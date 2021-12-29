Ringing (or streaming) in another year

On Dec. 20, the face covering requirement from Public Health Madison and Dane County was extended through Feb. 1. Many venues and businesses continue to maintain individual requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry, as well as face masks. And with the advent of the omicron variant, tours are once again being canceled or postponed. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand Olbrich Botanical Gardens Holiday Express is an annual model train and floral display.

Holiday Express, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The kids are off from school, you (we hope) have some time off work, and there are theoretically fewer commitments during the week between holidays...it's the perfect time to check out this annual model train exhibit at Olbrich Gardens. The theme for 2021 is “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” — could the exhibit include a nod to the classic Steve Martin-John Candy holiday movie? Only one way to find out. It's open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through New Year's Eve. Tickets are sold for timed entry; find available times here .

Zoo Lights, Wednesday, Dec. 29, Henry Vilas Zoo, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the more elaborate incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo's annual Zoo Lights display. Along with the chance to see what the animals are up to during the early evening hours, tickets include unlimited carousel rides. ALSO: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 30. Pick your entrance time and buy tickets at henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights .

Nate Craig, Wednesday, Dec. 29, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: Recently spotted on the road with frequent collaborator Bill Burr, West High School and UW-Madison grad Nate Craig returns for what has become a holiday season tradition: an annual homecoming stand-up show. The lineup for 2021 includes fellow Wisconsin native Shane Mauss, host of the science-themed podcast Here We Are (and, with Ramin Nazer, the new Mind Under Matter podcast), and Los Angeles-based comedian Renee Gauthier. Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours required for entry. Tickets at majesticmadison.com .

× Expand Jake Snell

Madison Comedy Holiday Party, Thursday, Jan. 30, The Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: It's really a stand-up showcase, hosted by Jake Snell (the regular emcee for the Bur Oak's weekly comedy open mic) and featuring sets by Amanda Fritz, Natasha Pearl Hansen, Adam McShane and Cosmo Nokimos. But that's not all! Skylar Nahn and frequent comedy compatriot Glenn Widdicombe will provide music, and there will be a white elephant gift exchange (if you participate, keep the gifts under a $10 value). Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours required for admission. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

My Family New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, Keva Sports Center, Middleton, 2-8 p.m.: This event designed for the younger set features open play, cookie decorating activities, a photo booth, and a countdown with balloon drop starting at 7:30 p.m. (standing in for midnight). There's also plenty of entertainment, including songs and stories by David Landau, Cycropia Aerial Dance, Jimmy the Magician, and more. Find a complete schedule and ticket info at https://www.facebook.com/events/664725897997330/

Ball Drop Blitz 7, Friday, Dec. 31, Bartell Theatre, 8 p.m.: Mercury Players Theatre is well known for its "blitz" productions, coming up with short plays from challenge prompts in very brief allotted times. This seventh iteration of a New Year's challenge from Mercury Players and KnowBetter Productions allows just one day between prompt and the stage. Tired of drinking, watching the ball drop from New York, or the Twilight Zone marathon? Give this benefit for the Bartell Theatre a try. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Disco T: New Year's Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, Crucible, 8 p.m.: The Drop Bass Network and Jiggy Jamz have curated an impressive lineup of DJs to keep the dance party going all night long (literally...until 6 a.m.), with techno, house, rave, hardcore, industrial, dub and even some downtempo for good measure. Local spinning heroes Matt Fanale, 8Hertz, GinJahVitIz and Homewrecker are joined by visiting deck stars Deeon (Chicago), Flapjack (Los Angeles), Kyle Geiger (Berlin, Germany), Harley (Cedar Rapids), and M27 (Oakland). Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test required for admission. Tickets at http://vitalculture.com/dropbassnetwork .

× Expand Erica Stowers Madison '90s cover band Star 67 (left to right): Justine Zadra, Eric Lenser, Madeline Westberg, Chris Westberg, Archie Uy.

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2000s Throwback, Friday, Dec. 31, High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m.: The name, of course, references the long-running ABC holiday broadcast originated and hosted by Dick Clark (celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and now hosted by Ryan Seacrest). However, this is a live concert featuring local favorites performing as iconic '90s-'00s rock bands: Green Day (by Falling Flat), Pearl Jam (Lake Effect), Red Hot Chili Peppers (Star 67), and White Stripes (Wise Jennings). Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours required for entry. Tickets here .

× Expand Britni Petitt Kat & the Hurricane (clockwise from top center): Kat Farnsworth, Alex Nelson and Benjamin Rose.

NYE Big Queer Slumber Party, Friday, Dec. 31, TheSpaceship.tv, 9 p.m.: Madison pop leaders Kat and the Hurricane host their second annual livestream marking the year's end, with the help of local virtual venue The Spaceship. The lineup also includes music and drag performances by guests Candace Griffin, Woody Reed and Zenith Rising. Find the free webcast at thespaceship.tv .

