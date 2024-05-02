What to do in Madison this weekend: Mascot Theory album release, MSO's 'Fiesta Finale' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy Trout Days A ride at a past Trout Days. A ride at a past Trout Days.

Trout Days, May 2-4, Cross Plains: An annual tradition in Cross Plains for four decades, Trout Days marks the opening of trout fishing season. The main event is May 4 at Zander Park, kicking off at 8:30 a.m. with a tot trot followed by a 5K run/walk. Kids' activities and recreation-themed workshops start at 10 a.m., and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Creekside Music Fest features Some Assembly Required, Lost Lakes, Soggy Prairie and Host of Sparrows. A downtown wine walk closes the festivities from 3-6 p.m. Leading up to Saturday, community-wide rummage sales and other activities take place May 2-3; find the full schedule at crossplainstroutdays.com .

From Fiber to Hand, May 2-June 13, Textile Arts Center; reception May 3, 5-9 p.m.: The new Textile Arts Center features "From Fiber to Hand," curated by UW-Madison papermaker Veronica Pham. The exhibit explores fiber in many different forms, including weaving, sewn objects, paper, basketry and even netting. Featured are UW students and recent alumni Esther Cho, Kate Forer, Heather Kohlmeier, Kate Morrick, Sam Northcut, Hannah O’Hare Bennett, Veronica Pham, Maia Rauh, Noa Rickey, Ava Schueller, Annmarie Suglio and Edward Xiong. The TAC is at 2436 Pennsylvania Ave. and will be open Friday, May 3, from 5-9 p.m. during Madison’s citywide Gallery Night; regular hours are from noon-4 p.m. Thursdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through June 13.

Chief Adjuah, Thursday, May 2, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: On his website, Chief Adjuah opens a “Letter to a future artist” with a succinct statement of his creative approach: “As an artist, I am always attempting to do things that haven't been done.” Adjuah rose to prominence in the jazz world playing trumpet, but plays many different instruments on his latest album, 2023’s Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning , which respects the past and looks to the future while merging music traditions of New Orleans and West Africa; it’s a hypnotic listening experience. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Driftless Prairie Visions, May 3-June 30, UW Arboretum Visitor Center: This is no ordinary group show. The Prairie Imaginarium brought together five artists to focus on phenology at a restored 10-acre prairie in Sauk County. Notes on bloom times, number of species, and related data went into multimedia works of art by Jill Metcoff, Gigi La Budde, Karen Ellzey Wright, Peggy Timmerman, Joni Graves. If you need some special reason to go to the Arb this time of year (who are you, even?) this is it.

× Expand © William Villalongo/courtesy Grinnell College Museum of Art Collection, gift of the artist. "Specimen," by William Villalongo. "Specimen," by William Villalongo.

William Villalongo, May 3-Aug. 11, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, reception May 4 5-8 p.m.: Based in Brooklyn, New York, William Villalongo paints, collages and cuts paper to achieve his intricate images which draw on the history of and myths around Black Americans and “invite the viewer to engage with the complexities and precarity of Black existence” — hence the show’s title, “Myths and Migrations.” Villalongo will discuss his practice at the opening reception. Following that will be “Offering,” a multimedia piano collaboration with composer and pianist Igor Santos.

Gallery Night, Friday, May 3, various venues, 5-9 p.m.: It’s the spring iteration of this twice-yearly tour of local galleries, artist studios, and anomalous spots showcasing art just for the evening. Don’t miss Art on the Rooftop, outdoor sculpture atop Monona Terrace; Mordecai Book Building and Botannaca Designs in Middleton at the Regal Find; “100 Knittings,” knit pieces composed as if abstract paintings by Renee Roeder Earley at Earley Design Studios; and the Latino Art Fair at Common Wealth Gallery with two dozen artists on the theme of “Cinco De Mayo: Independence and Freedom.” (Latino Art Fair continues on May 4 at Overture Center.) And there’s plenty more. A full venue list and map at mmoca.org .

