What to do in Madison this weekend: Blue Note Quintet, Joe Pera and more Isthmus Picks

Jon Hoel Trio (L-R): Ben Ferris, Jon Hoel, Kelby Kryshak.

Wisconsin Jazz Fest, Thursday, Jan. 25, Majestic, 7 p.m.: This year’s Wisconsin Jazz Fest brings together an all-star bill of four local stalwarts. Bassist Ben Ferris brings his Octet; saxophonist Jon Hoel plays with his Trio (also featuring Ferris and drummer Kelby Kryshak); and multi-instrumentalist Rick Flowers is behind the keys with the relatively new ensemble Amalgam X. Rounding out the lineup is the smooth ensemble Feestet, led by vocalist Helen Feest, which released a playful self-titled debut EP in October. Tickets at ticketmaster.com . Due to a snowstorm on Jan. 12, this show moved to the final weekend of FPC Live's Fests series . Isthmus is a sponsor of this year's series.

The Zone of Interest, Thursday, Jan. 25, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: This film in German and Polish (with English subtitles) is an intense look at part of the Holocaust; the lives of Rudolf Höss, commandant at Auschwitz, and his family as they inhabit a dream home just outside the camp. Multiple cameras were set up in a house and actors improvised and experimented with no crew “on set”; the atrocities appear largely as part of the soundtrack. The Zone of Interest was directed by Jonathan Glazer and based somewhat on a novel by Martin Amis; just nominated for Best Picture in this year's Academy Awards, it kicks off the winter/spring UW Cinematheque schedule.

Federico Uribe/photo by Bob Koch A fox and bird by artist Federico Uribe. A fox and bird by artist Federico Uribe.

Federico Uribe, through May 26, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Miami-based artist Federico Uribe creates sculptures of animals and environments by repurposing materials typically discarded — plastic bottles, paintbrush handles, guitar strings, bullet casings, etc. His creations wrest beauty, joy and humor from objects most consider trash (and which also are creating disaster for the creatures depicted, including humans). The overall emotional effect can’t be described in a few sentences; we strongly recommend seeing for yourself his collection at MMoCA, “ Metamorphosis ,” through May 26.

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, Jan. 25-Feb. 11, Overture Center-Playhouse: A klezmer musical and a charming romantic fantasy, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk is based on the life of Marc Chagall and his wife, Bella Rosenfeld Chagall. The arts (painting, dancing, music) are, in a sense, the star of the show. But the couple, living through the anti-Semitism and wars of the early 20th century, ground the play in reality — even while their imaginations are at full sway. This Forward Theater production shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10. Tickets at overture.org . Note: The correct opening date is Jan. 25, not Jan. 26 as published in the January print issue.

Mindy Tucker A close-up of Joe Pera. Joe Pera

Joe Pera, Jan. 25-27, Comedy on State, 7:30 & 10 p.m.: A sleep-inducement podcast ( Drifting Off with Joe Pera ) is perhaps not the first thing to expect from a stand-up comedian, but Joe Pera is not your standard joke teller. His quiet approach and subtle storytelling style have taken him far beyond the stage to voice roles in Pixar films (Elemental) and even an appearance in the final season of the dark comedy series Search Party. The initial shows of Pera’s Madison stand sold out quickly, but an additional show was added and more tickets released; check for tickets at madisoncomedy.com . With Dana Ehrmann, Andrew Rynning.

Dom Flemons, Thursday, Jan. 25, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Dom Flemons opened new doors to old-time music during his years with the Carolina Chocolate Drops. Since the Drops disbanded, the Grammy-winning musician and storyteller has stayed busy, including recording a rousing album of new songs. Traveling Wildfire blends his devotion to country and western music with his deep knowledge of Black Americans who helped make it come to life. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Paula A. White A dance during the 2019 Folk Ball Festival. A dance during the 2019 Folk Ball Festival.

Folk Ball Festival, Jan. 26-28, UW Memorial Union: Still hoping to burn off some big holiday season dinners? Or just looking to hear some intriguing international music? The Madison Folk Dance Club and the Wisconsin Folk Arts Association team up to present the annual Folk Ball Festival, with evening dances (7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday) featuring a distinct Balkan theme courtesy of Sloboda, Black Bear Combo, Izvor Orchestra and Orkestar Bez Ime. The dances also feature non-Balkan music by Yid Vicious, Intemperance Collective and Szaszka.If you would like to learn some steps, workshops begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Find more information at the MFDU website .

