What to do in Madison this week: James Patterson, LASKA, and more

Juneteenth, June 13-19, online and in-person events: Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination brings its annual Juneteenth in the Park event back to Penn Park on Saturday, June 18. The day kicks off with a parade to the park, with staging at 10 a.m. and departure at 11 a.m. from Fountain of Life; the celebration is from noon-6 p.m., with kids' activities, exhibits, vendors, speakers, music, and much more. Events leading up to the celebration begin on Monday, May 13; most are virtual, including an open mic, health and wellness workshops, and speakers on voting, empowerment, cooking and other topics. For more information and registration links to join online events and the Saturday parade, visit kujichaguliamcsd.org .

× Expand Matthew Murphy "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" will make its Madison premiere in June 2022 as part of the Broadway at Overture series. Left to right: Derrick Baskin, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Saint Aubyn and E. Clayton Cornelious.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, June 14-19, Overture Hall: This Broadway musical tells the story of the R&B group’s meteoric rise from Detroit, Michigan, to chart-topping fame. Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations opened in 2019 and became an instant hit; now it's on tour across the United States, featuring Grammy Award-winning classics like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” as well as Tony Award-winning choreography. Performances at 7:30 p.m., June 14-16; 8 p.m., June 17; 2 and 8 p.m., June 18; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., June 19; tickets at overture.org .

Abel Contemporary Gallery exhibits, through July 17, ACG, Stoughton: Three new shows come to Abel Contemporary, one of the most interesting galleries within a stone's throw of Madison. Illinois artist George Shipperley creates transformative large scale works with oil pastels, the creamy drawing medium that may look like crayons but was elevated to fine art by the Sennelier company specifically at the request of Pablo Picasso. Shipperley will talk about his work from this show, called Impressions, at 2 p.m. on June 18. And two faculty members from UW-Madison's fine furniture design and woodworking program, Katie Hudnall and Tom Loeser, have a joint exhibit called Boxing Match, which will surely transform your concept of wood boxes. A group exhibition, The Aviary, is curated by Craig Clifford.

× Expand Evan Middlesworth LASKA

LASKA, Tuesday, June 14, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The three sisters that formed LASKA — Hannah, Mookie, and Bex Morton — equally contribute to their growing repertoire of moving folk-pop songs. They’ve lately expanded the band to a six-piece including keyboardist and producer Evan Middlesworth, whose work inside the Bon Iver/Eau Claire universe includes crossing musical paths with Shane Leonard and S. Carey. LASKA’s second album, Endless Patcher, was released in conjunction with this tour. With MQBS, a Madison quintet currently working on recording their first EP.

Jazz on State, Wednesdays, June 8-22, top of State Street, 5:30 p.m.: Inaugurated in 2021, the Jazz on State series returns with an all-star lineup of Wisconsin performers. Still to come: Guitarist Charlie Painter and his trio and singer/composer Betsy Ezell and her quintet perform June 15; and the swinging Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio and soulful Milwaukee singer-songwriter Donna Woodall and band play June 22. Bring a chair and plan to grab some food from neighborhood restaurants; beer will be available on site. Find more info at jazzonstate.com .

Ukes for Ukraine, Wednesday, June 15, Middleton Senior Center, 7 p.m.: Ukuleles had a moment there a few years back when social media streams seemed to suggest that it was an easy instrument to pick up and learn (although not without driving one's family and/or housemates crazy). The Madison Area Ukulele Initiative Performance Group is capitalizing on the popularity of the Hawaiian strummer by staging a benefit concert, "Ukes for Ukraine," to support Ukrainian citizens who have been under attack since the end of February. Donations at the door (of any amount) will be divided evenly between World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders. Uke can tell 'em Isthmus sent you. Details at mauimadison.com .

× Expand Stephanie Diani James Patterson

James Patterson, Wednesday, June 15, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 p.m.: James Patterson claims to be the world's best-selling author; Business Insider agrees he has been that, at least since 2001. (Shhhh, don't tell Shakespeare.) What is not in doubt is that James Patterson is the world's leading generator of James Patterson content. This year he continues that trend with the release of his memoir, James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life. Copies of the book will be given free to all attendees of this talk (moderated by Barry Alvarez) as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival. Did Shakespeare ever do that? More info at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

Gather 2 Give, Thursday, June 16, Brink Lounge, 5:30-11 p.m.: Community Living Alliance hosts a fundraiser for its Caring for the Caregiver Fund, supporting care workers facing unexpected life events. Gather 2 Give starts with the main event ( tickets here ) featuring food from Little John's Kitchen, music by WAMI-winning reggae artists Unity the Band, a silent auction (until 7 p.m.), and caregiver recognitions. The afterparty (admission by donation) from 8-11 p.m. features more music from Unity the Band and more food.

× Expand Harriet Chen Dale M. Kushner

Dale M. Kushner, Thursday, June 16, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Madison writer Dale M. Kushner’s debut book of poetry, simply and elegantly titled M, celebrates the heroic dimensions of women’s lives and includes the voices of Biblical figures like the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and Eve. All of the poems, Kushner says, “emerged out of lived experience, empathy and imagination." She also writes fiction, essays and a monthly online column for Psychology Today. Kushner, who has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and received the Wisconsin Arts Board Grant in the Literary Arts, will be in conversation with Madison’s mindfulness master Mare Chapman. Seating is limited; find registration info at mysterytomebooks.com .

Gina Brillon, June 16-18, Comedy on State: Since first taking the stage as a stand-up comic at age 17, Gina Brillon has gradually conquered a range of media, whether publishing poetry, co-hosting the podcast Mess In Progress: The Homegirls Guide to Self-Help, or appearing as a contestant on America's Got Talent (and making the Season 16 finals). Brillon's most recent special, The Floor is Lava (Amazon Prime), took home a Gracie in 2021. Shows at 7:30 p.m., June 16; and 7:30 and 10 p.m., June 17-18.

× Expand Helen Cavallo Madison Malone

Madison Malone, Thursday, June 16, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Since moving from the Madison area to Los Angeles in 2016, Madison Malone has written music for Celine Dion, composed for and appeared in the ABC soap General Hospital, performed at the Troubadour, and garnered Best Emerging Artist at Summerfest. The keyboardist's music can be pensive at one turn, stirring and uplifting the next. Malone has recently become a first-time parent so this will be a great homecoming show for the hard working west coaster.

Gordon Lightfoot, Thursday, June 16, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 p.m.: The Canadian singer-songwriter and distinctive guitarist will always be a favorite in the Great Lakes states for his iconic/inescapable story song "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." Lightfoot is also an Overture favorite; this is his sixth appearance at the arts center, and first trip back to Madison since the release of the new album Solo just as the pandemic shut down touring in 2020. The concert is sure to include the hits as well as fan favorites from throughout his six-decade discography.

× Expand Thaddeus Tukes

Thaddeus Tukes Trio, Thursday, June 16, Cafe Coda, 8 p.m.: A veteran of Carnegie Hall and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Thaddeus Tukes is a literate, inventive vibraphonist whose poetic style has landed him in performance with the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic as well as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He’s a Chicago political activist and teacher as well. In 2020 he and others formed the Chicago Freedom Ensemble, a music and social justice advocacy organization. Find tickets for this Madison Jazz Festival concert at thaddeustukes.bpt.me . Madison Jazz Festival events continue through June 19; find the schedule at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

We hope it’s handy for you to find Picks grouped together in a single post. The individual Picks can still be found in the usual places online: collected here , and sprinkled throughout all the events .

Note: Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.