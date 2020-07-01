Isthmus Picks (July 2-9)

With the printed version of Isthmus on pause, we thought it might be handy to have the Picks in a single weekly post. You can still find the Picks in the usual places online: collected here, and sprinkled throughout all the events.

× Expand Michael Allen Dymmoch Chicago-based crime fiction writer Libby Fischer Hellmann.

Rachel Howzell Hall, Libby Fischer Hellmann, Kelli Stanley, Thursday, July 2, 7 pm: Mystery to Me hosts this virtual conversation, via Crowdcast, about the debut anthology from nonprofit Nasty Woman Press. Shattering Glass collects short fiction, essays, interviews and other works on the theme of women's empowerment, and all profits from the book will be donated to Planned Parenthood. For this talk, Nasty Woman Press founder Kelli Stanley is joined by two expert crime fiction authors, Libby Fischer Hellmann and Rachel Howzell Hall, and while many contributors will be familiar names to readers of the suspense field the book also includes writing from Sen. Barbara Boxer and former CIA officer Valerie Plame.

× Expand Shatter Imagery Old Oaks (left to right): Claire Kannapell, Daniel Haschke, Frank Laufenberg.

Old Oaks, Thursday, July 2, Brink Lounge, 8 pm: Old Oaks, an acoustic trio led by Mount Horeb singer-songwriter Frank Laufenberg, resumes a first Thursdays residency at the Brink in July, and promises some new original songs and cover tunes to mark the occasion. Local music fans will recognize Laufenberg and sax player Daniel Haschke as members of fusion jammers Wurk; they are joined in Old Oaks by stand-up bass player Claire Kannapell (of Barley Wine).

Jack o'the Dust, Friday, July 3, Bierock, 7 pm: Bierock celebrates Independence Day weekend by marking its second anniversary with a patio concert by Madison duo Jack o'the Dust, featuring fiddler Amy McNally and guitarist Andrew Doiel (who previously played together in Wunderkat). Bierock opens at 3 pm, and features its full food menu as well as a special 3 Sheeps tap takeover.

× Expand Pip Phox by Pip for Partisan Records

PHOX, Friday, July 3, 8 pm: Although the Madison-based/Baraboo-native folk-pop band PHOX continues a long hiatus from performing, the Majestic's Live on King Stream webcast series has a treat for the group's fans: a presentation of their 2013 LOKS performance, from the summer before their debut album made them a national breakout band. Donations are welcome for Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

Nature Passport, through Aug. 30: One of the first things we learned when Safer at Home kicked in was that the outdoors was one of the few places we could still go. Outside is still our friend, and the Nature Net environmental learning network was geared up and ready to help parents and kids wanting to explore their surroundings in a more purposeful way. The Nature Passport has been around for years, but this year families can print out their own copy or a mini version to help guide their adventures to nearby natural areas. (Pre-printed Nature Passport booklets will also be available at all currently open Nature Net sites.) This year's theme is "Earth Day, Every Day." The Passport functions as a workbook/journal for junior naturalists. The mini-passports ask young naturalists to text a keyword to get a special mission — 19 learning activities masquerading as a scavenger hunt. The only thing that's missing is the secret decoder ring and whistle.

× Expand John Duggleby

John Duggleby, Sunday, July 5, Monona Bait and Ice Cream, 12:30 pm: During our current socially distant times, Madison songwriter John Duggleby has posted a series of in-the-moment performance videos of new songs, the latest of which, "Corona Cafe," satirically addresses the loosening of quarantine restrictions. Can't get much more topical than that right now. Duggleby will celebrate Independence Day weekend with a patio show at a local institution, Monona Bait and Ice Cream.

Madison Burger Week, July 6-19, various restaurants: Madison Burger Week is back, and what better time than now? Hosted by Isthmus, Burger Week has always been a benefit for the River Food Pantry, and the need to support the agencies serving our area's most vulnerable residents has never been greater. (This year, participating eateries donate what they can.) Second, heading to a favorite or new spot for a burger supports our area restaurants in a time when they very much need the business. Third, burgers survive takeout well, so dining onsite isn't even necessary. Burger lovers vote for their favorite (some of which are Burger Week specials, some regular menu stalwarts) to crown the 2020 burger champeen. More than 25 restaurants have already signed on, and more details on the burgers are added daily at madburgerweek.com/burgers. This year, Burger Week runs for two weeks. Not because our sense of time is all screwed up (though that's true) but to give everybody more time to eat and vote. As with all Isthmus events, Madison Burger Week helps support local, independent journalism.

× Expand Journalist, radio and television host, and author Charles Monroe-Kane.

Bookmarks with WPR's Charles Monroe-Kane, Tuesday, July 7, noon: Wonder what it’s like to put together a podcast featuring famous authors talking about the “life-changing encounters” they’ve had with books they have read? Tune in to the next Badger Talks livestream with Charles Monroe-Kane, a longtime host and producer of the Wisconsin Public Radio staple To the Best of Our Knowledge and now the podcast Bookmarks. Authors on Bookmarks have included Alice Walker, Phillip Pullman, Anne Lamott, Orhan Pamuk and Werner Herzog.

Governor's Task Force on Climate Change, Tuesday & Thursday, July 7 & 9, 6 pm: Led by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change is seeking public input to inform policy recommendations involving environmental concerns for the 2021-23 state budget. Two meetings take place this week, via Zoom, and one more is scheduled for July 15; for information on participating, or to provide written comments, see climatechange.wi.gov.

× Expand Nathan Ruble Northern Wisconsin waterfall Breakwater Falls.

Wisconsin's Secret Waterfall, Thursday, July 9, 12:30 pm: A mostly unknown waterfall in Wisconsin is now getting its due. The 60-foot, three-tiered waterfall is one of eight in Florence County located on the Pine and Popple rivers — these are state-designated “Wild Rivers,” purposefully left undeveloped so that the public can experience rugged wilderness. Until recently Breakwater Falls did not have a name and was not on a map. John Roberts, a local Wild Rivers expert, has made a nine-minute video on the waterfall that will premiere online; a Q&A with Roberts follows the film. Register here for this River Alliance of Wisconsin event.

The Future of the Supreme Court After the Election of 2016, Thursday, July 9, 6:30 pm: Forget subscribing to streaming services — there's enough drama in the federal judiciary these days to keep everybody on the edge of their seats. In this virtual offering from the Middleton Public Library lecture series "Scholar'd for Life," professor of political science at UW-Madison Howard Schweber discusses how the 2016 election of Donald Trump has affected the future of the Supreme Court. While two conservative justices have already been appointed and the liberal-conservative split wavers in a precarious balance, recent SCOTUS decisions in June Medical, the DACA (Dreamers) case and Bostock v. Clayton County (the LGBTQ employment case) demonstrate that the rulings of the justices are not always predictable. Register to receive the Zoom link via email before the event or watch on Facebook Live.

× Expand Soul Doctors

MMAD Battle of the Bands Finale, Thursday, July 9, 7 pm: The four rounds in the Music Makes a Difference virtual band battle are complete, setting the stage for the final competition, which will take place with live voting on Broadjam. Tune in to view two new videos each from the final four bands (Funkee JBeez, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, One Human Band and Soul Doctors) and help select a winner, with a $3,000 prize on the line for first place.