× Expand Brad Weier The Mascot Theory in midair. The Mascot Theory

The Mascot Theory album release, Friday, May 3, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: The Mascot Theory, one of Madison’s musical gems, bolsters its tight Americana melodies and harmonies with a cool classic-rock vibe on its latest album, Every Sign of Life. Recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios near El Paso, Texas, with famed producer Terry Manning (whose mighty credits include Led Zeppelin, Lenny Kravitz, Big Star and ZZ Top), the record features 13 new songs and two updated versions of live staples. The spacey epic “Andromeda” and the slow-burn scorcher “Lavender Blues” are must-hear tracks that will make you fall in love with this band — if you haven’t already. Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, a band from Rockford, Illinois, that counts both Otis Redding and Jellyfish as influences, opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Da Classroom Ain't Enuf, through May 12, Broom Street Theater: Charles Payne is becoming a name in Madison arts circles. He’s a familiar face in spoken word, has contributed several essays to Isthmus, and is the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s second ever artist-in-residence (where he brings attention to the importance of water in light of climate change). Payne has now written a play, Da Classroom Ain't Enuf, which dives into the experiences of Black and Brown students in the American education system. Read Steven Potter’s preview here . Shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays; pay-what-you-can tickets are always available at the door for every Broom Street Theater performance, and advance tickets are at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Todd Rosenberg A close-up of Jorge Federico Osorio. Jorge Federico Osorio

Madison Symphony Orchestra, May 3-5, Overture Hall: For the final concert of the 2023-2024 season, Madison Symphony Orchestra focuses on music by composers from Mexico. Guest pianist Jorge Federico Osorio joins the MSO for the first time, performing Manuel Ponce’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and the orchestra will also be joined by Mariachi Los Camperos on a selection of iconic Mexican songs. The “Fiesta Finale” program also includes works by José Pablo Moncayo and Silvestre Revueltas. Concerts at 7:30 p.m. on May 3, 8 p.m. on May 4 (come early for the second night of Latino Art Fair, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., featuring music by Mariachi Los Camperos, Cumbia Cachaca and Latino Arts Strings Program students), and 2:30 p.m. on May 5. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Matt Misisco A close-up of Preacher Lawson. Preacher Lawson

Preacher Lawson, Friday, May 3, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: In a recent guest spot on The Tonight Show, Preacher Lawson gave a sampling of a sometimes self-deprecating stand-up style: poking fun at the fact his new special, My Name is Preacher, is on YouTube rather than Netflix, detailing travails with imaginary girlfriends, and telling the story of a birthday traffic stop. He even dropped in a Lesley Gore reference, of all things. Lawson is on the road with the “Best Day Ever” tour, sure to have his millions of TikTok followers in stitches. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Chad McCullough’s Modal Horizons, Friday, May 3, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Much of the work of composer, arranger and trumpet player Jim Knapp, a Chicago native who died in 2021, was written for large jazz ensembles — an endeavor undertaken by few since the days of the Big Bands. Knapp was a teacher at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle for more than four decades, and his music has rarely been performed in the Midwest in recent years, but Chad McCullough’s Modal Horizons is rectifying that with two shows, including this BlueStem Jazz concert at the Bur Oak. The 13-piece ensemble assembled by trumpet player McCullough includes JKO trumpeter Jay Thomas and an all-star lineup of Midwest players. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Nancy Kurtzweil The band Rogue Rat. Rogue Rat

Tazzbash, Saturday, May 4, Red Rooster, 2 p.m.: Tazzbash brings together eight regional hard rock and metal bands to honor the memory of Shannon Reed (aka Tazz), who died in 2019. Headliner Rogue Rat promises some new tunes for the night, which also includes sets by Electromag, King Cobra, Ironplow, Peacemaker, Plant, Fiberweed and Noctalgia. Admission benefits Music Makes a Difference .

The Diary of Anne Frank, May 4-19, Overture Center-Playhouse: Surely no one reading this needs to be told about Anne Frank and her diary. But the next generation, so much further away from the Holocaust, should be introduced to the Jewish girl who unflinchingly recorded her thoughts in a daybook that miraculously survived World War II even though its author did not. Children’s Theater of Madison will use the stage adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, intended especially for young audiences in grades 6 and up. Shows are at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, plus 6 p.m. on May 12. Tickets at overture.org .

