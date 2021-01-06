Embrace the weather...or not

× Expand Bill Psolka 20 Lemons founder Noelle Stary.

Noelle Stary, Thursday, Jan. 7, 6:30 pm: It's no secret that many small businesses are struggling for survival right now. New Jersey-based entrepreneur Noelle Stary started marketing company 20 Lemons during the Great Recession — the last major economic disruption before our current COVID era — so she has some experience finding a way forward during tough times. In Main Street Moxie: From Surviving to Thriving in the New American Marketplace, released in November, she shares tips for getting to the other side, and Stary will discuss the book via Zoom at this event hosted by the DeForest Area Public Library.

Harmonious Wail, Friday, Jan. 8, 7 pm: Throughout the pandemic, the talented jazz trio known as Harmonious Wail has kept fans entertained and toe tapping through their weekly Friday evening "quarantini" concerts. And despite the arrival of cold and snow, the trio plans to continue lifting our spirits with music through the dark months. Concoct a cocktail and settle in for some swinging Friday night tunes at harmoniouswail.com or Facebook.

× Expand courtesy Planetary Science Institute Planetary Science Institute senior scientist Rebecca Williams at the JPL Mars Yard with the engineering model of the Curiosity Rover.

Madison Astronomical Society, Friday, Jan. 8, 7:30 pm: If you've been following the news from Mars (and really, isn't that preferable at this time?) you will know that "Curiosity" is the name of the research vehicle that has been traveling Mars for most of the last decade and "Perseverance" is the vehicle scheduled to land in February. Get a preview of what Perseverance will be looking for at the monthly meeting of the Madison Astronomical Society, which is open to the general public and can be joined virtually on Zoom; email madisonastro.info@gmail.com by noon on Friday for a link. Planetary Science Institute senior scientist Rebecca Williams will lead the discussion.

Winter Wonders, submissions open through Jan. 31: Madison Children's Museum invites kids ages 12 and under to participate in an online photography contest examining the world during Wisconsin's coldest season. It's free to participate, and prizes include items for both outdoor and indoor recreation time. Up to two photos per child can be submitted through Jan. 31; find more guidelines and the submission form here. And visit this page for more information on the museum's continuing MCM at Home video programming, offered via Facebook.

× Expand Kat Stiennon Ballet dancer Lexie Ehmann; an image from "The Art of Capturing Movement," a PhotoMidwest exhibit.

Kat Stiennon, through Feb. 28: Madison-based photographer Kat Stiennon has been photographing professional ballet dancers since 2013, including local companies Madison Ballet and Magnum Opus. Selections captured in the studio and at perhaps unexpected locations are the focus of The Art of Capturing Movement, the current virtual exhibition at PhotoMidwest. Find the exhibit here through February.

Wisconsin Scavenger Hunt, ongoing: Are you bored yet? More importantly, are the kids bored? Okay, stop fibbing; we're all bored. The Wisconsin Historical Society has pulled together a Wisconsin scavenger hunt that should get both adults and kids out of the house with a purpose, engaging with our surroundings and our state's history and culture. And you can even do most of the hunt from a car, and all of it in a safe, socially distanced way. Hunt items (PDF list here) range from fish fry signs to Cream City brick. And did you know Master Locks are made right here in Milwaukee? 14-0-30!

× Expand Graham Tolbert Charlie Parr

Charlie Parr, Sunday, Jan. 10, 8 pm: Duluth, Minnesota, songwriter and guitarist Charlie Parr heads south for a residency at the beloved Minneapolis venue First Avenue every winter. In 2021 he will maintain the tradition, although potential audience members don't need to go any farther than a comfy chair; Parr will livestream from First Ave each Sunday in January, on YouTube and Facebook. Each week will feature secret special guests and likely new material from Parr's forthcoming 14th album, to be released via the legendary Smithsonian Folkways label later this year. Donations for the musicians are encouraged.

Green Thumb Gardening, Monday, Jan. 11, 6 pm: Winter appears to be settling in, but keep your thoughts on green and growing things with a recurring horticulture class series by UW Extension Dane County. The current series begins Jan. 11 and takes place most Mondays through March 1, including talks on seed starting, weed management, garden planning and more. Register here for the series or individual classes.

Clean Lakes 101, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 8 am: Our lakes are a big part of what makes our area special, winter and summer. The Clean Lakes Community Awards, a recognition of outstanding accomplishments of individuals and businesses working to protect the Yahara chain of lakes, will be held online this year via Zoom. Awards include New Lake Partner of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Lake Leadership, Project of the Year and the Founders Award and it's a great chance for residents to learn more about the issues that affect our lakes and who's working to make change. A link to access the talk will be sent to all registered attendees ahead of the event, which is part of the monthly lecture series (formerly known as Yahara Lakes 101) from the Clean Lakes Alliance. Find tickets ($5) here.

× Expand Andy Manis/Wisconsin Union Participants during a 2018 Outdoor UW run/hike.

Winter Wonderland, through Feb. 14: Are you bored yet? Again, stop the fibbing please. The Wisconsin Union feels your pain and has come up with a series of special events and activities to safely and distantly coax you through the winter: Tuesday night hikes (including trivia on Jan. 19), a dog hike (2 pm on Jan. 9), another scavenger hunt (register to win gift cards from $5-$25), and even a snowman craft project with free materials available for pickup. The events, which are open to all members of the community as well as UW-Madison staff, faculty and students, require advance registration.

Nick Petrie, Thursday, Jan. 14, 7 pm: Milwaukee mystery writer Nick Petrie is virtually visiting Madison bookstore Mystery to Me, discussing his latest Peter Ash novel, The Breaker (Penguin/Random House), with fellow mystery author Erica Ruth Neubauer. Petrie received his master of fine arts degree in fiction from the University of Washington; in addition to writing, he runs a home-inspection business in Milwaukee. Petrie is the author of five previous Peter Ash mysteries. Register here to attend via Crowdcast.

