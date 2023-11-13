What to do in Madison this week: Roz Chast, 'Stories of Eggs and Flour' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Gabriela Bhaskar Author Samuel Freedman and his latest book. Samuel Freedman is the author of "Into the Bright Sunshine: Hubert Humphrey and the Forgotten Civil Rights Struggle of the 1940s."

Samuel Freedman, Monday, Nov. 13, Wisconsin Historical Society, 5 p.m.: Four-and-a-half decades after his death in 1978, Hubert Humphrey is known by most for losing to Richard Nixon in the 1968 campaign for president (following the assassination of fellow candidate Robert Kennedy), or perhaps for his support of the Vietnam War as vice president for LBJ. But before all that, Humphrey was known as one of the Democratic Party’s most progressive members in the U.S. Senate. Author Samuel Freedman examines Humphrey’s early history in the new book Into the Bright Sunshine: Hubert Humphrey and the Forgotten Civil Rights Struggle of the 1940s; Freedman will discuss the book with UW School of Journalism and Mass Communication professor Kathryn McGarr. A book signing and reception follows. Register at go.wisc.edu/820p51 .

UW Diversity Forum, Nov. 14-15, Union South, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: The UW-Madison Diversity Forum has been informing the public of the latest knowledge, research and practices in the diversity, equity and inclusion fields for more than 20 years. This year’s theme of “Bridging the Divide: Realizing Belonging While Engaging Difference,” centers on constructive dialogue and shared problem solving. The two-day event features authors, community organizers and activists, including keynotes by Danielle Allen, an author, Harvard professor and advocate for democracy reform (Nov. 14), and José Olivarez, an award-winning poet and author and the son of formerly undocumented Mexican immigrants (Nov 15). In person registration is full, but virtual seats can be claimed up until the start of the forum at diversityforum.wisc.edu .

Honoring Truman Lowe, through Dec. 29, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg: This Promega Art Showcase exhibit features work by Truman Lowe, a sculptor, installation artist and longtime UW-Madison professor of fine art who died in 2019. Along with work by Lowe — a Wisconsin artist born on the Ho-Chunk Nation reservation near Black River Falls — “Honoring Truman Lowe” features work by former students Joe Feddersen, Karen Goulet, John Hitchcock, Tom Jones, Chloris Lowe, Sarah McRae and Bently Spang. More info at promega-artshow.com .

× Expand photo provided by UW Department of French and Italian A person in a dark room blows some flour in the air. Gaia Mencagli in "Stories of Eggs and Flour."

Stories of Eggs and Flour, Tuesday, Nov. 14, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7 p.m.: Of all the nations, Italy certainly knows how to transform eggs and flour into delectable repasts. Italian-Danish theater artist Gaia Mencagli performs Stories of Eggs and Flour, a tale of cooking and the magic of that transformation. She plays Rosa, who relives the key elements of her eventful life, all while making fettuccine. This public performance is free and open to all.

Greg Zelek & Mark Hetzler, Tuesday, Nov. 14, First United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.: Greg Zelek, principal organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and curator of the Overture concert organ, will be joined by Mark Hetzler, professor of trombone at UW-Madison. The program pulls from classical and contemporary music, including Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango'” a Bach double feature with the Adagio from Concerto in D Minor, BWV 974 and Fugue in D Major, BWV 532; and original compositions by Hetzler. The poignant juxtaposition of organ and trombone is all you need to know. Tickets available at the door.

× Expand Bill Hayes Roz Chast sitting on stairs. Roz Chast

Roz Chast, Tuesday, Nov. 14, Central Library, 7 p.m.: The quirky New Yorker cartoonist has an eye for the everyday absurd, and has made a career from juxtaposing the oddball with the blandly normal. She’s taken her observational skills beyond panel gags to write several graphic novels including the moving memoir of her parents' aging, Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? Her latest full length release is I Must Be Dreaming, an exploration of dreaming that fits in perfectly with the cartoonist’s conscious and unconscious weird. Copies of that book will be distributed free as part of this Wisconsin Book Festiva l event. Our advice: plan to join the queue early.

