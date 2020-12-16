Trip the lights fantastic

× Expand Jeff Miller UW professors and poets Cherene Sherrard and Amaud Jamaul Johnson.

Poetry of the Moment, Thursday, Dec. 17, noon: UW-Madison poet and professor Amaud Jamaul Johnson and UW-Madison professor Cherene Sherrard will read from their works, which address such topics as Black identity and the brutal realities of being Black in the U.S. Johnson released his latest poetry collection, Imperial Liquor, this year. But the program is as much discussion as a reading of prior work. Moderated by Ann Shaffer (MA ’90) the evening will also include a Q&A session. RSVP here .

The Goodwin Project, Through Dec. 17: Children's Theater of Madison has rolled out a new slate of virtual performances of plays by poet, playwright and activist Idris Goodwin, designed to spark conversations on racism. The company has pulled together a powerhouse team of BIPOC artists and created study guides for teachers and parents. The plays include The Water Gun Song (for 2nd grade and up), Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth (for 5th grade and up), #matter (for 9th grade and up), and Black Flag (for 10th grade and up). As pandemic winter approaches, there's no better time to settle in for family discussion about what really matters. Viewing available on demand at ctmtheater.org .

× Expand Mead Witter School of Music UW-Madison professor Christopher Taylor is a renowned concert pianist.

Christopher Taylor, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 pm: The Library of Congress is getting in on the virtual concert action, transforming its 2020-2021 season into a free online series. Thursday features UW-Madison professor and virtuoso pianist Christopher Taylor. Taylor will perform Franz Liszt's transcriptions of Beethoven's symphonies, a remarkable feat where Liszt created solo piano versions of the composer's major works. Taylor says the pieces offer a “new perspective on something familiar." Register here for the premiere, or watch later on the Library of Congress YouTube channel .

× Expand Nicole Taylor Angela Trudell Vasquez, Madison poet laureate, 2020-22.

Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 pm: The poetry of Wisconsin is undeniable. Just saying the names of the lakes makes a poem! Current Madison poet laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez will join outgoing Wisconsin poet laureate Margaret Rozga and poets Ronnie Hess, Nathan J. Reid and Jodi Vander Molen to read works from the new anthology Through This Door: Wisconsin in Poems. The collection features poems from Indigenous, Black, Latinx and other voices that build community in Wisconsin. There will be a Q&A following the reading. Register here.

Lamplighter Sessions, Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 17-20: This December concert series hosted by Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey at Cafe Carpe has taken place long enough that the exact year it began is seemingly lost in the mists of time. But the coronavirus won't stop this annual tradition; Mulvey has coordinated livestreams at 7 pm on Thursday and Friday and 11 am and 7 pm on Sunday, with the usual stellar lineup for the various shows including Willy Porter, Paul Cebar, Chris Porterfield and many others. Saturday (7 pm) Carpe hosts a stream from some more regular visitors: The duo of Corky Siegel and Randy Sabien. Find the livestreams at Cafe Carpe's Facebook page. If you're in Fort Atkinson, you can get closer to the in-person experience on Friday and Saturday with carryout from Carpe (email info@cafecarpe.com for info).

courtesy Integrated Art Group A work by Christopher Karl Wilde from the "From Here On Out" exhibit.

Art Toast, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 pm: Integrated Art Group and Café CODA are collaborating on From Here on Out, an exhibit celebrating Black lives and examining how artists are interpreting current events, on display at IAG's Marƶeń showroom (and online) through March 1. Third Thursdays feature Art Toast, a livestream studio talk hosted by exhibit co-curator Margaret LeMay; December's event features artists Jennika Bastian, Megan Bloesch, Thomas Ferrella, Madison Golden, Mark Weller and Christopher Karl Wilde (creator of the work pictured). RSVP here , or find the stream on Facebook .