Makers & Fixers: Celebrating the Can-Do Spirit, through Jan. 28, TNW Ensemble Theater: Playwright Danielle Dresden visited makerspaces and interviewed fix-it folks to create TNW’s latest production, Makers & Fixers: Celebrating the Can-Do Spirit. The comedy begins as two characters consider potentially life-altering decisions while preparing for a makerspace open house, and promises an “inventive tool dance” by tap dancer Sean Frenzel. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19-28. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

courtesy Missing Piece Group Blue Note Quintet (from left): Gerald Clayton, Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, Kendrick Scott, Matt Brewer. Blue Note Quintet (from left): Gerald Clayton, Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, Kendrick Scott, Matt Brewer.

Blue Note Quintet, Friday, Jan. 26, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Blue Note Records, again in the vanguard of jazz under the leadership of musician Don Was, celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2024. What better way to mark the anniversary than a tour by an all-star ensemble of label artists? Four Blue Note bandleaders — pianist Gerald Clayton, vibraphonist Joel Ross, drummer Kendrick Scott, and saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins — are joined by another bandleader, bassist Matt Brewer, for a concert that will pay tribute to the past and look to the future. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Schubertiade, Jan. 26 and 28, UW Hamel Music Center: It’s Schubertiade time, Schuberties! This annual UW-Madison Mead Witter School of Music program is an homage to the original Schubertiades that featured the composer himself on the piano, with guest artists gathered around. This year again features two related concerts. The Jan. 26 concert is devoted to “Die Schöne Müllerin,” a song cycle for solo voice and piano based on 20 poems by Wilhelm Müller; performance at 8 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture by Schubert scholar Susan Youens at 7 p.m. The Jan. 28 concert features other songs, vocal ensembles, and chamber music from the same period as the “Müllerin” cycle; concert at 3 p.m. with an intro lecture by Youens at 2:15 p.m. Musicians include Martha Fischer, Bill Lutes, and guests. Tickets at music.wisc.edu .

vladyslava-luchenko.com Vladyslava Luchenko and violin. Vladyslava Luchenko

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Friday, Jan. 26, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: That’s right, a concert on the theme of “Norwegian Fantasy” and not a single note by Edvard Grieg! Instead, expand your Nordic horizons to Fantaisie Norvegienne by Eduardo Lalo, a melodic Romantic triumph, with guest violinist Vladyslava Luchenko of Ukraine. Luchenko, identified early on as a prodigy with perfect pitch, has since 2014 been an associate artist with the Queen Elizabeth Music Chapel in Belgium. Also on the bill: John Marsh’s Symphony No. 6 in D and Schubert’s irresistible Symphony No. 5. Tickets at overture.org .

Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival, Saturday, Jan. 27, Garver Feed Mill, 7:30 p.m.: What better way to warm up the middle of winter than with some fiery Django-inspired music courtesy of the Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival? Hosts Harmonious Wail, joined by guitarist Scott Hlavenka, open the night. French guitarist Leila Duclos will play in a trio with Hlavenka and bassist Ethan Philion; and closing the night is guitarist Robin Nolan in a trio with Hlavenka and bassist John Christensen. Tickets at midwestgypsyswingfest.com .

courtesy Blazo Blazo sitting in a vehicle. Blazo

Wisconsin Hip-Hop Fest, Saturday, Jan. 27, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: FPC Live’s Wisconsin Fest lineup for winter 2024 will close with a hip-hop banger hosted by Gary Knowledge, an indefatigable booster of of the Madison scene for many years. Fittingly, the lineup features a cross-section of Southern Wisconsin’s best emcees of the past couple decades: Blazo, Flame the Ruler, L.U.V., Juciee Monroe, Rob Dz and Tha Catalyst. They’re joined by DJ Fusion (of JAMZ-FM, 93.1) and DJ Iron Mike. Find tickets at ticketmaster.com. Isthmus is a sponsor of this year's series.

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, through March 10, Arts + Lit Lab, 2 p.m.: This ongoing Sunday series of poetry boasts most of Madison’s big names in verse, and they’re here for this year’s festive theme of “Under the Big Top.” See the full schedule for the rest of the season at wfop.org ; we do want to give a shout-out to Isthmus contributors participating: Rachel Werner (Jan. 28) and Charles Payne (March 3).

Two Crows Launch Party, Sunday, Jan. 28, Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green, 7 p.m.: Emerging in 2018, Two Crows Theatre Company produced two seasons' worth of intriguing plays before shuttering due to the pandemic. The company is returning in 2024 under the leadership of co-artistic directors Robert Doyle and Marcus Truschinski. Learn more about their plans for the season at this fundraiser party, with dramatic readings and music by Ben Feiner. Tickets at slowpokelounge.com .