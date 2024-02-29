What to do in Madison this weekend: Intocable, Kanopy Dance and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Christian Hunter A socially-distanced choir practice by Somerset Hills Harmony. A still image from "The Drive to Sing," featuring Somerset Hills Harmony in Pluckemin, New Jersey.

The Drive to Sing, Thursday, Feb. 29, Pinney Library, 7 p.m.: The COVID-19 pandemic presented an existential difficulty for choral groups: how to safely gather to perform or even practice in a world beset by a virus transmitted by breathing? The Wisconsin Chamber Choir was one group that found a way via technology, performing socially distanced concerts like “ Car Carols ” in December 2020. The new documentary The Drive to Sing features WCC and other choral groups from around the country that managed to make music together during difficult times. Choir members will participate in a Q&A following this free screening.

Jason Kirk, Thursday, Feb. 29, Northstreet, 7 p.m.: Sports journalist and podcaster Jason Kirk is reading from his debut novel, Hell is a World Without You, a coming-of-age story about a teenager from an evangelical religious background encountering the secular world of the early 2000s. Also appearing are podcasters Mason Mennenga ( A People’s Theology and The BlackSheep Podcast ) and Matt Brown ( Think Eternity ). A pop-up bookstore from Lake City Books will also be onsite for the event. This is a relatively new format for Northstreet. Let’s see how it works out.

× Expand Misha Latyshev Patrick Chounet in "Torch Song." Patrick Chounet in "Torch Song," StageQ, 2023.

Torch Song, through March 2, Bartell Theatre: StageQ tackles this two-act version of the Harvey Fierstein classic Torch Song Trilogy. It’s about Arnold Beckoff, a torch-singing Jewish drag queen in New York City in the 1970s and '80s. While times have changed since the play was written, drag queens have perhaps never been more of a hot-button topic. The final shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 29-March 1 and 2 p.m. on March 2. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

The Thin Place, Feb. 29-March 10, American Players Theatre-Touchstone: Two Crows, a small theater company in Spring Green drawing talent from nearby American Players Theatre, is back for its first shows since the pandemic shutdown in 2020. The Thin Place is about spiritualism — Linda, a medium, and Hilda, a woman who has suffered a loss. The play interrogates the “thin place” between this world and whatever may lie beyond. Playwright Lucas Hnath won an Obie award in 2016; his works never stick with the merely situational. Shows at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 6 p.m. on March 2, 1 and 6 p.m. on March 3 and 9, and 1 p.m. on March 10. Tickets at twocrowstheatrecompany.org .

The Beaches, Thursday, Feb. 29, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Pop-rock from Toronto dispensed with lots of power and a decidedly feminist twist, The Beaches have placed eight number one singles on Canadian alternative radio, including the addictive ska beat underpinning “Blame Brett.” The group’s fans include Avril Lavigne, The Rolling Stones and the Foo Fighters — all bands for whom they’ve opened for. Sold out in January, but check for last minute tickets at ticketmaster.com . With Boyish.

× Expand Christa Dahman Cast members of "Doed Koecks." Cast members of "Doed Koecks," Broom Street Theater, 2023.

Doed Koecks, through March 2, Broom Street Theater: From a mysterious diary found in the basement of a small town Wisconsin library, to the 17th century practice of “sin eating” (baking sins into cakes and eating them to take them off the slate of the deceased), this Broom Street Theater production by the playwright Coleman is intriguing. As depicted in Doed Koecks, the revival of sin eating ends up creating a global megachurch. All shows at 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday; advance tickets at eventbrite.com .

Kanopy Dance Company, March 1-3, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: Martha Graham truly needs no introduction. With “Graham: In HER Voice,” Kanopy celebrates the 100th anniversary of the groundbreaking choreographer’s dance company with a performance of the iconic “Suite from Appalachian Spring,” set to music by Aaron Copland. Guest artists Miki Orihara and Sandra Kaufmann have a long history with Graham’s company. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on March 1, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on March 2, and at 1 and 4 p.m. on March 3. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Steve Noll Cast members of "Overprint" from Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre. Cast members of "Overprint" from Kathie Rasmussen Women's Theatre (back row, from left): Arko Bakshi, Colleen Murphy, James Rowe, Bryan Royston, Heidi Weitz, Sarah Whelan, Sara Wojtak (front): Laura Athas, Cynthia Bachhuber, Nichole Klaus, Pepper Williams.

Overprint, March 1-16, Bartell Theatre: This original piece of Madison theater, written and directed by longtime author and WORT-FM radio host Jan Levine Thal, centers on a widow, Meredith, who is also facing the realities of the dying publishing industry. Despite the dire scenario, Overprint is a comedy — and there is dancing, with choreography by Heidi Hakseth. This Kathie Rasmussen (KR) Women's Theatre production is presented in cooperation with the Madison Theatre Guild. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except for 2 p.m. on March 16) and 2 p.m. Sundays; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Jonathon Millionaire, Friday, March 1, The Rigby, 8 p.m.: Madison quartet Jonathon Millionaire has built an intriguing collection of recordings in recent years, revisiting the sonic textures of '90s guitar rock for explorations of modern-day worries and nostalgia. Sequels , their just-released EP, reimagines a couple of their own recent songs in new incarnations, providing the listener insight into the power of musical arrangements in the songwriting process (and also providing some earworms after you compare/contrast the songs a few times). With Sorry Machine, Pullstring.

