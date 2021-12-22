Don't put away those sleigh bells yet

On Dec. 20, the face covering requirement from Public Health Madison and Dane County was extended through Feb. 1. Many venues and businesses continue to maintain individual requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry, as well as face masks. And with the advent of the omicron variant, tours are once again being canceled or postponed. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand Olbrich Botanical Gardens Holiday Express is an annual model train and floral display.

Holiday Express, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The kids are off from school, you (we hope) have some time off work, and there are theoretically fewer commitments during the week between holidays...it's the perfect time to check out this annual model train exhibit at Olbrich Gardens. The theme for 2021 is “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” — could the exhibit include a nod to the classic Steve Martin-John Candy holiday movie? Only one way to find out. It's open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through New Year's Eve, but note that Olbrich closes at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and is closed on Christmas day. Tickets are sold for timed entry; find available times here.

× Expand facebook.com/HenryVilasZoo A 2019 display at Henry Vilas Zoo's Zoo Lights exhibit.

Zoo Lights, Wednesday, Dec. 22, Henry Vilas Zoo, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the more elaborate incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo's annual Zoo Lights display. Along with the chance to see what the animals are up to during the early evening hours, Santa will be on hand for photos (through Dec. 23) and tickets include unlimited carousel rides. ALSO: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 23 and 26-30. Pick your entrance time and buy tickets at henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights.

A Christmas Carol, Wednesday, Dec. 22, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 p.m.: It’s a tradition many look forward to every year — Children’s Theater of Madison’s annual production of A Christmas Carol. The famous story by Charles Dickens centers on the grumpy and greedy Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. The aim of the ghosts is to make the miserable miser see the error of his wicked ways, ignite in his heart the true meaning of Christmas and perhaps even save the life of a child. Expect carols, dancing and self-reflection. CTM's production is adapted by Colleen Madden and directed by James Ridge. ALSO: Thursday, Dec. 23, 1 p.m. Tickets at overture.org.

× Expand courtesy Melvis Melvis is ready to T.C.B.

MELVIS, Wednesday, Dec. 22, The Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: “A Very Kitschy Christmas” is the theme for this event hosted by comedian and impersonator Melissa Brumm, aka MELVIS, the “drag king.” The show will feature the music of Elvis Presley, holiday tunes, and some surprises, along with comedy and dance. '50s-style or fancy dress attire is encouraged, but be ready for the dance party to continue with DJ Sun Queen after MELVIS has left the building. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

× Expand Steve Noll Cast members of "Snow White and the Seven Superheroes," Mercury Players Theatre, 2021.

Snow White and the Seven Superheroes, Wednesday, Dec. 22, Bartell Theatre, 7 p.m.: Mercury Players Theatre is back with the latest installment of its holiday season counterprogramming series: a new play in the style of British panto (pantomime) tradition. Snow White and the Seven Superheroes, written by Nick Schweitzer and Matthew Daley, will mash up the Brothers Grimm fairy tale with the world of comic books. It’s family-friendly, and audience cheering/booing is strongly encouraged. ALSO: Thursday (7 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.) and Monday-Tuesday (7 p.m.), Dec. 23 and 26-28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Middleton Community Orchestra, Wednesday, Dec. 22, Middleton-Cross Plains Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.: This ambitious ensemble of local non-professional players continues its 12th season of classical music performances with a concert featuring works by Brahms (the Violin Concerto in D Major, with guest Hillary Hempel), Sibelius and Strauss. Chris Ramaekers, the director of orchestras at UW-Whitewater and a new addition to the MCO, will conduct.

× Expand courtesy Tight Like That Tight Like That (from left): Beverly Jean Lewis, Todd Steward, Lynnéa Godfriaux and Brad Pregeant and Dan Shapera.

Tight Like That, Thursday, Dec. 23, Louisianne's, Middleton, 6 p.m.: Once a year, players from the Madison incarnation of the long-running jazz-blues ensemble Tight Like That convene for a special holiday season show. Founding vocalist Lynnéa Godfriaux and pianist Brad Pregeant, now residents of Colorado, first met when joining a band during their years living in New Orleans, and have been playing music together ever since. They are joined again this year by Chicagoland bass legend Dan Shapera, veteran Madison area drummer Todd Steward, and singer Beverly Jean Lewis, visiting from Austin, Texas.

