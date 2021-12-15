Merry MELVIS Baby

The face covering requirement from Public Health Madison and Dane County is currently extended through Jan. 3. Many venues and businesses continue to maintain individual requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry, as well as face masks. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

MSCR pottery sale, Dec. 16-19, MSCR Hoyt: One of the most popular classes at Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is pottery, both hand-built and wheel. It's an easy way to get into this hobby, with MSCR providing clay, wheels and kilns. The result is a lot of great, inventive pottery. MSCR holds a sale every year, selling more than 1,000 pieces of work from MSCR instructors and students. This year's sale returns to in-person at MSCR's main office at the former Hoyt School, 3802 Regent St.; hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 16-17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 19. Sale proceeds support the MSCR pottery program. For more information contact 608-204-3000.

× Expand Liz Lauren Alicia Storin, Marcus Truschinski, Kelsey Brennan and Hilary Caldwell (from left) in "The Gift of the Magi," American Players Theatre, 2021.

The Gift of the Magi, Thursday, Dec. 16, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 7 p.m.: This musical adaptation of an O. Henry short story, by James DeVita and Josh Schmidt, was originally staged about a decade back, and during several following holiday seasons by APT. Isthmus critic Gwendolyn Rice says this year's production of The Gift of the Magi makes is “a delightful combination of nostalgia, wonder and affirmation.” Returning to the roles of Jim and Della are Marcus Truschinski and Kelsey Brennan; Malkia Stampley takes over the director's chair. ALSO: Friday (1 p.m.), Saturday (1 and 6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.), Dec. 17-19. Find available tickets here .

The High Hawks, Thursday, Dec. 16, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: It would be hard to put more super in a roots-jam supergroup than what you find in The High Hawks , formed by Brian Adams (DeadPhish Orchestra), Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth), Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades), Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans), and Will Trask (Great American Taxi). “This band came out of a yearning to hang out,” said Greuel in the press materials for the band's June self-titled debut, and it shows in the laid-back yet fully formed songs on the album. With Joseph Huber.

× Expand Mindy Tucker Laurie Kilmartin

Laurie Kilmartin, Thursday, Dec. 16, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: Kilmartin, a standup pro who's performed on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central and many other outlets, is touring in support of her new album, Corset. Her comedy has recently centered on a fertile field for some black humor: that awkward time in a woman's life when she's taking care of both elderly parents and unruly teenagers. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17-18, 7:30 & 10 p.m.

× Expand John Blausey Morgan James

Morgan James, Thursday, December 16, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Following up on the 2020 album Memphis Magnetic, Memphis soul singer Morgan James is back with her first holiday album, A Very Magnetic Christmas. Her Madison concert features her own classic, soulful take on holiday favorites such as “O Holy Night” and “White Christmas,” as well as originals co-written with her husband, collaborator, and arranger Doug Wamble. The promising singer's show of snowy soul is bound to warm hearts and get audiences singing along to “ Back Door Santa ” and “Merry Christmas Baby.”

Steve Feren Glassblowing Demos, Friday-Sunday, Dec. 17-19, 2601 County Road MM, Fitchburg, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Steve Feren, glass sculptor and former longtime head of the glass program at UW-Madison, is showing everybody what he does, which is a fascinating and meditative process that involves blowing air into a blob of molten glass. Not bad for something that starts as soda ash, limestone and sand. Glass pieces will also be for sale in the connecting gallery. More information: steveferenart.com.

Local & International Winter Multimedia Show, Friday, Dec. 17, Local Motive, 2-7 p.m.: Local Motive is an event space in a train car at the old West Wash depot (last train car at 646 W. Washington Ave.) and it makes a terrific gallery — which it's serving as with this show opening Friday and featuring photography, neon sculpture, paintings and drawings. Local artists include Thomas Zickuhr (neon), Jessica M. Gutiérrez (drawing), and Julieta Kaneshiro (photography). The exhibit continues through Jan. 17.

Snow White and the Seven Superheroes, Friday, Dec. 17, Bartell Theatre, 7 p.m.: Mercury Players Theatre is back with the latest installment of its holiday season counterprogramming series: A new play in the style of British panto (pantomime) tradition. Snow White and the Seven Superheroes, written by Nick Schweitzer and Matthew Daley, will mash up the Brothers Grimm fairy tale with the world of comic books. Family friendly, and audience cheering/booing is strongly encouraged. ALSO: Saturday (2 and 7 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.) and Wednesday (7 p.m.), Dec. 18-19 and 22; through Dec. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Steely Dane

Steely Dane, Friday, Dec. 17, Majestic, 7 p.m.: In the vein of the infamous Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra, Steely Dane and its fans truly embody the spirit of the band that fuels its concerts. Steely Dan, known for their precise playing and pristine recordings, could only be covered by a group that would capture that pinpoint musicality, and Steely Dane is exactly that. Fifteen members deep, the Madison-based ensemble captures the music from horns to hand percussion, and is known for an incredibly vibrant show.

× Expand John Urban A past Madison Ballet production of "The Nutcracker."

Madison Ballet, Friday, Dec. 17, Overture Hall, 7 p.m.: We all have our Christmas traditions, but if seeing Madison Ballet’s annual production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker isn’t yet on your list, then now is the time to add it. This year's performance promises to wow audiences like never before, featuring new choreography by artistic director Sara Stewart Schumann, ballet master Thomas Mattingly, and guest artists providing a more authentic representation of the various cultures depicted. Follow the young, imaginative Clara as her toy nutcracker comes to life and takes her on an epic journey filled with sugarplum fairies, dancing snowflakes and a courageous battle with the Mouse King, created by a cast of 150 dancers (and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra providing the magical music). ALSO: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 18-19, 1 and 6 p.m.; through Dec. 26. Ticket info at madisonballet.org .

Watkins Family Hour, Friday, Dec. 17, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Brother-sister musical duo Sean and Sara Watkins are on tour for their most recent Watkins Family Hour album, Brother Sister. The 2020 album combines the siblings' vocal power with guitar (Sean) and fiddle (Sara), for a stripped-down sound: “The primary goal of this record became to see what we could do when it is just the two of us,” Sara says. Brother Sister is the Watkins Family Hour’s second project; their self-titled debut was released in 2015. With Courtney Hartman.

× Expand Kim Thiel Staci Griesbach

Staci Griesbach, Friday, December 17, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: A Cheesehead now living in Los Angeles, Staci Griesbach's recent musical endeavors reimagine the songs of country greats as jazz. Starting with My Patsy Cline Songbook in 2019, Griesbach followed up with My Shania Twain Songbook and in September unleashed My George Jones Songbook. Griesbach returns to Wisconsin for a concert focusing on the work of Jones and another icon, Dolly Parton. It should be a classy and festive night of fun during the holiday season.

Full Mile Anniversary Party, Saturday, Dec. 18, 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, 10 a.m.-midnight: Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen in Sun Prairie throws itself a third birthday party, with bands, special beers on tap, and the annual release of Collusion, a bourbon barrel-aged Russian imperial stout. The Rusty Hearts take the stage at 1:30 p.m. and the Blue Olives hold down the evening shift starting at 7 p.m. Cheers.

× Expand Beth Skogen Photography A past performance of "The Nutcracker" by Dance Wisconsin.

Dance Wisconsin, Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 18-19, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 2 p.m.: For its 44th season of The Nutcracker, Dance Wisconsin is “Marching Forward.” The company's student dancers will be joined by guest performers (Maggie Batterman, Will Brighton, Cara Gary, Lucas Segovia), an orchestra and chorus for a full production of the holiday favorite, following last year’s pre-recorded version. Dance Wisconsin also is debuting a new version of the production's second act, with updated choreography and costuming aiming to eliminate cultural stereotypes. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

A Christmas Carol, Saturday, Dec. 18, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 2:30 & 7 p.m.: It’s a tradition many look forward to every year — Children’s Theater of Madison’s annual production of A Christmas Carol. The famous story by Charles Dickens centers on the grumpy and greedy Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. The aim of the ghosts is to make the miserable miser see the error of his wicked ways, ignite in his heart the true meaning of Christmas and perhaps even save the life of a child. Expect carols, dancing and self-reflection. CTM's production is adapted by Colleen Madden and directed by James Ridge. ALSO: Sunday (1 & 6 p.m.), Wednesday (7 p.m.) and Thursday (1 p.m.), Dec. 19 and 22-23. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand courtesy the artists Douglas R. Ewart & Quasar

Douglas R. Ewart & Quasar, Saturday, Dec. 18, Cafe Coda, 7 and 9 p.m.: Douglas R. Ewart is an emeritus professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and a past chair of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, just two guideposts in a wide-ranging career in music and other mediums of artistic expression. At this pair of concerts on the theme of “Sounds and Songs for a New Paradigm,” Ewart will lead a group of fierce improvisational musicians including singer and storyteller Mankwe Ndosi , bassist Darius Savage , and drummer Davu Seru .

× Expand facebook.com/tubalcainmetal Tubal Cain

Mead & Metal Fest, Saturday, Dec. 18, Bos Meadery, 7 p.m.: Bos Meadery will be moving from its current space soon; the building is scheduled to be demolished. But there's time for one more Mead & Metal Fest, the annual pairing of heavy sounds and heavy drinks. This year's lineup features three Madison bands: black metal favorites Tubal Cain, hard rock quintet Sabotage, and the stoney grooves of Droids Attack. They’ll be joined by a fairly new Fall River group, Lo-Fi Killers. Epic sounds are guaranteed by all.

The New Orleans Tribute featuring Leroy Jones, Saturday, Dec. 18, North Street Cabaret, 7:30 & 9:15 p.m.: Big Easy-based trumpet master Leroy Jones leads his own band with a regular gig at the legendary Preservation Hall, and has been making the trek to Madison to collaborate with Madison trombonist Darren Sterud's New Orleans Tribute project for several years now. This year's “A Creole Christmas” set will put some swing into holiday songs and other material during a pair of concerts at the Cabaret. Find tickets here . ALSO: Jones joins the Darren Sterud Orchestra the previous night at Garver for a sold out concert featuring the Duke Ellington-Billy Strayhorn take on The Nutcracker.