Sunghee Min Sculpture Dedication, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 200 block of South Pinckney Street, 11:30 a.m.: Madison’s newest public art pieces are “Greeting Arc I” and “Greeting Arc II” by Minnesota-based metal artist Sunghee Min. The two pieces flank the pedestrian crosswalk on the new median on the street. It’s a block that’s been transformed over recent years with the replacement of the old parking ramp. Min says of the sculptures that “the reflective interior of the arcs are inspired by sunlight reflecting on water,” from nearby Lake Monona, “and the curves represent the land that surrounds the water.”

Proof, through Nov. 19, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Brenda DeVita directs Proof, a brainy, Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a smart daughter, her mathematician father who depends on and uses her, and one of his former students, who may end up doing the same. Read Anya van Wagtendonk's review here , and find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org — but don't wait too long, as tickets are already sold out or limited for all performances.

Clyde’s, through Nov. 19, Overture Center-Playhouse: Clyde’s was the most produced play in the U.S. in 2022, according to American Theatre magazine, and Forward Theater jumps in with its Wisconsin premiere. The comedy by Lynn Nottage centers on a group of formerly incarcerated individuals working at a diner, and their quest to create the perfect sandwich. Read Linda Falkenstein's review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. Tickets at overture.org .

Joel Kim Booster, Nov. 16-18, Comedy on State: Comedian Joel Kim Booster has appeared in many breakout streaming favorites in recent years, including writing and starring in Fire Island, a Hulu hit inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that follows the complications encountered by a group of gay male friends on vacation. His stand-up is quick witted and hilarious; his latest Netflix special, Psychosexual, showcases a fearless raunchiness and an abundance of ability to play off the audience. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Nov. 17-18. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Twelfth Night, Nov. 9-19, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: It's not quite the Twelfth Night of Shakespeare, though the characters — and the mistaken identities — are the same. This University Theatre production is a musical with a jazz/funk score by Shaina Taub. Shows Nov. 9-19 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m., Nov. 10. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

The Secretaries, through Nov. 18, Bartell Theatre: The theme of “a claustrophobic situation where things are not quite as they seem” continues this fall with this StageQ workplace horror/spoof set in a secretarial pool at a lumber mill. In The Secretaries, the satire has welcome feminist over- and undertones. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Nov. 18) and 2 p.m. on Nov. 12. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Alan Talaga Cast members in "Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness." Amy Rowland (left) and Meaghan Heires in "Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness," Broom Street Theater, 2023.

Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness, through Nov. 19, Broom Street Theater: In a not-too-distant future, one woman tries to bring society back together after the collapse by creating a traditional gathering place: the mall. But who will protect this fledgling enterprise? From the mind of Madison comedian and writer Alan Talaga comes Paul Blart 3: Blart of Darkness, finally making it to the Broom Street Theater stage for a full production after a few years' delay courtesy of COVID. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-18, plus 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 19. Advance tickets at eventbrite.com .

Heather Lynne Horton, Thursday, Nov. 16, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Heather Lynne Horton came out of retirement after starting a family and hit a home run with the soulful, ponderous — and rocking — album, Don’t Mess with Mrs. Murphy. It’s not accurate to say she completely retired, as many in Madison will remember Horton nearly stealing the show at Marquette Waterfront Festival a few years back as a member of the band backing Michael McDermott, her husband. Mrs. Murphy received a rare 10-out-of-10 from Americana UK as well as Critics Choice Album of the Year. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz Three dancers on stage. Katie Pratt, Cindy Stefanik and Clare Weigert (from left) in "Blossom," choreographed by Kate Corby.

UW Dance Department Faculty Concert, Nov. 16-Dec. 2, Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Space: The Faculty Concert offers an excellent opportunity to see choreography from Kate Corby, Karen McShane-Hellenbrand, Liz Sexe, Jin-Wen Yu, and guest artist Taryn Vander Hoop (a UW alum who has gone on to have an impressive career in dance and yoga) performed by the current crop of gifted dance students. Performances at 8 p.m. on Nov. 16-17 and Dec. 1-2 and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 and Dec. 2. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the door one hour before the performance.