Madison Ballet, Thursday, Dec. 23, Overture Hall, 6 p.m.: We all have our Christmas traditions, but if seeing Madison Ballet’s annual production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker isn’t yet on your list, then now is the time to add it. This year's performance promises to wow audiences like never before, featuring new choreography by artistic director Sara Stewart Schumann, ballet master Thomas Mattingly, and guest artists providing a more authentic representation of the various cultures depicted. Follow the young, imaginative Clara as her toy nutcracker comes to life and takes her on an epic journey filled with sugarplum fairies, dancing snowflakes and a courageous battle with the Mouse King, created by a cast of 150 dancers (and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra providing the magical music). ALSO: Friday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (1 and 6 p.m.), Dec. 24 and 26. Ticket info at madisonballet.org.

× Expand lyndazeros.com Lynda & the Zeros

Lynda & the Zeros, Thursday, Dec. 23, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: It's almost Christmas, and you are all set. Presents wrapped, house cleaned, artisanal cheese tray ordered. Right? Well, whatever, you deserve a break. Lynda & the Zeros, local performers of Mo-Funk (mixing the driving Motown sound with funk), will help you unwind, or motivate you for that last push of wrapping, decorating, cleaning and cooking ahead.

Bird and Nature Adventures, Saturday, Dec. 25, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona, 10 a.m.; and Pheasant Branch Creek Conservancy, Middleton, 1:30 p.m.: Friends of Urban Nature hosts guided hikes for all ages in conjunction with various friends groups every weekend through the year, and this year offers some special Christmas day walks for nature lovers. In the morning, Paul Noeldner leads a walk on the theme of "Nature's Gifts;" meet at the Children's Shack at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. And if dinner is early enough, you can walk off some of those calories with a guided hike in Middleton led by Alex Singer; meet at 1:30 p.m. at 4864 Pheasant Branch Road. ALSO: Noeldner leads a walk in the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve on Sunday, Dec. 26, departing from the Picnic Point entrance, 2002 University Bay Drive, at 1:30 p.m.

YLAB, Saturday, Dec. 25, TheSpaceship.tv, 8 p.m.: You gotta get the umpteenth hearing of “The Little Drummer Boy” out of your pa-rum-pum-pum...err, brain. But it's Christmas and the clubs are dark! What to do? Never fear, virtual venue The Spaceship is teaming up with veteran punk/metal band YLAB to help send those seasonal tunes running for cover. Find tickets for the livestream at thespaceship.tv.

× Expand Jude Duggleby John Duggleby

John Duggleby, Sunday, Dec. 26, Hop Garden, Paoli, 1 p.m.: Not ready to give up on the seasonal music quite yet? (It is still Christmas weekend, after all.) Madison area singer-songwriter John Duggleby will make with the ho-ho-ho, playing a Sunday afternoon's worth of songs about the holidays and wintertime, both covers and originals. Duggleby recently took home the MAMA Award for Children's Performer of the Year for the second year in a row, and this free concert is all-ages friendly.

× Expand Andrew Max Levy Nate Craig

Nate Craig, Wednesday, Dec. 29, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: Recently spotted on the road with frequent collaborator Bill Burr, West High School and UW-Madison grad Nate Craig returns for what has become a holiday season tradition: an annual homecoming stand-up show. The lineup for 2021 includes fellow Wisconsin native Shane Mauss, host of the science-themed podcast Here We Are (and, with Ramin Nazer, the new Mind Under Matter podcast), and Los Angeles-based comedian Renee Gauthier. Tickets at majesticmadison.com.

Madison Comedy Holiday Party, Thursday, Jan. 30, The Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: It's really a stand-up showcase, hosted by Jake Snell (the regular emcee for the Bur Oak's weekly comedy open mic) and featuring sets by Amanda Fritz, Natasha Pearl Hansen, Adam McShane and Cosmo Nokimos. But that's not all! Skylar Nahn and frequent comedy compatriot Glenn Widdicombe will provide music, and there will be a white elephant gift exchange (if you participate, keep the gifts under a $10 value). Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Holiday lights

Big sigh ... we're past the shortest day of the year. But there is still more time to make the night glow brighter. Here are some ways to light up your world:

Holiday Fantasy in Lights: Drive-through display with animated light sculptures, dusk to dawn, through Jan. 3, Olin Park. fantasyinlights.com. 608-239-7888.

Rotary in Lights: 4:30-9 pm, through Dec. 31, Village Park, Waunakee. Waunakeerotary.org.

Shine on Madison: Holiday light displays, through Jan. 9, downtown Madison. More events: visitdowntownmadison.com.

University Avenue Holiday Lights: Through Jan. 16, 2800 block of University Ave. universityavenueholidaylights.com.