× Expand Skylar Nahn Tony Barba

Tony Barba Trio, Saturday, Dec. 18, Audio for the Arts, 8 p.m.: The latest release from Madison saxophonist-composer Tony Barba, Blue Plate Special , features six new compositions that grew from a commission to write a piece of music based on a digital drawing by artist Michael Finnegan. The piece is now the cover for the album, and even if you haven't seen the art, the music it inspired will make you think “balancing act” from its first notes. Blue Plate Special was recorded with Barba's trio featuring bassist John Christensen and drummer Devin Drobka; they'll present music from the album and other new compositions at this BlueStem Jazz concert. Tickets here .

The NYChillharmonic, Sunday, Dec. 19, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Of the many genres that have fallen out of favor, none has fallen farther than prog rock. But NYChillharmonic, an elaborate 18-piece Brooklyn-based progressive-jazz-rock orchestra fronted by Sara McDonald, breathes new life into the bombast. McDonald's vocals are torchy, melodic and a long way from Yes. With Band Practice.

Kerosene Kites album release, Tuesday, Dec. 21, Brink Lounge, 7 p.m.: Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, Kerosene Kites hosts a release party for the new album Always Face the Sun. The songwriting duo of Beth Kille and Erik Kjelland continued collaborating on new songs remotely during 2020 and worked on the resulting recording by sharing tracks recorded at home. The album release show will feature the two-person incarnation of Kerosene Kites and feature new music and holiday favorites from past albums, as well as a set by Kjelland's roots rock band The Mascot Theory.

× Expand courtesy Monica Martin Beth Stelling (left) and Monica Martin.

Monica Martin & Beth Stelling, Tuesday, Dec. 21, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: PHOX member Monica Martin, currently based in Los Angeles, has followed up the buzz from a collaboration on the latest James Blake album with a pair of singles of her own: one original, “Go Easy Kid,” and a new take on a holiday classic, “ Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas .” Martin will bring the new tunes and more when returning to Madison, teaming up with Beth Stelling and guests for an early Christmas present for fans at the Bur Oak. Advance tickets recommended.

MELVIS, Wednesday, Dec. 22, The Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: “A Very Kitschy Christmas” is the theme for this event hosted by comedian and impersonator Melissa Brumm, aka MELVIS, the “drag king.” The show will feature the music of Elvis Presley, holiday tunes, and some surprises, along with comedy and dance. '50s-style or fancy dress attire is encouraged, but be ready for the dance party to continue with DJ Sun Queen after MELVIS has left the building.

× Expand Brian Ruppert Middleton Community Orchestra

Middleton Community Orchestra, Wednesday, Dec. 22, Middleton-Cross Plains Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.: This ambitious ensemble of local non-professional players continues its 12th season of classical music performances with a concert featuring works by Brahms (the Violin Concerto in D Major, featuring guest Hillary Hempel), Sibelius and Strauss. Chris Ramaekers, the director of orchestras at UW-Whitewater and a new addition to the MCO, will conduct.

Tight Like That, Thursday, Dec. 23, Louisianne's, Middleton, 6 p.m.: Once a year, players from the Madison incarnation of the long-running jazz-blues ensemble Tight Like That convene for a special holiday season show. Founding vocalist Lynnéa Godfriaux and pianist Brad Pregeant, now residents of Colorado, first met when joining a band during their years living in New Orleans, and have been playing music together ever since. They are joined again this year by Chicagoland bass legend Dan Shapera, veteran Madison area drummer Todd Steward, and singer Beverly Jean Lewis, visiting from Austin, Texas.

× Expand lyndazeros.com Lynda & the Zeros

Lynda & the Zeros, Thursday, Dec. 23, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: It's almost Christmas, and you are all set. Presents wrapped, house cleaned, artisanal cheese tray ordered. Right? Well, whatever, you deserve a break. Lynda & the Zeros , local performers of Mo-Funk (mixing the driving Motown sound with funk), will help you unwind, or motivate you for that last push of wrapping, decorating, cleaning and cooking ahead.

Holiday lights

As we creep toward Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, there is ever more time to make the night glow brighter. Here are some ways to light up your world:

Fitchburg Holiday Light Tour: 6-9 p.m., Dec. 18, throughout Fitchburg. Find map here: fb.com/events/3081513202175411 .

Holiday Express: Annual flower & model train show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens. Closed at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 & all day Dec. 25. $6 ($3 ages 3-12). Timed entry tickets: olbrich.org . 608-246-4550

Holiday Fantasy in Lights: Drive-through display with animated light sculptures, dusk to dawn, through Jan. 3, Olin Park. fantasyinlights.com . 608-239-7888.

Rotary in Lights: 4:30-9 pm, through Dec. 31, Village Park, Waunakee. Waunakeerotary.org .

Shine on Madison: Holiday light displays, through Jan. 9, downtown Madison. More events: visitdowntownmadison.com .

University Avenue Holiday Lights: Through Jan. 16, 2800 block of University Ave. universityavenueholidaylights.com .