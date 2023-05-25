What to do in Madison this weekend: Beth Kille Band album release, WisCon and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Wasi Daniju (RS)/Lisa Blascke (MW) Rivers Solomon (left) and Martha Wells. Rivers Solomon (left) and Martha Wells.

WisCon, May 26-29, Concourse Hotel; reception May 25, Central Library, 6 p.m.: This annual convention celebrates speculative fiction, film/TV, games and culture with a focus on feminist and social justice themes. The weekend is packed with panels, workshops, readings, gaming and much more. Guests of honor Rivers Solomon (author of Sorrowland and An Unkindness of Ghosts) and Martha Wells (author of the bestselling Murderbot series; new novel Witch King is out May 30) will also read at a pre-fest reception open to all, at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 25, Central Library. Note: The host nonprofit, Society for the Furtherance & Study of Fantasy & Science Fiction (SF3), has announced WisCon is taking a break from the full-on convention in 2024, so you don't want to miss this edition. Find the full schedule and registration info at wiscon.net .

Sara Alvarado, Thursday, May 25, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: Sara Alvarado and her husband, Carlos, are hard at work incorporating a racial justice framework into their Madison company, Alvarado Real Estate Group. Sara is also the co-founder of the local networking group OWN IT: Building Black Wealth. And she is now the author of a memoir, Dreaming in Spanish: An Unexpected Love Story in Puerto Vallarta. Alvarado is a white woman who, at age 24, bought a one-way ticket from the Midwest to Mexico in an effort to heal after years of substance abuse and sexual trauma. She writes compellingly (and vulnerably) about multicultural marriage, motherhood in a foreign land, white privilege, and the enduring power of love. Tickets for in-person seating are limited, but the event also will be streamed on Crowdcast .

Best of the Midwest, May 25-27, Comedy on State: It’s true that Wisconsin’s Capitol City just crowned Madison’s Funniest Comic not too long ago. Considering it was a Milwaukee stand-up, David Louis, there’s plenty more comedy in the tri-state area than any one person or city could reasonably reign over. Thankfully, Comedy on State has the surfeit of laughs covered with this Best of the Midwest showcase. Plenty of Madison’s own are represented (Olivia Witt, David Schendlinger and Bennett Brown, among others), as well as comedians from Milwaukee and Chicago. Come for the musings on the weathered state of being that comes from living in a flyover state, stay because you already ordered another drink. Shows at 7:30 p.m., May 25; and 7:30 and 10 p.m., May 26-27. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com.

× Expand Matthew Murphy Gerald Ramsey in "Disney's The Lion King." Gerald Ramsey in "Disney's The Lion King."

Disney's The Lion King, through May 28, Overture Center, Overture Hall: “Hakuna Matata” is not perhaps the most apropos catchphrase for our current national mood, but another sentiment from The Lion King — “We are all connected in the great circle of life” — is as relevant as ever. This musical will pull kids in with its catchy songs, but the elaborately costumed, oversized animals — part puppet, part dancer — energize this stirring tale of life and loss in Africa for everyone. Final shows at 7:30 p.m., May 25; 8 p.m., May 26; 2 and 8 p.m., May 27; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., May 28. Tickets at tickets.overture.org .

There’s an App 4 That, through May 27, Bartell Theatre: Pile of Cats Theatre Company opts for satire as its part of the ongoing rollout of premieres for World Premiere Wisconsin. In this contemporary comedy, apps meant to solve problems start making new ones. Relatable. Read Michael Bruno's introduction to the troupe here . There's an App 4 That shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Logic, Thursday, May 25, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Following the release of his eighth studio album, College Park, in February, rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Logic will kick off his nationwide tour in Madison. The Grammy-nominated artist’s newest album explores mental health, self esteem and the rapper’s personal growth, and boasts an impressive lineup of featured artists including Norah Jones, Joey Bada$$ and Seth MacFarlane. With Juicy J, C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Jenny 123 The band Jenny 123. Jenny 123

Jenny 123, Thursday, May 25, The Rigby, 8 p.m.: This show should be on the radar of anyone who loves keyboard-forward sounds. Madison’s Jenny 123 is anchored by the duo of Mick Mansions and PT Cruiser; the funk-inflected synthpop of the 2022 EP Mr. Dream Man will take you right back to the '80s. Missouri’s Modal Zork (aka Jojo Nanez) sounds like…well, what you would guess a band called Modal Zork sounds like. Madison pianist Luke Leavitt is a musical chameleon in various projects. Adding spice is the first show by Aden Stier Bell Ensemble, led by Madison bassist Stier.

Wailin Storms, Thursday, May 25, Mickey's, 10 p.m.: North Carolina noise rockers Wailin Storms (no apostrophe, thank you very much) will roar into Madison to deliver an evening of dusty, shape-shifting doom, punk and swamp rock that will put you in an entirely new headspace. The band is on the road supporting last year’s blistering fuzzed-out album, The Silver Snake Unfolds, but also is reportedly delving into its substantial back catalog, which collectively chronicles tales of mysticism, folklore and survival. Madison’s self-proclaimed “dark chaotic psych wizards.” With Treatment, Yuka Zolo.

× Expand courtesy BTE Inc. The band Slaughter. Slaughter

World's Largest Brat Fest, May 26-28, Alliant Energy Center-Willow Island, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.: The expected summer festival aspects are here — a carnival, a kids' activity zone, lots of fair food (centered on brats, of course). But it's the music that sets apart this fundraiser for local charities, produced by Metcalfe's Market for more than three decades. There's always a strong lineup of regional performers with a particular focus on harder-edged rock and country, as well as a contemporary Christian stage on Sunday. And this year's touring headliners present some performers you aren't going to see in Madison otherwise, from heavy (Slaughter, 8 p.m. Saturday; Steven Adler, 7 p.m. Friday) to hip-hop (Tone Lōc and Kid N Play, starting at 6:45 p.m. Sunday). Find the full schedule at bratfest.com .

Diane Amato, Friday, May 26, Neighborhood House, 4 p.m.: Greenbush native Diane Amato’s new book, All the News From Home, is a collection of the victory mail letters sent to her father, George Amato, during World War II. The letters, from friends and family, describe life as it continued on in Greenbush…which today provide a detailed account of the neighborhood between 1942 and 1945. Diane will read several letters from her book at this free event.

Dave Bayles Trio, Friday, May 26, Garver Feed Mill patio, 7 p.m.: Drummer Dave Bayles is a regular behind the kit in many ensembles, including groups led by pianists Dave Stoler and Mark Davis. Bayles' own current trio also features veteran bassist Clay Schaub and trumpeter Russ Johnson, a longtime leader in the New York City jazz scene now based in the Midwest as director of jazz studies at UW-Parkside. The trio hits Madison ahead of the release of a new album (Live at the Uptowner) courtesy of BlueStem Jazz. Find tickets here .

Joe Severson Beth Kille Band pauses for a moment on stage. Beth Kille Band

Beth Kille Band album release, Friday, May 26, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The new Beth Kille Band album, This Open Road, has been long awaited by fans and hard-earned by Kille and her band. The group entered the cloistered pandemic life with some creative momentum, enough so that they emerged with half an album recorded by the summer of 2022. That's when guitarist Michael Tully was hit with a kidney cancer diagnosis. Tully is back on stage with the band just in time for the release of the album, which features a rollicking blend of styles from metal to Gaelic rock. With Jules Iolyn. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Vegan Sausage Fest, Saturday, May 27, Vilas Park Shelter, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: ‌ You read that right — a vegan sausage fest. Celebrate plant-based food in a traditional festival setting, with vendors including Heartland Farm Sanctuary, Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen, Jardin, Let It Ride Cold Brewed Coffee, Level 5 donuts, Migrants, Rude Brew Kombucha, SoL Criations Farm Sanctuary, SteMartaen and The Vibrant Veg. Enjoy creative dishes and community at this new festival. Find more info at facebook.com/vegansausagefest .

Scott Keever, Saturday, May 27, Cargo Coffee-East, 6:30 p.m.: Minneapolis guitarist Scott Keever incorporates musical styles from around the world into an American roots music base. Hear an interview by Dan Talmo and examples of Keever’s fingerstyle playing in the WORT-FM archive , about midway through the May 22 edition of Global Revolutions. (And if you’re in Cambridge, or game for a drive, catch Keever at Cambridge Winery at 5:30 p.m. on May 26.) With an opening set from Madison songwriter-guitarist Kurt Griesemer.

× Expand Pat Piasecki Will Dailey sitting on a loading dock Will Dailey

Will Dailey, Saturday, May 27, Kiki’s House of Righteous Music, 8 p.m.: The songs of Will Dailey range from intimately hushed to sweepingly cinematic, sometimes in the same tune. And on his current tour, fans have a unique opportunity to hear a new recording , “Cover of Clouds,” not available anywhere but on a Discman at the merch table. Email righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com to reserve a seat at this house concert. With Gerald Dowd.

Birdsongs In The Neighborhood, Sunday. May 28, Botham Vineyards, Barneveld, noon-4 p.m.: Who doesn’t love Wisconsin songbirds? A celebration of our feathered friends at Botham Vineyards' 40-acre property is augmented by its neighbor, Vortex Optics, and the adjacent 900 acres overseen by the Nature Conservancy. Bird guides, trail maps and Vortex Optics binoculars (for borrowing) will be available. Guests are free to explore the trails, seeking elusive warblers and other birds. The day includes live music by Sam Lyons from 1-4 p.m. and yes, the tasting room will be open. It’s a fundraiser for the Bird Protection Fund , managed by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin; donations will be accepted.

× Expand facebook.com/somethingtodoband Something to Do

Something To Do LP release, Sunday, May 28, Majestic, 6 p.m.: Join Something To Do as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Music for Fine Dining by making it available on vinyl for the first time. The Milwaukee-based rock 'n roll and ska band has been recording for almost 20 years, and first released this high-tempo rock album in 2012. Joining the fun is Courtesy of Tim, We Should Have Been DJs and The Scratch-Offs. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .