What to do in Madison this week: Rhett Miller, ‘Hadestown,’ and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand https://www.sierraclub.org/meet-ben-jealous A close-up of Benjamin Jealous. Benjamin Jealous

An Evening with Benjamin Jealous, Monday, Jan. 23, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 5:30 p.m.: The annual MLK Symposium at UW-Madison (in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) welcomes Benjamin Jealous as this year's guest speaker. Recently named executive director of the national Sierra Club, Jealous is also author of a new book, Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing, and a former director of the NAACP. The talk will be followed by a Q&A. Tickets are not required; register here for a livestream option.

The History and Development of Madison's Railroads, Tuesday, Jan. 24, Zoom, 7 p.m.: Before the 20th century rise of car culture and the building of the interstate highway system, a town's ability to attract a railroad was a significant marker of its growth and economic health. In 2023, as Madison is considering a possible return of passenger rail, it's a perfect time to examine local railroad history. The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation is offering this talk by Center for Railroad Photography & Art executive director Scott Lothes, on Zoom. Buy tickets here for a link to the webinar.

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Historical Society A close-up of Chris McGeshick. Chris McGeshick

Ojibwe Storytelling Series, Tuesdays, through Jan. 31, Zoom, 7 p.m.: The winter months are for storytelling in Ojibwe culture, and the Wisconsin Historical Society invites you to listen. Join in on Zoom in January as tribal leaders share stories sure to be both interesting and educational. Each Tuesday, Indigenous speakers will share stories that entertain while teaching attendees about Native American culture and history; still to come are Chris McGeshick (Jan. 24), and Wanda McFaggen. Register for each livestream at wisconsinhistory.org .

Hadestown, Jan. 24-29, Overture Center-Overture Hall: Turns out, Hadestown is a musical set in hell, continuing Broadway's tradition of being able to add song and dance to anything and make it entertaining. This sung-through work by Anaïs Mitchell weaves together two tales from Greek myth, that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and Persephone. It's a romp to and from the underworld, amplifying themes of sadness and doubt, and uplift and hope. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 24-26; 8 p.m. Jan. 27; 2 and 8 p.m., Jan. 28; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., Jan. 29.

× Expand courtesy University of Oklahoma Press Bobbie Malone (left) and Bill C. Malone.

Bill C. Malone + Bobbie Malone, Wednesday, Jan. 25, Crowdcast, 7 p.m.: Historians, authors and musicians Bill and Bobbie Malone may no longer live in Madison, but thanks to the internet have remained a presence locally by continuing to remotely host the WORT-FM show Back to the Country every fourth Wednesday. Mystery to Me is hosting the Malones for a Crowdcast talk about their second book collaboration, Traveler: The Musical Odyssey of Tim O’Brien, on the life and career of the Hot Rize songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. RSVP here for the livestream.

Lake Street Dive + Monica Martin, Wednesday, Jan. 25, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Here we have hard-core, classically trained musicians who, in 2004, decided to rock. Products of Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music, Lake Street Dive is equally at home playing the stage at The Telluride Bluegrass Festival or the Toronto Jazz Fest. Their recordings have topped the Billboard charts and have been included on Paste’s yearly Best Albums lists. But Lake Street Dive live is where it’s at. That’s where their imagination and casual fearlessness is on full display. Madisonians who caught them at Orton Park in 2013 are still staggered. Monica Martin, former lead vocalist of Madison’s PHOX, opens what will be an exciting homecoming for the pop-rock practitioner now toiling on the west coast.

× Expand Sharon Kilfoy An icy-looking art work. Detail of a work in the "Disintegrations" series by Sharon Kilfoy.

Sharon Kilfoy, through Feb. 12, The Circa Room: Sharon Kilfoy has long been a muralist, a teacher and a supporter of community art, as well as an artist herself. “Disintegrations,” a Buddhist-inspired exhibit of her recent mixed media work combining fabrics, paint and destruction, is at The Circa Room, 902 Williamson St., through Feb. 12.

Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge final presentation, Thursday, Jan. 26, Central Library, 6 p.m.: Madison has been contemplating a bit of a makeover; specifically, having some work done along Lake Monona. Three design teams will be presenting their proposals for the new Lake Monona waterfront. What could be included? Water slides? Clam shacks? Boardwalk arcades? See for yourself at the unveiling of the plans. This in-person event begins with music and food at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation at 6 p.m. (which will also be live-streamed to the Madison City Channel ); recordings of the prior presentations can be viewed here .

Riotsville, U.S.A., Thursday, Jan. 26, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 7 p.m.: This documentary directed by Sierra Pettengill (The Reagan Show) looks at one government response to late 1960s civil rights and anti-war activism: “towns” purpose-built for training programs for the military and local police departments to counter protesters. Riotsville, U.S.A. premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and makes its Madison debut as the opening selection for the winter MMoCA Cinema series.

× Expand courtesy Jason Kutz A punch card for concert attendance. Madison pianist and composer Jason Kutz is planning on a busy 2023.

Mr. Chair with Tony Barba, Thursday, Jan. 26, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Composer and pianist Jason Kutz (of Mr. Chair, Bad Philosopher and other bands) has announced a compelling project for 2023: Playing at least 23 concerts featuring new music, special guests and other surprises. (23 is Kutz's lucky number.) You can get in right at the beginning by attending this concert by Mr. Chair, joined by guest Tony Barba on saxophone.

Airness, Jan. 26-Feb. 12, Overture Center-Playhouse: Is air guitar the most truly American of the art forms? This comedy by Chelsea Marcantel centers on Nina, who enters an air guitar competition only to find levels of meaning she didn't suspect were there, like the importance of setting yourself free. Forward Theater Company's production of Airness is the Wisconsin premiere. For those about to rock, we salute you. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m., Feb. 4 and 11. ALSO: FTC is hosting an Air Guitar Summit featuring rock trivia, an air guitar workshop and more, at 7 p.m., Jan. 30, High Noon Saloon; admission is free.

Rhett Miller, Thursday, Jan. 26, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The pilot of alt-country heroes Old 97’s, Miller’s latest solo album is called The Misfit. The music is decidedly more far-out than the burn-the-barroom down-ballads of his full band. But then again, Miller has always been somewhat of a pop music astronaut. Miller made the latest record with his Hudson Valley neighbor, producer Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Danger Mouse), who also provided much of the instrumentation on The Misfit. That results in music more alt than alt-country, but Miller's storytelling muscle is as fit as ever. Opener Courtney Jaye self-describes her new album, Hymns and Hallucinations, as “spiritual music for weirdos.”

× Expand Johanna Austin A person leaning on a unicycle “The Quiet Hours” is devised and performed by Kevin Flanagan.

The Quiet Hours, Jan. 26 & 28, Madison Circus Space: The nonprofit Madison Circus Space has continually expanded its offerings since opening its new purpose-built building at 2082 Winnebago St. in 2019. One of its latest initiatives is an artist-in-residence program; MCS is currently hosting two resident artists: Kevin Flanagan and Sierra Rhoades Nicholls, who are presenting various workshops in January. Flanagan is also performing a solo work, The Quiet Hours, which considers weighty subjects via circus and movement arts; shows at 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 7 p.m., Jan. 28; tickets at madisoncircusspace.com .