MSCR Pottery Sale, Dec. 17-20: One of the most popular classes at Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is pottery, both hand-built and wheel. Many area residents sign up for time to use the wheels and kilns, too. The result is a lot of great, inventive pottery. MSCR holds a sale every year, selling 500 pieces of work from MSCR instructors, pottery students and ceramic artists. This year it's online only. Take a peek at the pots and plates (and more!) at mscrvirtualpotterysale.squarespace.com ; the sale opens Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8 am and continues through Saturday, Dec. 20, at 9 pm. Pickup is Monday, Dec. 22, 8 am-6 pm, at Hoyt School, 3802 Regent St. Sale proceeds support the MSCR pottery program which has long been an inexpensive entry point into the craft. For more information contact 608-204-3000.

× Expand Robert M. Wydra Photography Tom Waselchuk

Wild Hog in the Woods Holiday Special, Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 pm: A Wild Hog in the Woods concert will take you back to Madison's hippie days in spirit; though the folk music organization was founded in 1978 it was conceived of as a '60s-era coffeehouse with folk music. Soak in the spirit via livestream this year, with local musicians offering songs for the solstice, Hanukkah and Christmas, with originals including one incorporating our favorite holiday rhyme, "Christmas on the Isthmus." Performers include Tom Kastle, KG & the Ranger, Kelly Hopper, Elm Duo, David HB Drake, Andina & Rich, John Duggleby, Terry Murphy, Dave Schindele, Tom Waselchuk, Doug Hamilton, Ingrid Frances Stark and Kelly Bleich.

× Expand Children's Theater of Madison

A Christmas Carol: Home for the Holidays, streaming Dec. 18-31: No humbug here. Madison's venerable Children's Theater of Madison has created a wildly ambitious and inclusive virtual Christmas Carol experience featuring a cast of 95, including many past Scrooges and public figures including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers, UW Marching Band director Corey Pompey, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, and former Madison poet laureate Fabu. The classic tale is reimagined and read, underscored by a six-person string ensemble, and interspersed with clips from past productions. It's a wonderful gift for the community, and thanks to the sponsors, the webcast is absolutely free.

Kerosene Kites, Friday, Dec. 18, 7 pm: Kerosene Kites are no strangers to the holiday music world. The collaboration by singer-songwriters Beth Kille (Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets) and Erik Kjelland (The Mascot Theory) started off with a pair of Christmas/winter themed albums. This holiday livestream will include appearances by the members of the full Kerosene Kites band (Sean Michael Dargan, Shawndell Marks, Arthur Ranney and Jim Smith) as well as a bonus song by The Mascot Theory. Donations for the River Food Pantry will be collected during the livestream .

× Expand John Rogers (BC) / Ron Perrillo (AU) Bill Carrothers and Alejandro Urzagaste (left to right).

Bill Carrothers & Alejandro Urzagaste, Friday, Dec. 18, 8 pm: Pianist Bill Carrothers has been playing club gigs since his teens, working as a sideman in his younger years for legendary leaders from the worlds of bop, big bands and free jazz. Along with his extensive discography as a bandleader he has been an adjunct professor at Lawrence University since 2011. Among various ensembles Carrothers has performed with in recent years is Flow, a quartet led by Chicago-based guitarist Alejandro Urzagaste . The duo will perform their compositions from Flow albums as well as other material in a livestream hosted by Cafe Coda.

Our Kind of Happy Holiday, Saturday, Dec. 19, 1-5:30 pm: Cabin fever will likely set in early this year, so this afternoon of fun from the Chazen Museum of Art is welcome. There are activities for the kids and for anyone who loves art, with a reading of The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats' classic picture book; a collage activity based on the work of the great Romare Bearden; and lots more, including caroling and a scavenger hunt. Find the schedule and stream on Facebook .

× Expand Jaclyn Simpson Operatic baritone Will Liverman.

An Evening of Holiday Cheer, Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 pm: It's impossible to overstate how difficult the past year has been for arts organizations, both financially and emotionally. Yet they still keep pulling themselves together to make and share art. This free digital offering by Madison Opera features the talents of baritone Will Liverman, violinist Suzanne Beia, and pianist Scott Gendel. They will perform Christmas songs and some classical selections by Handel and Vivaldi. The program will be available online for a month after the livestream premiere , so choose a time to cozy up around the hearth to enjoy some festive music while we wait for a better new year.

