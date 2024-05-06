What to do in Madison this week: The Ballroom Thieves, 'Your Fat Friend' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Sharon Kilfoy From the exhibit "Foragings Forged in the Inferno." From the exhibit "Foragings Forged in the Inferno."

Sharon Kilfoy + TetraPAKMAN, May 6-Aug. 9, Social Justice Center; reception May 17, 5-9 p.m.: The Jackie Macaulay Gallery hosts paired exhibits considering the effects of climate change on our planet’s living creatures. TetraPAKMAN’s sculpture and other large-format works often focus on raising awareness of climate change, and this exhibit includes “The Climate Sheets,” wrapping around the gallery space and including records of the ever-raising level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Rising global temperatures contribute to a higher danger of wildfires; Sharon Kilfoy shows some concrete examples of what fire does with a collection of objects recovered following a 2016 fire at Williamson Street Art Center.

J.K. Cheema, Monday, May 6, A Room of One's Own 6 p.m.: Madison author J.K. Cheema will be reading from her new memoir, The Black Attaché: Vignettes from a Life. Cheema spent her childhood in India, witnessing partition (the division of India and Pakistan). Her life has taken her to far-flung destinations like Kazakhstan, Armenia and Burkina Faso. She’ll discuss the book and her past as an American diplomat with Christopher Chambers of Madison Writers Studio and the Wisconsin Prison Humanities program.

× Expand Joseph Cultice Aubrey Gordon in the documentary "Your Fat Friend." Aubrey Gordon in the documentary "Your Fat Friend."

Your Fat Friend, Monday, May 6, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Community organizer and writer Aubrey Gordon began writing columns examining the world’s reaction to fat people using the pseudonym Your Fat Friend, eventually revealing her identity in 2020. Acclaimed British documentary filmmaker Jeanie Finlay brings Gordon’s story to the screen with the new documentary Your Fat Friend, making its Madison premiere at this event which also features a Q&A facilitated by therapist Gina Seraghini. Tickets at kinema.com .

James Lattis + Kelly Tyrrell, Tuesday, May 7, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: The UW-Madison’s historic Washburn Observatory has long deserved its own book, and now it has one. Chasing the Stars: How the Astronomers of Observatory Hill Transformed Our Understanding of the Universe is the richly illustrated latest title from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press. Authors James Lattis (who helps manage the observatory) and Kelly Tyrrell (a science writer who oversees media relations at UW-Madison) wrote it for both lay readers and astronomers, and they share stories of people whose curiosity, persistence and insight helped advance modern astrophysics and make the observatory instrumental in developing some of the world’s most cutting-edge astronomical inventions. Register for the in-person talk at mysterytomebooks.com ; a livestream is also available.

× Expand courtesy Fearless Records The band Wage War. Wage War

Wage War + Nothing More, Tuesday, May 7, The Sylvee, 6:30 p.m.: Wage War are on tour ahead of the release of their fifth album, Stigma, in June; the short and slamming latest single, “ NAIL5 ,” shows the group continuing to push down metal genre walls with shades of hip-hop and industrial and a pop polish. Tourmates Nothing More also have a new album, Carnal, coming in June, and Veil of Maya are recently off their own headlining tour for the recent album [m]other. With Sleep Theory. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Cat Birk, through July 14, Chazen Museum of Art: The 2024 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize exhibit, “my mother is a horse,” features paintings by Cat Birk. As stated in the Madison-based artist and researcher’s bio, “Their interdisciplinary practice brings transgender studies, queer theory, and critical theory into the expanded field of painting.” During the exhibit’s run Birk will introduce screenings of two films on themes of transformation; still to come is Desert Hearts (5 p.m., May 29). More info at chazen.wisc.edu.

Bluegrass Jam, Wednesdays, Harmony Bar, 1 p.m.: You don’t have to be of retirement age to join in but some of the regulars have, in fact, dubbed this weekly Wednesday afternoon jam at the Harmony “Old and In the Way.” That said, the welcoming bluegrass veterans know a ton of traditional numbers — both popular and obscure. Bring your instrument or just pull up a chair and sit a spell. Watch for schedule updates at harmonybarandgrill.com .

× Expand Krystal Stankowski Glow sticks in action. Glow sticks in action at a past Opera in the Park concert, hosted by Madison Opera.

Glowsticks and Gershwin, Thursday, May 16, Winston Opera Center, 6:30 p.m.: Opera fans in southern Wisconsin probably have an instant association when hearing the word glowsticks: a memory of Madison Opera’s annual free Opera in the Park concert, which features audience interaction using the colorful accessory. It’s appropriate in this case as Glowsticks and Gershwin is an event raising funds to put on this year’s concert. Music is provided by Anthony and Leslie Cao with guest soprano Sachie Ueshima, and the evening also includes picnic-inspired food by Casetta Kitchen, beverages, a silent auction, and more. Reservations required by May 7 at madisonopera.org .

Ladies Must Swing, Wednesday, May 8, Olin Park, 6 p.m.: Like art walks, outdoor music is also back. There is no better place to hang out and hear a free concert than the historic pavilion at Olin Park. The structure was built in 1884 as the “Normal Hall” for the Wisconsin Sunday School Assembly. Fondly known as “the barn,” its hillside perch gives it stunning views of the lake and the Madison skyline. All-female 18-piece big band orchestra Ladies Must Swing draws from classic swing with the occasional American standard or polka. Jump, jive an' wail! Find more information about the Friends of Olin-Turville's May concert series at olin-turville.org .

× Expand Rachel Eliza Griffiths A close-up of Emily Raboteau. Emily Raboteau

Emily Raboteau, Wednesday, May 8, Central Library, 7 p.m.: New Yorker Emily Raboteau will discuss her book Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against ‘The Apocalypse’ with UW professor and poet Erika Meitner. The book is a wide-ranging look at raising kids in this particularly threatening time. The discourse ranges from the theoretical to the practical, with an eye toward addressing inequalities. Hosted by the Wisconsin Book Festival .

Stand Up and Sing for Kids, Thursday, May 9, Goodman Community Center-Brassworks, 5:30 p.m.: Canopy Center provides child abuse treatment and prevention programs for residents of Dane and Columbia counties. Stand Up and Sing for Kids is the organization’s annual fundraiser, featuring silent and live auctions, appetizers and drinks, an awards program, and music by the Sean Michael Dargan Band. Find tickets at canopycenter.org .

× Expand Beowulf Sheehan Lucy Kaplansky by Beowulf Sheehan Lucy Kaplansky

Lucy Kaplansky, Thursday, May 9, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: If you were at Lucy Kaplansky’s 2001 show at the Pres House you probably remember her playing “Here Comes the Sun” as a tribute to George Harrison, who’d passed away earlier that day. “This,” she began, “is the first song I ever learned how to play on the guitar.” If you missed it (and even if you didn’t) this tour stop is one not to miss. Singing and accompanying herself on the guitar, Kaplansky can have a Nanci Griffith vibe, but leaning more to folk than country. Her latest album is 2022’s Last Days of Summer. Tickets at tickettailor.com .

× Expand Meredith Brockington A close-up of The Ballroom Thieves. The Ballroom Thieves

The Ballroom Thieves, Thursday, May 9, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: The Massachusetts-based indie folkers The Ballroom Thieves are now a duo Martin Earley (guitar, vocals) and Calin Peters (bass, cello, vocals) come up with stunning harmonies and shed infectious energy live. They’ve played dream sets at Newport Folk Festival — and should fit right in at the intimate Stoughton Opera House. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.showare.com .