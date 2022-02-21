What to do in Madison this week: ‘Hairspray,’ ‘We the Vision’ and more Isthmus Picks

The current Public Health Madison and Dane County face covering public order is in effect through Feb. 28; PHMDC announced on Feb. 14 the order will be allowed to expire. Many venues and businesses continue to maintain individual requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, it is recommended to confirm it is still taking place, and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand courtesy Arts + Literature Laboratory Works created in conjunction with the Forward Theater production "46 Plays for America's First Ladies" (clockwise from top left): Sarah Polk by Angelica Contreras; Melania Trump by Kel Mur; Dolley Madison by Emma LaPine; Jane Pierce by Tona Williams; Michelle Obama by Sharon Bjyrd; Florence Harding by Sara Meredith.

46 Artists for America's First Ladies reception, Monday, Feb. 21, Central Library, 7 p.m.: 46 Artists for 46 First Ladies features art from local artists in diverse media (painting, embroidery, poetry, sculpture, book arts, collage, wood, printmaking, glass, drawing) extending the narrative of that all-female cohort (First Ladies). The exhibit, a collaboration by Arts + Literature Laboratory and Forward Theater (in conjunction with Forward's 2021 production 46 Plays for 46 First Ladies), is on display in the third floor gallery at Madison Public Library's central branch, through March 11. The reception for the exhibit features a poetry reading by Sasha Debevec-McKenney, Rita Mae Reese, Katrin Talbot and Rachel Werner.

UW-Madison Alumni: A Legacy of Indigenous Perspectives, through March 21, UW Memorial Union-Main Gallery: Professor of art John Hitchcock curated this exhibit highlighting the printmaking of George Cramer, Joe Feddersen, Jason Garcia, Karen Goulet, Tom Jones, Monty Little, Truman Lowe, Dakota Mace, Sarah McRae, Rory Wakemup, Wanesia Spry Misquadace, Henry Payer, Alex Peña, Dyani White Hawk, Derick Wycherly, Valaria Tatera — all Indigenous artists and all faculty or graduates of the UW-Madison Art Department. This kind of survey of the variety of the work coming out of the top-notch printmaking program is long overdue. Learn more about the artists here.

Rear wheel removal and re-install class, Tuesday, Feb. 22, UW Helen C. White Hall, 6 p.m.: If a rear wheel flat on your bike has ever led to it hibernating for a season, this University Bicycle Resource Center class is for you. India Viola (local bicycling advocate and We Are All Mechanics co-founder) will demonstrate the basics of getting that wheel off and, more importantly, getting it back on correctly. The UBRC can be found in the Helen C. White garage; bring your bike to get hands-on with the process. Past classes can be found on YouTube.

× Expand Peter Kleppin/Ellie Spadaccini A still image from the new documentary "We the Vision."

We The Vision, Tuesday, Feb. 22, Union South-Marquee, 6:15 p.m.: The Black Voice is a news, culture and opinion publication featuring and elevating black voices at UW-Madison. Originally founded in 1971 as a print publication (after the Black Student Strike of 1969), The Black Voice was revived online in 2014. The new documentary We The Vision celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of The Black Voice by highlighting students and alumni for whom participation in the organization was instrumental. The premiere screening of the film will be followed by discussion.

Hairspray, Feb. 22-27, Overture Hall: This new touring production of Hairspray revisits the runaway Broadway hit from the '00s, which won eight Tony Awards in 2003. Set in 1960s Baltimore, it follows the story of teenage Tracy Turnblad, who sets her sights on making the cast of a hit local television show...and eventually works for the show's racial integration. (It's of course based on the classic 1988 John Waters film of the same name.) The tour stars Niki Metcalf as the irrepressible Tracy and Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West on RuPaul's Drag Race) as Tracy's supportive mother, Edna. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22-24; 8 p.m., Feb. 25; 2 and 8 pm, Feb. 26; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., Feb. 27; tickets at overture.org.

Michael Kienitz, through Feb. 28, Capitol Lakes: Madison photographer Mickey Kienitz has worked just about everywhere: Afghanistan, Belize, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Honduras, Ireland…. Iceland’s Vanishing Beauty features works taken in this stark but beautiful area and documents the shifting landscape due to climate change. Show runs through Feb. 28.

× Expand Kat Stiennon Madison Ballet dancers Zaynab Miller, Sarah Minton, Christopher Damle, Myca Cumpston, Megan Chiu, Yu-Jhe Sun and Lily Edgar in a work from the 2022 "Lift Every Voice" program.

Lift Every Voice, through Feb. 28, online: Madison Ballet has been working to bring ballet to diverse audiences throughout the pandemic, through free outdoor performances and even film. Its film series Lift Every Voice returns for a second season, featuring brand-new contemporary dance from choreographers of color; featured this year are Meet by Yaqi Wu, Love Dream by Yu-Jhe Sun, Love Suites by Morgan Williams, and Away/Return by Jacob Ashley EL. The films are available to view on demand for free through Feb. 28; register for a link at madisonballet.org.

Yams & Sweet Potatoes: Black Culinary Series, Wednesday, Feb. 23, Madison College-South, noon: Madison's palate has undeniably become more global over the past few decades. Highlighting the contributions of Black cooks from all over the world is the aim of this series sponsored by the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Community Engagement Office at Madison College. The “Yams and Sweet Potatoes,” series wraps up with a cooking demo on Feb. 23 by chef Patience Clark of Palate Pleasures; find tickets here.

Horse Jumper of Love, Wednesday, Feb. 23, Union South-The Sett, 7 p.m.: Founded in 2013, the alternative rock trio Horse Jumper of Love has released two studio albums, So Divine in 2019 and a self-titled debut album in 2016. Both records mix moody melodies, soft/loud dynamics and glacial tempos. The bill also includes MJ Lenderman and Hayden Pedigo. Note: This show moved from Feb. 25.

Spike Lee film fest, Feb. 24-26, UW Union South-Marquee: You don't need us to tell you who Spike Lee is. The prolific filmmaker and activist is highlighted as part of the Black Cultural Center’s Black History Month theme “Melanin in Media.” Screenings include Bamboozled (6:30 p.m.) on Feb. 24, BlacKkKlansman (6:30 p.m.) and School Daze (9:30 p.m.) on Feb. 25, and Clockers (6 p.m.) and He Got Game (9 p.m.), Feb. 26. Our pick for underrated and essential is Bamboozled, a satire about race and television; the screening will be followed by a panel discussion on Black cultural representation in film, including producer and Creative Cypher founder Troy Pryor, Department of Afro-American Studies assistant professor Brittney Edmonds and Department of Communication Arts associate professor Aaron Greer.

× Expand Chris Barron

Chris Barron, Thursday, Feb. 24, Funk’s Pub, Fitchburg, 7 p.m.: Best known as the main doc in Spin Doctors (surely you recall 1991's “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes”), Chris Barron will headline a singer/songwriter showcase fundraiser for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund’s Crescendo On Wisconsin campaign. The statewide campaign was created to provide emergency energy and rental assistance during the pandemic to entertainment industry workers — from musicians to crew to venue personnel. Sam Ness, the 2021 Madison Area Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year, will open the show. Tickets here.

× Expand Knox Kronenberg A still image from "Three Sheets," directed by Chris Kitchen, a 2022 Fly Fishing Film Tour selection.

Fly Fishing Film Tour, Feb. 24, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: In conjunction with Outside magazine, this annual film fest highlights the most meditative and artistic of the “hunting” sports — fly-fishing. The 2022 fest visits desirable fishing locations from Costa Rica to Australia. There's also a film about a mom passing her fly fishing addiction on to her kids. Overall, it’s acombination of inspiration and know-how. More info at flyfilmtour.com; find tickets at barrymorelive.com.

Honoring the Black Woman, Through March 1, Madison College-Truax Gallery: The Black Women's Affinity Group at Madison College coordinated this art exhibit featuring works by 15-plus artists from around the world. “Honoring the Black Woman” is presented in memory of Dzigbodi Akyea, an academic advisor at the college for nearly two decades, who died in September 2021.

The Mytilenian Debate, Feb. 24-March 13, Overture Center-Playhouse: Poet, award-winning author, and Forward Theater writer-in-residence Amy Quan Barry will present the first full production of her new play The Mytilenian Debate. Barry’s story examines questions of identity and familial expectations that arise between a Black woman struggling to start a family and her father, whose much younger girlfriend has become pregnant. While far less violent than the history that inspired its name — an ancient Greek Athenian Assembly action that ended in mass slaughter and enslavement of citizens of the city-state of Mytilene — Barry’s play tackles complex subjects. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on March 5 and 12.

× Expand courtesy Integrated Art Group Detail from "Illusion of Permanence #7" by Thomas Ferrella.

Thomas Ferrella, through May 6, Marzen: Local artist Ferrella's show, The Illusion of Permanence, features sculptures made from burnt wood and found objects, and oil portraits of insects. It's a typically untypical collection from an artist who refuses to be pigeonholed; Ferrella thoughtfully looks at people, other animals and the environment but never separates one from the other. On display at the Marzen Gallery through May 6.

