What to do in Madison this weekend: Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Kelsey Miles and more Isthmus Picks

Marisa Crane + Jennifer Savran Kelly, Thursday, March 2, Crowdcast, 6 p.m.: This livestream hosted by A Room of One's Own features two authors discussing their debut novels. Marisa Crane's I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself is a story set in an alternate United States where, rather than jail, the convicted are given additional shadows as punishment (and a warning to others); these “Shadesters” contend with prejudice and systemic corruption. Jennifer Savran Kelly's Endpapers follows an artist who discovers a queer love letter hidden in an old book; it may lead to some answers about life. Register to attend the talk on Crowdcast .

× Expand courtesy Wild & Scenic Film Festival "Wading for Change" is a selection in the 2023 Wild & Scenic Film Festival. "Wading for Change," directed by Sofia Jaramillo, is a selection in the 2023 Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Thursday, March 2, Barrymore Theatre, 7 p.m.: It's a film fest with a focus on environmental and adventure films, so you can expect a lot of scenic vistas but also stories of adventure and activism, documentaries about environmental justice, innovative agriculture and more. Featured films include No Other Lake, which follows a kayaker on a two-week trip along the entire 120-mile length of Lake Champlain, between New York and Vermont, and the people met along the way; and Wading for Change, about Wyoming based conservationist Jr Rodriguez. Sponsored by the River Alliance of Wisconsin. Ticket info at barrymorelive.com .

Lúnasa, Thursday, March 2, North Street Cabaret, 7 and 9 p.m.: Prep for St. Patrick's Day early with this concert of traditional Irish music by the Celtic “dream team” band Lúnasa. The acoustic group's lineup features, among others, Trevor Hutchinson, bass player from The Waterboys, and Colin Farrell — not that Colin Farrell. This one's a fiddler, and nobody loses any fingers. Tickets at Brown Paper Tickets .

× Expand Chelsea Blank A close-up of Def Sonic. Def Sonic

Def Sonic, Thursday, March 2, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: A Def Sonic concert is like being wrapped in a warm blanket of sound while witnessing a high-wire act. The warmth is from the music emerging from the stage, a soundscape created by synth programming, beats and loops, and live guitar and vocals; the high-wire act is Def Sonic pulling all these elements together, one-man-band style. Get a preview by checking out the February album Anthropia and more recent work at defsonicmusic.com . With Liar Truther, Bitter Tiger.

Black Violin, Friday, March 2, Overture Center-Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Classical music meets-hip-hop with the duo Black Violin. Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste take elements from both genres, with soaring strings and infectious beats. It's about, as they say, “thinking outside the box and defying stereotypes,” and also about reaching a younger audience that needs an update as to how a “classical musician” might perform. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Beau Meyer Cast members in the University Theatre production of "Fences." Cast members in the University Theatre production of "Fences."

Fences, through March 10, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: General rule of thumb: don't pass up the chance to see a play by August Wilson. In Fences, Wilson chronicles the bitter decline of Troy Maxson, who's gone from starring in the Negro baseball league to working as a garbage collector. It's a timely production that mirrors this country's ongoing struggles with race and racism. “August Wilson shares history we cannot allow to disappear but must remain on our stages,” says University Theatre production director Baron Kelly. Performances are at 7:30 p.m., March 2-3; 2 and 7:30 p.m., March 4; 2 p.m., March 5; and 7:30 p.m., March 9-10. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu ; or at the lobby box office one hour prior to performances. Read Gwendolyn Rice's preview here .

Aldo Leopold Week, March 3-10, Crowdcast: The Aldo Leopold Foundation has been hosting this speaker series for a couple decades, and the need to move events online during the pandemic ended up meaning its impact is now global; the 2022 speakers were heard by people in all 50 states and more than 10 other countries. The traditional kick-off talk by foundation executive director Buddy Huffaker (March 3, with poetry by Kimberly Blaeser) and a conversation by the 2022-23 Leopold Fellows (March 10) bookend talks by a notably strong lineup of writers: James Edward Mills and Scott Russell Sanders (both March 7), Delia Owens (March 8) and Robin Wall Kimmerer (March 9). It's free; register on Crowdcast .

Shining in Misery: A King Size Parody, through March 5, Overture Center-Playhouse: Certainly the high drama of suspense novelist Stephen King is ripe for parody; this mashup of two of his biggest hits, The Shining and Misery (with references to more), is also a musical. Take five people and put them in a spooky hotel in the midst of a blizzard — and give 'em a good score. This Capital City Theatre production is directed by Donald Garverick, with music by Andrew Abrams, lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia, and book by Colleen DuVall. Shows at 7:30 p.m., March 3-4 and 2 p.m., March 4-5; more info at capitalcitytheatre.org . Read Gwendolyn Rice's review here.

× Expand Steve Noll Sam Weeks (left) and Sarah Edlund in "Bad in Bed: A Fairy Tale," 2023. Sam Weeks (left) and Sarah Edlund in "Bad in Bed: A Fairy Tale," a Madison Theatre Guild and Madison College Performing Arts production, 2023.

Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale), March 3-11, Bartell Theatre-Evjue Stage: This comedy by Madison-based playwright Karen Saari centers on one of those unrequited loves from college days that comes back to tease those in its thrall. Saari also wrote the book and co-wrote the lyrics to Ten Days in a Madhouse, produced by Music Theatre of Madison last year. Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) is part of World Premiere Wisconsin; Madison Theatre Guild and Madison College Performing Arts are collaborating for the first time. Shows are 7:30 p.m. on March 3-4 and 8-10, and 2 p.m. on March 5 and 11. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org ,

Juan de Marcos González Afro-Cuban All Stars, Friday, March 3, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Of all the world's musics, perhaps Cuban is the most effervescent. We defy anyone not to feel uplifted by the work of Juan de Marcos González and the ensemble Afro-Cuban All Stars. The hardest part may be staying in your seat. Work out energy beforehand at the Latino Art Fair taking place at the Promenade Hall and Terrace from 5:30-7:30 p.m., showcasing Latin artists from throughout South Central Wisconsin. Admission to the art fair is free for all; find concert tickets at overture.org . (Note: Previously announced performer Barbarito Torres will be unable to attend this concert.)

× Expand David Joles Dave King (left) and Leo Kottke. Dave King (left) and Leo Kottke.

Leo Kottke with Dave King, Friday, March 3, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: Over 25 albums and thousands of live shows in, Minnesota native Leo Kottke continues to cast spells on audiences with his six- and twelve-string guitars. In fact, seeing is believing with Kottke. Recordings alone imply overdubs and trickery. But there it is in concert, his hands doing all the work, coaxing a range of emotion from his instruments. Many don't go for his singing voice, as he well knows and has described as “geese farts on a muggy day.” But with guitar music this rich, who needs singing? Besides, gorgeous folk singing is also a part of this bill, as Sarah Lee Guthrie opens. And, just announced: Kottke will be joined by drummer Dave King (founding member of The Bad Plus). Tickets at Barrymorelive.com .

Stephen Perkins: Mining the Archive, through April 9, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery: Prints, ephemera, and accordion books from the collection of artist and curator Stephen Perkins will be joined by even more accordion books from Kiki Smith, Kara Walker, Richard Long, Bea Nettles, Guillermo Gomez-Pena and Anish Kapoor, among others. The display highlights “activities that operate outside the traditional gallery system,” according to Perkins. Artists/collectors Kayla Bauer, Levi Sherman and Perkins will lead a “ show and tell ” event at 3 p.m. on March 4; it's free, but register here . Current hours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Young Artist Concerto Competition, Saturday, March 4, Middleton-Cross Plains Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m.: Middleton Community Orchestra hosts this competition that offers young musicians the opportunity to solo with an orchestra. Originally open to all high school students in Dane County, three winners were chosen last month: Ellen Zhou, violin; Kaitlyn McIntosh, viola; and Angelina Chang, piano. They will play selections from Sibelius, Walton and Chopin, respectively. This is a great chance to support young talent. Tickets available at Willy Street Co-op West or at the door. Rescheduled from Feb. 22.

Monsters of Poetry, Saturday, March 4, Genna's, 6 p.m.: Poetry is back, being read where you can kick back and listen meditatively over a beer or a brandy old fashioned. Genna's welcomes the long-running Monsters of Poetry reading series, with a lineup of local talent: Erika Meitner, Paul Tran and Nate Marshall are all professors at UW-Madison; Matthew Guenette teaches at Madison College.

Kelsey Miles, Saturday, March 4, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: There's a lot of amazing singers in the Madison music scene, but we soon will be missing one of the best: Kelsey Miles announced recently that she will be leaving Wisconsin. A farewell tour of the region kicks off this weekend and continues through March; one show that is sure to be extra special is Miles' Bur Oak gig, which will highlight her original songs (including music from the forthcoming album I Am) along with stories from the road. Find tickets here , and more info on other shows this month at kelseymiles.com .

× Expand Duma Nguyuza Dub Foundation on stage. Dub Foundation

Jah Boogie & Dub Foundation album release, Saturday, March 4, High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m.: Jah Boogie’s new solo album is called Spiritual Work, and that’s exactly what he’s been doing with Dub Foundation (collaborators for this project) and his other band, Natty Nation, for more than 25 years. Roots reggae and dub are sometimes blended in this latest album, continuing the all out positive vibe bassist Jah Boogie dispenses — especially live on stage. Alemán, Beris Taki and DJ Kayla Kush are also on the bill. Tickets on Ticketmaster .

Scrunchies, Saturday, March 4, Crystal Corner Bar, 9 p.m.: The set by ferocious Minneapolis trio Scrunchies was a highlight of last summer's Dirtnap Fest; the label released the rockers' most recent album, Feral Coast, earlier in 2022. They return as part of an otherwise all-Madison, all-star bill, with jangly Proud Parents, pop rock wunderkind Graham Hunt, and of-the-moment singer-songwriter Jane Hobson.

Finder and the North Star, through March 5, Madison Youth Arts Center: As part of the statewide World Premiere Wisconsin festival, Children's Theater of Madison presents a new work by Erica Berman. In Finder and the North Star, a wish leads to a magical journey with a surprise at the end...and some lessons learned along the way. Appropriate for ages 9 and up, it's on stage from Feb. 18-March 5, with performances at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Find more info at ctmtheater.org .

Luke Leavitt, Sunday, March 5, Cafe Coda, noon: Luke Leavitt will feel at home at Coda for this showcase set. Along with this recurring first Sunday date, Leavitt has hosted other shows in the space and is an occasional collaborator with club owner and woodwind player Hanah Jon Taylor, a great match since both artists get high on improvisation but don’t hesitate to get a hard groove going, either. Leavitt is a geography doctoral student at UW-Madison, with a jazz minor.