Winter Sports Camps, begin Jan. 3, Goodman Community Center: Introductory classes to learn to play baseball, basketball, soccer or softball (for grades 4K through 5) and volleyball (grades 4-8) get underway the week of Jan. 3 at Goodman Community Center. The classes take place weekly through March 11, and each series is $60, but registration must be completed by Jan. 2. Find more information and registration links here , or email GCC sports manager Trevor Moores at tmoores@goodmancenter.org.

Christmas tree donations sought, Jan. 2-29, Olbrich Park: The city of Madison's Christmas tree curbside collection rounds begin Jan. 3 and 18. However, there's also an option to give your tree friend a second life as part of a BLINK! project from the Madison Arts Commission. Artist Lillian Sizemore is designing a labyrinth made from tree branches, to be constructed at Olbrich Park; "How Lovely Are Thy Branches" will be open to the public from Jan. 30 through February. Trees can be dropped off from Jan. 2-29; watch for signs near the Walter Street entrance/parking lot. Find more info here .

State Parks Reservations: Dreaming about warmer weather and that swell-looking campground you envied during a past trip to a Wisconsin state park? The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources now takes campsite reservations on a year-round basis, with an online system allowing you to select by date and campsite to see what's available at any given time. Heck, you could even explore the world of winter camping if you can't wait until summer. Find the reservations page at wisconsin.goingtocamp.com .

Harlem Globetrotters, Monday, Jan. 3, Alliant Energy Center, 3 p.m.: While the final outcome of the game may be predictable — the team does have the highest winning percentage in pro sports history, after all — the annual Harlem Globetrotters’ visit is a guaranteed good time for basketball fans of all ages. The team used its pandemic-enforced downtime last winter to add new team members and dream up new ways to showcase their skills for this winter's "Spread Game" tour. Find tickets here .

Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) with Lindsay Christians, Wednesday, Jan. 5, Zoom, 6:30 p.m.: Capital Times food editor and writer Lindsay Christians will discuss her new book, Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms, and People (UW Press), with Isthmus food writer Kyle Nabilcy in a virtual presentation. Nabilcy is a great interviewer and Christians is an enthusiastic local foodie. Discussion should be wide-ranging, from the local restaurant scene to how Christians reported the book. Do yourself a favor and make yourself some good snacks. For information on joining the Zoom, visit the CHEW website at chewwisconsin.com .

× Expand courtesy the artist "untitled dream 5" by Kyung Eun You.

Ben Orozco, Emily Rudolph + Kyung Eun You, Jan. 6-29 Arts + Literature Laboratory: Three new exhibits are featured in January at Arts + Literature Laboratory : TOPIA by Ben Orozco, Wallflower by Emily Rudolph, and Recent Works by Kyung Eun You. Orozco's highly patterned works depict and question monoculture agriculture. Rudolph's detailed drawings and paintings distort perspective in service of examining the psychology of family relationships. You, a Korean visual artist based in New York, makes prints, paintings and animations. Madison- based Orozco and Rudolph will give talks starting at 6:30 p.m. during the closing reception on Jan. 28 (6-9 p.m.). Gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. or by appointment.

Dane County Park Permits: Dane County's park system is stellar in the realm of county parks. Just compare to any other county in the state and you'll see how fortunate we are. Oftentimes county parks are little more than a playground and maybe a boat launch and a rusty grill (though there are some hidden gems). Dane County has camping, hiking and equestrian trails, sand volleyball, horseshoe pits, disc golf, mountain biking, off-leash dog areas, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, community gardens, preserved wetlands, farm history, beaches and, yes, boat launches and rusty grills. Some of these activities (skiing, biking, dog unleashing) require an annual permit. Help support the park system and purchase yours online at www.reservedane.com .

× Expand Rene Amado The Almas

The Almas, Thursday, Jan. 6, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Start 2022 off with some guitar-driven hard rock as New Munster, Wisconsin, natives The Almas return to the Crucible. The band should be in top form after a busy summer and fall touring schedule, including an extended run with A Light Divided and shows with Otep. Also on the bill is another road-tested outfit, piano-drums hard rock duo Sit Kitty Sit, and high-energy Madison rockers Zeroed Hero.

Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest , open through Feb. 18: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants YOU to enter its 2022 Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest. Well, that's if YOU are a 4th, 5th or 6th grader. Maybe you have a child that fits that description at home with art supplies and nothing to do? Steer your budding artist this way. The contest's goal is to promote enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild, not disturbing single wild animals thought to be orphans. The DNR encourages kids to learn more here . All submissions must be received electronically via email or by mail and must include the student’s entry form and artwork by 5 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022. For a complete list of rules and requirements, please visit the DNR’s Keep Wildlife Wild 2022 Poster Design Contest webpage .