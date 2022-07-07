What to do in Madison this weekend: Art Fair On and Off the Square, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Kristi Nowitzke Photography Gin Mill Hollow

Thursday's Happier Hour, Thursdays, July 7-Sept. 15, High Noon Saloon, 5 p.m.: Since FPC Live took over High Noon operations, touring bands have all but taken over the venue’s schedule. But the club’s Thursday night “Happier Hour” on the patio is still a great showcase for Wisconsin musicians. The schedule in July includes Americana specialists Gin Mill Hollow, July 7; new-waif pop from Madison’s Seasaw, July 14; Lake Geneva punkabilly by Wise Jennings, July 21; and Blind Melon meets Led Zeppelin via Milwaukee’s Dropbear Collective, July 28. Alert! Bonus local-band happy hour shows: Classic rock and country savants The Low Czars (with Isthmus calendar editor Bob Koch on guitar) take over on Saturday, July 9; and Oshkosh-area synth-friendly rockers Horace Greene visit Friday, July 22.

Live and Local, Thursdays, through Aug. 25, Lisa Link Peace Park, 5 p.m.: In recent years the Madison Central BID has expanded its summer concert series beyond the iconic Tuesday lunchtime series on the Capitol Square. The Thursday Live and Local series provides an early evening showcase for Madison-area musicians, most often playing original music, and some DJs playing a unique mix of music. This week features Willie Wright, a spoken word, hip-hop and Afropop artist. Find the full schedule at visitdowntownmadison.com .

Very Asian Week, through July 8: This event highlighting the area's Asian community, presented by the Very Asian Foundation and Madison Magazine, has a particular emphasis on food. Throughout the week, participating Asian restaurants and food businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds from specific dishes to the Very Asian Foundation. The week also includes a ticketed event on Thursday, July 7, in The Spark building, featuring networking and a vegetarian japchae noodle appetizer by chef Tory Miller at 5 p.m., followed by a discussion at 6 p.m. by Michelle Li, Alice Choi, Tory Miller, Francesca Hong, Mike Moh and Gabe Javier about what it means to be very Asian and very American.

Art Cart, through Aug, 18, various locations/times: The Art Cart continues to be one of the most joyous activities in town and still, absolutely free to all. The mobile studio, co-sponsored by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and Madison School & Community Recreation, shows up with all the needed art supplies and plenty of inspiration at parks all over Madison on Monday-Friday, and surrounding communities on Saturday. Yes, it’s for kids — the only way you can make it in as an adult is to accompany someone younger than 6. For ages 3 and up. Find the full summer’s schedule at mmoca.org .

Summerfest, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, July 7-9, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, noon-midnight: The Big Gig enters its second year of weekend-only operations. COVID-19 concerns moved Summerfest dates to the fall last year, but 2022's festivities will take place during the traditional midsummer period. Despite the diversity of headliners at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater — the final weekend features Rod Stewart (sharing the bill with Cheap Trick), Backstreet Boys and Thomas Rhett — don’t overlook the other stages, where some headline-worthy artists will play in the late afternoon and early evening. Choice acts still on tap include Lilith Czar (July 7), The Black Crowes (July 8) and Bob Mould (July 9). All Amphitheater shows require a separate ticket; visit summerfest.com for more info.

One of the Boyzz, Thursday, July 7, Monona Terrace rooftop, 7 p.m.: Self-described as “roadhouse-style,” this band's name is literal: it includes Dan Buck, a member of northern Illinois hard rock legends The Boyzz. The rest of the members of One of the Boyzz are also veterans of the Chicagoland scene; the group builds on its former incarnation as Cool Rockin' Daddies, playing classic rock and soul covers (and maybe some originals along the way). It's the final show in the Monona Terrace Concerts on the Rooftop series, with trivia at 6 p.m. preceding the concert; find free tickets here .

Chris Morrissey, Thursday, July 7, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: Madison is experiencing a high-end summer when it comes to touring jazz acts. Bassist Chris Morrissey is one of the brightest and most inventive up-and-comers from the New York scene. His original compositions set him apart as much as his instrumental technique and Morrissey's songs get real-time, loving attention from his bandmates, especially by vocalist and alto sax player Charlotte Greve.

Home Garden Tour, July 8-9, Oregon area, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: This annual Olbrich Gardens fundraiser heads 20 minutes or so south of Madison this year to highlight seven home gardens and one prairie restoration in the Oregon area. A new feature for this self-guided tour is a focus on native Wisconsin plants, along with the insects that depend on the plants (a timely educational aspect during the current crisis for bugs ). Note: Ticket sales are in-person only, at the Olbrich lobby in advance and at 898 Leeward Lane, Oregon, on tour days. More info at olbrich.org .

Top Shelf, Friday, July 8, Hometown Junction Park, Verona, 5:30 p.m.: Top Shelf plays music of many genres and eras, with a particular focus on pop and rock music from the 1970s to today. They cover a remarkable amount of musical ground for a duo thanks to the presence of multi-instrumentalist and singer Tracy Jane Comer, joined by percussionist-vocalist Alan Maslowski. This outdoor concert is part of the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce's Music on Main series, which takes place on alternating Fridays through Aug. 19. The Chamber's July concert series in Harriet Park begins July 7 with Myles Talbott Dyad; find the schedule for both series at veronawi.com .

× Expand Peter Rodgers Willy Street Chamber Players

Willy Street Chamber Players, July 8, 15 & 29, Immanuel Lutheran Church; July 22, Orton Park, all 6 p.m.: With a mission to bring classical music to east-side audiences, the Willy Street Chamber Players returns with its signature summer series featuring three ticketed concerts at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Guest players include pianist Michael Mizrahi on July 8, bassoonist Eleni Katz on July 15, and soprano Emily Birsan on July 29, performing material ranging from very vintage (J.S. Bach, Brahms and Mendelssohn) to modern (Rhiannon Giddens, Jake Heggie, Augusta Read Thomas). The ensemble also performs a free community concert on July 22 at Orton Park. Find more info at willystreetchamberplayers.org .

Summertime Sadness Festival, Friday, July 8, High Noon Saloon, 6:30 p.m.: Head to High Noon Saloon for a one-night-only pop-punk and emo festival presented by Not A Phase, Mom! The Black Parade (aka Star 67, in the guise of a My Chemical Romance tribute band), will headline the Summertime Sadness Festival. Dual indoor/outdoor stages also feature At The Wayside, EMTN, Excuse Me, Who Are You, Falling Flat, Tiny Voices and Up & Up. Ten percent of ticket sales will benefit mental health advocacy nonprofit To Write Love On Her Arms .

× Expand courtesy Mercury Stardust Five Star Tease producers (from left) Mercury Stardust, Tulsi Sol and Amethyst Von Trollenberg.

Five Star Tease, weekly on Fridays, Dance Life Studio, 8 p.m.: Drag, burlesque and singing are just the beginning of what audiences can expect every Friday from Five Star Tease. The series aims to represent bodies of every color, size and gender identity, and create a space of self-love and acceptance. Upcoming headliners include Keke Boudreaux, July 8; Ms. B LaRose and Faggedy Randy, July 15; Shimmy LaRoux, July 22; and Kitson Sass, July 29. Five Star Tease is produced by transgender artists Tulsi Sol, Amethyst Von Trollenberg and Miss Mercury Stardust (aka The Trans Handy Ma'am on TikTok); find the full schedule at mercurystardust.com .

× Expand Clint Thayer

Fitchburg Festival of Speed, Saturday, July 9, Agora Pavilion, Fitchburg, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.: Activities for all ages (and any preferred speed) take place all day at the Agora complex as part of Fitchburg Festival of Speed. The main event is the Wisconsin Cycling Association’s Criterium State Championships, with bike races in various divisions starting from 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, more casual riders can participate in a 25-mile bike ride (7:30 a.m.) or 5K run/walk (8 a.m.). If your speed is “stationary,” there's also music by Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey (2 p.m.), Frank Martin Busch & the Names (4 p.m.) and SuperTuesday (6 p.m.); and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Find more info at fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com .

Art Fair On AND Off the Square, July 9-10, Capitol Square, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Olin Terrace walkway: Last year, the Art Fair Off the Square stuck with its traditional mid-July spot while the Art Fair On the Square opted for moving to September. But the double whammy has returned! Both fairs are juried; Off the Square restricts exhibitors to Wisconsin artists only. Art comes in all sizes — mug-buyers will be happy; so will anyone wanting to find a big, distinctive piece to hang on a wall. Art will wrap all around the Square, down MLK and onto the entrance to Monona Terrace. A buffer zone of food and music will offer a place to catch a second wind on the first block of MLK. Both fairs run 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. More info at mmoca.org and artcraftwis.org .

Witwen Summer Concert Series, Saturdays, July 9-30, Witwen Park & Campground, Witwen, 6 p.m.: About 15 minutes west of Sauk City, you can slip back into the early days of the 20th century at the Witwen Park & Campground. Built in 1918 as the Sauk County Camp Meeting Association, this verdant area on the banks of Honey Creek features the original tabernacle that accommodated worshippers, Now, the grounds host summer concerts. The season starts on July 9, with Art Stevenson & High Water, a four-piece Wisconsin bluegrass band. They're followed by Madtown Mannish Boys, July 16; Honey Pies, July 23; and WheelHouse, July 30. Concession sales begin at 4:30 p.m., with music at 6 p.m.

× Expand facebook.com/wekons The Wekons

Nest of Saws + Depression Glass + The Wekons, Saturday, July 9, BarleyPop Live, 8 p.m.: This triple bill of bands made up of music scene veterans offers a lot of musical diversity (but in classic Madison fashion, expect to see some players in more than one band). Rock quartet Depression Glass formed in the mid-1990s and released the album Through the Pane in 1996, but has only rarely been spotted in clubs in recent times. Instrumental surf/twang sounds are provided by Nest of Saws, and the world's best Mekons tribute band, The Wekons, will play, well, Mekons music.

Sunday Afternoon Live, Sunday, July 10, Chazen Museum of Art, 12:30 p.m.: Join the Chazen for a jazz-packed Sunday Afternoon Live performance from Louka Patenaude on guitar and Paul Hastil on a Fender Rhodes electric piano. Patenaude is a Madison performing and recording artist, songwriter, composer, and teacher. Keyboardist and composer Hastil has performed with many Madison greats, including Doc DeHaven, Gerri DiMaggio and Ray Rideout. Register here to attend in person, or view the livestream at facebook.com/ChazenArtUW .

Environmental Fun Fair, Sunday, July 10, Lussier Family Heritage Center, 1-3 p.m.: Hands-on activities for all ages include a rainfall simulator, guided prairie walks and a guided bike tour on the Lower Yahara River trail, info about native plants and pollinators, a camping demo, a scavenger hunt, and a lot more. Sponsored by Dane County Parks.

× Expand courtesy Caryn Rose Caryn Rose

Caryn Rose, Sunday, July 10, A Room of One's Own, 2 p.m.: “Why Patti Smith matters” is the topic of this discussion between music journalist Caryn Rose and Madison musician Wendy Schneider. Smith — poet, punk, musician, mother, androgynous fashion inspiration — was a huge inspiration to artists as disparate as the riot grrrls and Michael Stipe of R.E.M. Why Patti Smith Matters is also the title of Rose's book about Smith, and her writing “rescues punk's poet laureate from ‘ strong woman ’ cliches.” The event is in person.

The Glen Golf Park Grand Reopening, Sunday, July 10, 3747 Speedway Road, 3-7 p.m.: The Glenway Golf Course has a new look, and new name — check out The Glen Golf Park at its grand reopening, complete with a ribbon cutting, music from SpareTime Bluegrass at 3:30 p.m., and a screening of Encanto at 5 p.m. Yard games, a putting contest, kite flying and Carts in Parks will all celebrate the re-envisioned course. The nine-hole course opened for play on July 1, and is now playable for first-timers or veteran golfers. The course plans to offer fitness activities, a cultural exhibition from the Ho-Chunk Nation, a movie series, and more community events throughout the summer. Read more from Jason Joyce on the redesign here.

courtesy Madison Radicals Victor Luo of the Madison Radicals.

Madison Radicals, July 10, 15 & 29, Breese Stevens Field: Ultimate is so entrenched in Madison’s culture that we no longer need to explain that it’s a disc sport featuring acrobatic plays and pinpoint passing, do we? Good. The Radicals are Madison’s pro ultimate team and their games at Breese Stevens Field are as Madison as it gets. Unlike every other major team representing the city, most Radicals either grew up in Madison or attended UW-Madison, or both. Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Radicals are 4-4 and welcome their three fiercest American Ultimate Disc League rivals to town: Minnesota (5 p.m., Sunday, July 10), Indianapolis (7 p.m., Friday, July 15) and Chicago (7 p.m. Friday, July 29).