Djangophonique + Christo's Novelty Combo, Saturday, May 4, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt died more than seven decades ago, but the swinging, joyful jazz guitar style he pioneered lives on in the playing of countless acolytes. Djangophonique, led by fleet-fingered Andrew Brown, builds an eclectic sound on the guitar concepts of Django; the Ann Arbor group uses clarinet (by Tyler Rindo) as a counterpoint, and recently added vocalist Katie Smith and second guitarist Nicholas Martin. For a run of Midwest tour dates, Djangophonique is joined by Christo Ruppenthal and Forrest Evans of Christo’s Novelty Combo. Ticket info at djangophonique.com .

× Expand Microtone Media Angela Puerta is a member of Hips Don't Lie. Angela Puerta is a member of Hips Don't Lie.

Hips Don’t Lie, Saturday, May 4, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Shakira has been a constant presence on music charts around the world since the 1995 release of her third album, Pies Descalzos. In 2024 she remains one of music’s biggest superstars, and unlikely to appear in Madison anytime soon…which is where Hips Don’t Lie comes in. The Madison-based tribute band makes its official club debut with this concert. Fronted by singer-songwriter Angela Puerta (a native of Colombia), the band also includes Johan Galindo (congas), Dave Randall (drums), Kyle Rightley (guitar), and Joshua Velazquez (bass). Be ready to dance the night away. Madison Drive opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Bob Koch The band Shazy Hade on stage at the Crystal Corner Bar. Shazy Hade

Shazy Hade LP release, Saturday, May 4, Crystal Corner Bar, 9 p.m.: Madison quintet Shazy Hade emerged in the 2000s and merged the rock onslaught of Hum Machine with the inimitable New Recruits frontman Eric Schinker. Following a long hiatus the group shook off the rust with a show in 2022, and in 2024 are back to well-oiled-machine status judging by a March set at the Crystal. They return with a new LP in tow: Triumph Returns Again is an excellent outing recorded in the oughts which was long thought lost forever. With Skintones, Under the Surface.

Marquette-Atwood Art Walk, Sunday, May 5, Marquette-Atwood neighborhoods, 11-a.m.-5 p.m.: It’s starting — with the advent of good weather comes the spate of neighborhood art walks, where you can stroll from spot to spot to see home studios and some gallery-like presentations in commercial spaces. This is the 14th art walk for this east side neighborhood; more than 40 artists at 30-some locations. Media range from fiber sculpture to batik to hand-colored photos. And there’s lots of pottery. Find a map of the participating artists at: Marquette-Atwood Neighborhood Art Walk (marquette-atwoodartwalk.com); paper maps will be available from participating artists, at Hatch Art House and two outdoor boxes, at Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery and at 2017 Jenifer St.

× Expand Bob Koch The Nick Brown Band at a past Orton Park Fest.

High Noon Saloon birthday party, Sunday, May 5, HNS, 1 p.m.: Scenesters of a certain age will remember the horror of waking up on New Year’s Day 2001 to learn that beloved venue O’Cayz Corral had burned down…and the joy when Cathy Dethmers (owner/manager of O’Cayz from 1994 on) opened High Noon Saloon in 2004. Somehow, 20 years have slipped away and the venue is celebrating the milestone during May, with two dates especially earmarked. The official birthday, May 5 brings a matinee show by the Gospel Brunch band, the eponymous bands of singer-songwriters Nick Brown and Josh Harty, and People Brothers Band. Tickets at ticketmaster.com . (Save room on your schedule for a second anniversary celebration on May 25: a free show headlined by Disq.)

The New Stellanovas, Sunday, May 5, Harmony Bar, 4 p.m.: Multi-instrumentalists Mary Gaines and Chris Wagoner have not only been a musical institution in Madison for years, they’re also known to be two of the most generous musicians on the scene, recording and performing with a host of local jazz and Americana artists including Josh Harty. And they’re funny. You can hear it in their stage banter and in phrasing of their swinging musical stylings. The New Stellanovas is a jazz quintet joining G&W with keyboardist Stan Godfriaux, drummer Jim Huwe, and sax player Peter Mathistad.