× Expand Bob Koch Near the entrance to Waunakee Rotary in Lights.

Lights, everywhere holiday lights, ongoing in December and beyond: Lighted holiday displays spread cheer during the days with the least daylight of the year. This is a tradition people usually take part in while driving around in their cars anyway, so in that sense, this activity won't feel much different this year. The only Waunakee in the World has a packed park full of lights courtesy the Waunakee Rotary at Village Park, 410 E. Main St., from 5-9 pm, through Dec. 31. Drive or walk through this ecstatic display; donations welcome. Fitchburg is getting everybody involved. On Dec. 19 from 6-9 pm, drive a route through the city ( map here ); homes and businesses are decorating and they want your vote for favorite display. The University Avenue Holiday Lights were refreshed with LEDs for this season, and will remain on all day through the middle of January. And the car may be the best way to peep at Olin Park's Holiday Fantasy in Lights (4:30-10 pm through Jan. 3; donations). One light-related update: Zoo Lights at Henry Vilas Zoo has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Lo Marie, Sunday, Dec. 20, 5 pm: Six years ago the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium debuted its "Strollin'" events, in which a series of performances take place on one evening in a group of venues in walking distance. Since then the GMCC has become a part of Arts + Literature Laboratory...and, of course, we have entered an interlude when wandering between concerts is a couch-bound activity. Strollin' organizers responded by making the series a virtual one — at Facebook or YouTube — with seven Sunday concerts by local jazz musicians recorded at four Middleton venues. This week features a set by Lo Marie , whose songwriting smoothly mixes soul and jazz, and as a performer is versatile enough to also perform with both the Frank Zappa tribute The Furious Bongos and Orquesta Salsoul del Mad. The series continues on Jan. 3 and 10.

× Expand Nellie Holmes The 2020 production of "Full Light" by Magnum Opus will be available online.

Magnum Opus: Full Light, streaming Dec. 23-30: One of the relative newcomers to the regional classical dance scene is Magnum Opus , a company founded several years ago by artistic director Abigail Henninger, a professional ballet dancer who now leads this ensemble. Full Light is a full-length ballet choreographed to Handel's magnificent Messiah. This year's digital version is a ticketed event , because the company is trying to survive the pandemic, but there is a generous sliding scale, offering a chance for you to give as much as you can. And, hopefully, no one will complain if you sing along.

This Wonderful Life + APT's Holidames, streaming through Dec. 29: American Players Theatre is offering up some holiday fare for theater-starved audiences to enjoy in front of the yule log. This Wonderful Life is an adaptation of the classic Frank Capra film written by Steve Murray. This is a solo version starring the marvelous Nate Burger playing every character in the colorful community of Bedford Falls. APT's Holidames: Tangled in Tinsel is a world premiere celebration of the holidays that includes veteran women from the company: Sarah Day, Tracy Michelle Arnold and Colleen Madden. Read Gwendolyn Moore’s review here . These are the first ticketed online events APT has created since the pandemic scrapped their summer and fall season, so you can also feel good by supporting our local thespians through difficult times. Tickets ($24 per show, or $45 for both) go on sale online on Dec. 1. You will receive a code and link that will be available for 24 hours.

Plant Sale with the Pros, online sales through Feb. 1 (while supplies last): During a Wisconsin winter, it's never too early to start dreaming about spring. To that end, this seasonal rite hosted by Olbrich Gardens has been reimagined as an online storefront . Packages of curated perennials and vegetables and individual fruit trees are available for purchase now through Feb. 1 (or when supplies run out). Individual perennials and ground cover plants will be posted on Jan. 15. Curbside pickup will begin May 7, and while the usual interaction with experts for plant advice can't happen in person, you can email questions to horticulture librarian Amy O'Shea (aoshea@cityofmadison.com).