× Expand courtesy Good I Music The band Intocable at sunset. Intocable

Intocable, Friday, March 1, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 p.m.: Texas sextet Intocable is celebrating 30 years as a band with several limited runs of tour dates throughout the U.S., and the new album Modus Operandi — which includes several songs that have already been major hits during the last couple years. (Hits are Intocable’s business, with 57 entries on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart during their run, and even more chart action on regional Mexican charts.) The group’s blending of norteño and Tejano styles with modern pop is irresistibly catchy. Don’t wait on tickets, already in limited supply at overture.org .

Nerd Made: Madison, Saturday, March 2, Masonic Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Madison Makers Market is back with a new vendor fair. The name, Nerd Made: Madison, sums up the concept well — items made by nerds, for nerds. Costumes from the world of fandom are encouraged, and face painting for all ages will be available. Free admission. Find a vendor list at madisonmakersmarket.com .

× Expand courtesy Andy Rash Andy Rash and son with eclipse-viewing glasses. Andy Rash and son with eclipse-viewing glasses.

Andy Rash, Saturday, March 2, Mystery to Me, 11 a.m.: On Aug. 21, 2017, Milwaukee-based children’s author and illustrator Andy Rash traveled with his son to Golconda, Ill., to witness the total solar eclipse. His new book, Eclipse, is the story of that trip, and it crackles with vivid descriptions and lively (and often humorous) illustrations that encourage readers young and old to seek out and cherish unique adventures and special moments with loved ones. The book also includes details about the three types of solar eclipses, as well as a U.S. map that highlights the paths the moon’s shadow will take during total and annular eclipses between now and 2048. This is a free event and RSVPs are encouraged; it also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast. Find info at mysterytomebooks.com .

Art, Computing and AI, Saturday, March 2, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 2 p.m.: MMoCA wins this week’s longest event name sweepstakes with “Art, Computing and AI: How the Proverbial Sausage is Made and Why You Should Worry about the Proverbial Sausage Making Process.” Forget about the sausage; artists Zach Kaiser and Gabi Schaffzin will be discussing “Blessed is the Machine,” a “self-aware computational system” that presumes knowledge about visitors’ emotions yet may or may not be AI, and other issues surrounding AI. “Blessed is the Machine” was commissioned from the artists by MMoCA, and is part of the “imaginary i” exhibit, on display through April 7.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, March 2-21, Madison Youth Arts-Starlight Theater: Children’s Theater of Madison takes young audiences on a colorful, exuberant journey that involves Greek myth, monsters and a few lessons about power — and the powerlessness kids often feel — in this adventurous script scored with original rock tunes. Shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday (no 6 p.m. show March 10), plus 7 p.m, March 20-21. Tickets at overture.org .

Pie à la Madison, Sunday, March 3, Madison College-Truax campus, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Is it Pi(e) Day already? Well, no; the world’s favorite numerical constant/bakery holiday mashup is on March 14 as usual, but you know how it is, preparations for these big holidays are getting pushed out more and more every year. This fun event, by the Wisconsin Bakers Association and Madison College, will showcase 10 bakeries with samples of their best pies, pie demos, a pie walk, raffles, and more (and even more for those who pop for a VIP ticket). Bakeries include Bakehouse 23, Elsie Mae's Sweet Shop, Stella's Bakery, Sweet Pea's Pies, Breadsmith of Appleton, Neat-O's Bake Shoppe, Pink Mocha Cafe, Sugar River Country Bakery, Norske Nook Restaurant & Bakery and Papa Brunk's Bakery. It’s a fundraiser for the Baking & Decorative Arts Program at Madison College, the Wisconsin Bakers Association and the Wisconsin Bakers Foundation. Timed entry tickets at universe.com .

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, through March 10, Arts + Literature Lab, 2 p.m.: This ongoing Sunday series of poetry boasts many of Madison’s big names in verse, here for this year’s festive theme of “Under the Big Top.” The sub-theme for March 3 is “Lady on a Horse,” with readers Donna Carnes, Christin Jacque, Cristina Norcross, Charles Edward Payne (an Isthmus contributor), Tim Walsh and Beth Ann Workmaster. The final reading will be March 10; find more information at artlitlab.org .

× Expand Sandlin Gaither Newberry & Verch and instruments. Newberry & Verch

Newberry & Verch, Sunday, March 3, North Street Cabaret, 6 p.m.: Missouri native Joe Newberry plays guitar and banjo, and writes songs that can melt the hardest heart, as heard on A Prairie Home Companion and from stages across the country. From Ontario, Canada, April Verch is a champion fiddler who has led a prolific eponymous band for two decades. As a duo, they play traditional music from their home areas and original songs, with some lively step-dancing by Verch accompanying some tunes. Find tickets for this Sugar Maple Concert Series date at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Dylan Langille The band Greensky Bluegrass at the fairgrounds. Greensky Bluegrass

Greensky Bluegrass, Sunday, March 3, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Greensky Bluegrass works inside the traditional framework of the genre, but the tremendously distinctive sound the Michigan quintet has built over the last couple of decades is undeniably on the progressive side of the fence. Through steady touring and a string of excellent recordings, Greensky in 2024 stands tall as a giant in the bluegrass world. Double bonus: Opening is The High Hawks, an Americana-jam supergroup (Adam Greuel of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades is a member) whose new album, Mother Nature’s Show, is out Feb. 16. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .