brings love for all to the High Noon stage at this Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day showcase, also featuring a mini-maker’s market with art and bakery items. Host band Raddish released their debut EP, Burn , last fall, which ranges from crunchy guitar rockers to seductive synthpop. They are joined by melodic Gentle Brontosaurus , longtime Madison favorites; and a pair of relatively new outfits, Muscle Memory and ‘90s-‘00s covers supergroup Wild Violets . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Les Misérables, Feb. 14-18, Overture Hall: Les Miz is the kind of big Broadway blockbuster touring show that Overture Hall was built to accommodate, and it should fill the place with its passion all the way up to the nosebleeds. The sung-through musical features 40-some tunes, some of which (“Do You Hear The People Sing?” “One Day More”) have become rousing staples. Set in the 19th century, this story of a man convicted of stealing a loaf of bread still resonates in 2024. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 16, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18; tickets at overture.org .

Black History Month Art Exhibition, through Feb. 29, Omega School-LOUD Gallery: Celebrate Black History Month with art. The work of artists Sharon Bjyrd, Jerry Butler, Amira Caire, Charlotte Cummins, Higgs (aka Matthew Braunginn), Jerry Jordan, Issis Macias, Alina Puente Oby, Chele Ramos, Alice Traore, Sophia Voelker, Edward Wade and Michael Ward will be featured for the month of February. The exhibit is coordinated by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development .

× Expand courtesy Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory Randi and Brian, subjects of the documentary "Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory." Randi and Brian, subjects of the documentary "Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory."

Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory, Thursday, Feb. 15, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, her husband searches for solutions to aid in healing, eventually landing on the development of prosthetic nipples…which turns into a business that the couple attempts to keep hidden from their five kids and Wisconsin community. It’s the story of documentary filmmaker Justinsuperstar’s family, and Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory has been a hit on the festival circuit over the past year, including winning an Audience Award at the 2023 Milwaukee Film Festival. Its Madison premiere will be followed by a discussion by members of Gilda’s Club Madison and film producer Jason Cohen (a UW-Madison alum); a portion of ticket sales benefits Gilda’s.

Madison Ballet, Feb 15-25, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Madison Ballet drills down into all the ways that love makes us feel like dancing — but can also provoke other complex emotions. This is the company premiere of “Something to Remember You By” by award-winning choreographer Stephanie Martinez, Also on the bill for “Love”: “Guitar Concerto” by Ja’ Malik and the classical virtuosic ballet, “Paquita Suite” staged by Andrea Long. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday; a talkback will take place with the choreographers and artists of Madison Ballet, moderated by artistic director Ja’ Malik, after the Feb. 15, 18 and 22 performances. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Olivia Witt

The Roast of Olivia Witt, Thursday, Feb. 15, Cardinal Bar, 8 p.m.: Working her craft with the sketch group Grapefruit Bubbly and bad film-roasters Schlock and Awe — and through her own quick-witted, self-deprecating and at times bracingly raw stand-up — Olivia Witt is a stalwart of the Madison comedy scene. At least, for a little bit longer: Witt is moving on to tackle the comedy world in New York City. Madison Indie Comedy is hosting a send-off roast sure to attract more of the cream of our city’s funniest folks. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

East of Vilas, Thursday, Feb. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The artists on the bill all incorporate various genres under the big tent most comfortably known as “indie.” UW-Madison was the birthplace of East of Vilas, which continues its increasing live presence with this show. EoV is joined by the meandering atmospheric melodies of Chicago’s Kent Avenue Carpool, dreamy strumming from Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Jacob Slade, and pop rock from Minneapolis’ Colin Bracewell. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .