What to do in Madison this weekend: Shecase Showdown, 'Frandu's Death Party' and more Isthmus Picks

Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art; panel 4 pm, Dec. 1, Memorial Library: Museums and other cultural institutions have begun the work of recognizing the sometimes tainted provenance of the works they house and acknowledging the underrepresented in their collections. This has itself caused a backlash from the right. UW-Madison Public History Project's Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance examines 150 years of struggle, discrimination, exclusion and resistance at the university through various artifacts and oral histories. Kacie Lucchini Butcher, co-curator of the exhibit at the Chazen , calls it “ an opportunity for us to reflect on what happened here at UW-Madison so that we can better understand what we need to do in order to create a more equitable future.” A panel discussion by Lucchini Butcher, Vice Provost for Libraries Lisa Carter and UW Archives oral history curator Troy Reeves will take place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1, at Memorial Library ( register here ).

Tudor Holiday Dinner and Concerts, through Dec. 4, UW Memorial Union-Great Hall, 5:30 p.m.: Bring on the figgy pudding! The Tudor Holiday Dinner Concerts are back! This much loved tradition took a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Memorial Union’s splendid Great Hall is transformed in this holiday celebration that harks back to Merrie Olde England, with ancient Yuletide traditions and carol singing from the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison. But those who are here for the feast should know there's a new menu this year, with entrees of maple-glazed pork tenderloin or a vegetarian maple-glazed acorn squash, and for dessert, the figgy pudding will be set aflame. And yes, there will be wassail. Hopefully you didn't wait on tickets, as the concerts sold out by early November; find more info at union.wisc.edu .

Audifax, Dec. 1-March 9, Garver Feed Mill; reception 6-8 p.m., Dec. 1: Audifax , the current artist-in-residence for the Madison Public Library's Bubbler program, is a self-taught artist who creates murals/street art and other paintings as well as sculpture. View a sampling of Audifax's work in the exhibit “Centre,” opening at Garver Canvas on Dec. 1, with a reception from 6-8 p.m. New works on canvas and prints will be added throughout December, and Audifax will be working on a sculpture in the space as well (with an unveiling planned as part of the next Femmestival on Feb. 19).

Peter and the Starcatcher, Dec. 1-4, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: It's a musical variation on Peter Pan that won a Tony. Peter and the Starcatcher is a University Theatre production that should appeal to the whole family, though a warning notes that it contains “mild rude humor.” You already know the story about the boy who would not grow up, and all the magic and wonder therein. And yes, there arrrr pirates. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1-2; 2 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3; and 2 p.m., Dec. 4. The Mitchell Theatre lobby box office opens one hour prior to performances for walk up sales; advance tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

× Expand courtesy Shecase Showdown A collage of musicians. Clockwise from top left: Anapaula Venacio Strader, Huan-Hua Chye, Claire Kannapell, Raquel Aleman.

Shecase Showdown, Thursday, Dec. 1, Harmony Bar, 7:30 p.m.: The Harmony Bar continues to up its game with music bookings since new owners took over this summer. The recurring Shecase Showdown is a great example. Kelly Maxwell (Little Red Wolf, Gold Dust Women) curated and hosts this in-the-round gathering of women songwriters, featuring a fun mash-up of genres in December. Anapaula Venacio Strader is known for her Brazilian vocal stylings with Samba Novistas. Raquel Aleman’s music goes the way of '90s power pop and R&B. Bassist Claire Kannapell leans traditional jazz but also knows how to create quirky rock songs from her days in Woodrow. Huan-Hua Chye is a member of Madison’s rock mystics Gentle Brontosaurus.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Dec. 1-11, Overture Center-Playhouse: An a cappella musical written by UW-Madison graduate and Theatre Latté Da co-founder Peter Rothstein, All is Calm uses period music and the words of the men who were actually there to recount a World War I story that will stick with you long after seeing the play. It's become a holiday tradition for Four Seasons Theatre, which is remounting this production for a third season. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand DJ Hostetler German Art Students

German Art Students 25th Anniversary, Thursday, Dec. 1, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Can we do better than to quote our own critic, the late Tom Laskin, on the GAS? “Much like the parade of New Wave bands that spread equal amounts of pop and snot across the late '70s music scene, the local quartet holds nothing sacred. Civil War reenactments, self-righteous lefty artists, twee baroque-rock bands: They sneer at ‘em all.” The classic lineup of Andy Larson, Annelies Howell, Kirk Wall and Randy Ballwahn will be on hand to celebrate 25 years of wonky pop snot. And you can dance too. With Jane Hobson.

Soup's On, order Wednesday-Saturday; pickup Tuesdays, FEED Kitchens, 4-5:30 p.m.: This fundraiser was born during the first dark winter of the pandemic to help restaurants in dire straits as well as providing pay-it-forward meals for those in need. It still puts money toward the Healthy Food for All food security program as well as benefiting participating food purveyors. You get frozen quarts of comforting homemade soup and, new this year, the option to add on FEED Bakery’s Cookie of the Week to your order. Soup's On is “on” weekly through March 2023 (though note, it does take off the last two weeks of December). Orders can be placed weekly (Wednesday-Saturday) at danebuylocal.com/soups-on and picked up on Tuesdays at FEED Kitchens. Delivery is also available.

× Expand Lily Shea Four people in front of an industrial building. Long Mama

Them Coulee Boys + Long Mama, Thursday, Dec. 1, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The Cosmic American Music pick of the week is certainly this twin bill of Wisconsin roots-plus outfits. Them Coulee Boys work from a folk-country base, mixing stellar four-part harmony singing with a punk rock aesthetic and energy. Milwaukee quartet Long Mama builds a spare roots rock frame around the folky songs and warmly direct singing of Kat Wodtke, a combination that works to great effect on their debut album, Poor Pretender .

Elections Symposium, Friday, Dec. 2, UW Discovery Building, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: If you feel bereft due to the sudden void of election advertising...who are you? (Just kidding, but not really.) The UW Elections Research Center is back with a deep dive into several topics related to the November election, including television advertising, polls, and the intersection of election administration and gender issues. It's free to attend, but registration is requested (which is also the way to receive a link to a Zoom version).

× Expand UW Athletics Celebrating volleyball players. The UW Badgers volleyball team following a sweep of Maryland on Senior Night, Nov. 12, 2022.

NCAA Volleyball Tournament, Dec. 2-3, UW Field House: The Badgers volleyball team finished the season 19-1, a record that earned the team its fourth straight Big Ten championship and hosting duties for the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament. Friday matches include Washington vs. TCU at 4:30 p.m. and the Badgers vs. Quinnipiac at 7 p.m.; the winners advance to a second round match at 6 p.m. Saturday. Single tickets for both rounds go on sale at 9 a.m., Dec. 2.

BGCDC Holiday Gift Drive, through Dec. 2, various locations: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is once again collecting board games, toys and books appropriate for ages 18 and under, for distribution to member families during the holiday season. Through Dec. 2, new, unwrapped donations can be dropped at any BGCDC location; all Dane County Walgreens; BMO Harris Bank, 4726 East Towne Blvd. and 7447 University Ave., and Carbon World Health, in Madison; Cardinal HVAC and Full Mile Brewing in Sun Prairie; and JSD Professional Services in Verona. No time to shop for a gift? Find links for an Amazon wish list or monetary donations at bgcdc.org/holidayextravaganza .

× Expand Sharon Kilfoy An icy-looking art work. Detail of a work in the "Disintegrations" series by Sharon Kilfoy.

Sharon Kilfoy reception, Friday, Dec. 2, The Circa Room, 5-8 p.m.: Sharon Kilfoy has long been a muralist, a teacher and a supporter of community art, as well as an artist herself. “Disintegrations,” a Buddhist-inspired exhibit of her recent mixed media work combining fabrics, paint and destruction, is at The Circa Room, 902 Williamson St., through Feb. 12.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the region's most elaborate and unique incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo. Zoo Lights opens on Thanksgiving weekend, and Santa will be on hand for photos through Dec. 23; tickets also include unlimited carousel rides. Purchase tickets in advance for timed entry from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18, plus Dec. 20-23 and 26-30.

Frandu's Death Party, Dec. 2-3, Bartell Theatre: Local comedian/performance artist Frandu has presented five “Frandutopia” shows in the past, and this one promises to be another one-of-a-kind experience. “Frandu's Death Party” also features stand-up from Nick Hart, music by Mideast Salsa, and host Lauren Cahillane. Expect the unexpected. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 2; and 2 and 7 p.m., Dec. 3; it's a fundraiser for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org/2022/frandus-death-party .

A Madison Symphony Christmas, Dec. 2-4, Overture Hall: An antidote to the ubiquitous piped-in Christmas music we've been hearing in stores since...Labor Day?...is — in a hair-of-the-dog move — MORE Christmas music! Live and in-person, the seasonal spirit will (likely) return to you. Opera singers Adriana Zabala and Nathaniel Stampley join the Madison Symphony Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs, and Mt. Zion Gospel Choir in collaboration with John DeMain and the Madison Symphony Orchestra for a classical/popular Christmas mashup, with singalongs and caroling in the lobby before the show. Fa la la. Concerts at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 2; 8 p.m., Dec. 3; and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 4. ALSO: MSO principal organist Greg Zelek leads the annual community carol sing at 11 a.m., Dec. 3, in Overture Hall.

× Expand Sam Gehrke A close-up of Chris Pureka. Chris Pureka

Chris Pureka, Friday, Dec. 2, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Chris Pureka’s dark confessionals are intense, beautiful reflections of life’s dark edges. The former microbiologist from Portland, Oregon, lets the facts of sensitive matters lead her into detached, scientific probes of the heart. Critics compare her to Patty Griffin and Gillian Welch but there’s more turmoil in Pureka — and just as much musicianship. With John-Allison Weiss.

Kainalu, Friday, Dec. 2, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: In November, Madison’s own Kainalu released his experimental sophomore album, featuring his signature specialty of psychedelic funk. Ginseng Hourglass grooves to the theme of passing time — how a person contemplates and copes with his or her life, warts and all. The album follows Kainalu's 2019 album, Lotus Gate, a work that introduced listeners to his eclectic world of modern psychedelia. The Madison release party features openers Javier Reyes and The Earthlings.

× Expand Lacey Smith A person behind a turntable. Haunted Ones DJing at Mickey's.

Haunted Ones, Friday, Dec. 2, Crucible, 9 p.m.: For some years now, Madison label Secret Records has been creating limited edition LPs reissuing — and, in some cases, first issuing — material by iconoclastic artists (the Residents family, Sons of Perdition, Chrome and others). The label's latest is the first vinyl outing for the 1998 album Bedside Toxicology by Rx, a one-off collaboration of Martin Atkins (Pigface, PIL and many others) and Kevin Ogilve (aka OhGr, of Skinny Puppy). Secret Records' Vincent Presley DJs as Haunted Ones (often with special guests under the moniker), and for this record release party for the Rx album will be spinning only music from the varied projects of Atkins and Ogilve.

Oregon Straw Hat Players 40th Anniversary, Dec. 3-4, Barnwood Events: This amateur theater company looks back through four decades of performances with a limited-run musical revue drawn from past productions. The Membership Gala, at 6 p.m., Dec. 3, is open to the public and includes a performance; a final performance takes place at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 4. Find ticket info at oshponline.org .

× Expand courtesy Slum Village A close-up of Slum Village. Slum Village

Slum Village, Saturday, Dec. 3, UW Union South-The Sett, 7 p.m.: For more than two decades, Slum Village has graced the hip-hop scene with their soul-filled funk. Their rise in the '00s featured collaborations with big names like Kanye West, Common, and members of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Billboard Top 40 albums Detroit Deli (A Taste of Detroit) and Trinity (Past, Present And Future). Currently a duo of original member T3 and producer Young RJ, they use rap and beats to mold their Detroit image into a smooth collective sound. With Isaiah Linder , CarterClouud .

The Hungry Williams, Saturday, Dec. 3, Red Rooster, 8 p.m.: Milwaukee-based drummer Joe Carr’s passion for New Orleans-style music has culminated in a fun and wonderfully fresh homage. Named after Louisiana drummer Charles “Hungry” Williams, the band twists '50s bop with the classic Caribbean tones popular in the region. While shows to promote their last two releases were derailed by COVID, the band is back in full swing with the new album Let’s Go!

× Expand Timothy Hiatt The Claudettes on the sidewalk by a tour bus. The Claudettes

The Claudettes, Saturday, Dec. 3, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Anchored by Johnny Iguana’s masterful, blissfully chaotic piano, The Claudettes mix blues and pop into their own blend. Following up on acclaimed albums Dance Scandal at the Gymnasium! (2018) and High Times in the Dark (2020), the new studio album, The Claudettes Go Out!, delivers another set of foot-stomping rock and blues excitement, but the best way to experience the band is live and in-person.

Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound, Saturday, Dec. 3, Majestic, 8 p.m.: The Madison-based Americana songwriter has shared the stage and the mic with the likes of Peter Rowan, with whom he shares a mystical, hippie-grass sound. Ferguson is a captivating solo performer but this night he’ll be with his band the Sundown Sound, which leans hard into Railroad Earth territory. With bluegrass explorers Barbaro and High and Rising.

Ethel Mortenson Davis Cover art for the 2023 Wisconsin Poets' Calendar.

Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar reading, Saturday, Dec. 3, Sequoya Library, 1:30 p.m.: The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets celebrates its 2023 Wisconsin Poets' Calendar with readings from more than 25 contributing artists. The calendar itself features the work of more than 170 state poets, all under the theme “Mythos of Wisconsin.” Whether centered around a myth or a reality, poems in this collection explore the values and culture of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets is an organization dedicated to the cultivation, appreciation and understanding of poetry in Wisconsin both past and present. This year's calendar is sold out at wfop.org but may still be available at Madison Half-Price Books locations, Mystery to Me and University Bookstore-Hilldale.

MMoCA Cinema, Sunday, Dec. 4, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, noon: This double feature complements a current MMoCA exhibit, “DARK MATTER,” by Faisal Abdu’Allah. Recommended by the artist, the films (both from 1959) focus on artistic expression during the Civil Rights Era. The short The Cry of Jazz is American composer Edward O. Bland’s take on “the imaginative power of Black intellectuals and artists” of the time. Sapphire by Basil Dearden is a feature-length drama that explores racism and class structure in 1950s England. Both are robust and thought-provoking depictions of the strength in the Black voice.

× Expand Sarah Rose Dana Ehrmann

The Big Big Big Charity Show, Sunday, Dec. 4, Bur Oak, 1 p.m.: This Madison Indie Comedy matinee show brings you laughs you can feel extra good about: it's a fundraiser for Little John's , a pay-what-you-can community kitchen turning excess food from producers and groceries into food access for all. The lineup features the wry and dry style of Charlie Kojis, rising stand-up and improv artist Andrew Rynning, and fave Milwaukee visitor Dana Ehrmann. Tickets here .