What to do in Madison this weekend: Juneteenth, Starkweather solstice, and more Isthmus Picks

Gather 2 Give, Thursday, June 16, Brink Lounge, 5:30-11 p.m.: Community Living Alliance hosts a fundraiser for its Caring for the Caregiver Fund, supporting care workers facing unexpected life events. Gather 2 Give starts with the main event ( tickets here ) featuring food from Little John's Kitchen, music by WAMI-winning reggae artists Unity the Band, a silent auction (until 7 p.m.), and caregiver recognitions. The afterparty (admission by donation) from 8-11 p.m. features more music from Unity the Band and more food.

Dale M. Kushner, Thursday, June 16, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Madison writer Dale M. Kushner’s debut book of poetry, simply and elegantly titled M, celebrates the heroic dimensions of women’s lives and includes the voices of Biblical figures like the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and Eve. All of the poems, Kushner says, “emerged out of lived experience, empathy and imagination." She also writes fiction, essays and a monthly online column for Psychology Today. Kushner, who has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and received a Wisconsin Arts Board Grant in the Literary Arts, will be in conversation with Madison’s mindfulness master Mare Chapman. Seating is limited; find registration info at mysterytomebooks.com .

× Expand facebook.com/jpcyrandthemidnightmen JP Cyr & the Midnightmen

Gazebo Musikk, Thursday, June 16, Rotary Park, Stoughton, 6 p.m.: This weekly free music series runs all summer long (through Sept. 1), and along with the expected local stars occasionally brings in some groups from farther afield. That's the case again this Thursday, as Gazebo Musikk hosts Milwaukee area honky tonkers JP Cyr & the Midnightmen on June 16. Find the whole season's lineup at facebook.com/gazebomusikk .

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, through June 19, Overture Hall: This Broadway musical tells the story of the R&B group’s meteoric rise from Detroit, Michigan, to chart-topping fame. Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations opened in 2019 and became an instant hit; now it's on tour across the United States, featuring Grammy Award-winning classics like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” as well as Tony Award-winning choreography. Performances at 7:30 p.m., June 16; 8 p.m., June 17; 2 and 8 p.m., June 18; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., June 19; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand David Johnson/courtesy Amazon Prime Video Gina Brillon

Gina Brillon, June 16-18, Comedy on State: Since first taking the stage as a stand-up comic at age 17, Gina Brillon has gradually conquered a range of media, whether publishing poetry, co-hosting the podcast Mess In Progress: The Homegirls Guide to Self-Help, or appearing as a contestant on America's Got Talent (and making the Season 16 finals). Brillon's most recent special, The Floor is Lava (Amazon Prime), took home a Gracie in 2021. Shows at 7:30 p.m., June 16; and 7:30 and 10 p.m., June 17-18.

Madison Malone, Thursday, June 16, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Since moving from the Madison area to Los Angeles in 2016, Madison Malone has written music for Celine Dion, composed for and appeared in the ABC soap General Hospital, performed at the Troubadour, and garnered Best Emerging Artist at Summerfest. The keyboardist's music can be pensive at one turn, stirring and uplifting the next. Malone has recently become a first-time parent so this will be a great homecoming show for the hard working west coaster.

Gordon Lightfoot, Thursday, June 16, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 p.m.: The Canadian singer-songwriter and distinctive guitarist will always be a favorite in the Great Lakes states for the iconic/inescapable story song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Lightfoot is also an Overture favorite; this is his sixth appearance at the arts center, and first trip back to Madison since the release of the new album Solo just as the pandemic shut down touring in 2020. The concert is sure to include the hits as well as fan favorites from throughout his six-decade discography.

Juventuras, June 20-Aug. 12, Centro Hispano: Centro Hispano, Lussier Family Heritage Center and Wisconsin Bike Fed are teaming up on this summer recreation series, designed for Latinx youth entering grades 6-9 in the fall. Biking, canoeing and hiking excursions will depart from the daily meeting spot at Centro Hispano, with the schedule changing in frequency throughout the summer. It's free, but sign up is needed before the program starts at 12:30 p.m. on June 20; register here .

× Expand Anna Webber Christian McBride

Madison Jazz Festival, June 10-19, various venues: The 2022 Madison Jazz Festival is well underway. Still on the schedule: A trio led by Thaddeus Tukes, a literate, inventive vibraphonist whose poetic style has landed him in performance with the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic as well as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (8 p.m., June 16, Cafe Coda). Events move to the UW campus for the final three days, starting June 17 with two concerts and a panel discussion commemorating Duke Ellington's residency at UW-Madison (5:30-10 p.m., Hamel Music Center). On June 18-19, the Memorial Union hosts lectures at 1:30 p.m., music on the Terrace in the afternoon and ticketed evening concerts in Shannon Hall featuring the 25th anniversary tour by Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band (June 18) and Christian McBride (June 19). Find the full schedule and info on tickets at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org .

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, Through June 26, UW Hamel Music Center + Stoughton Opera House: The Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, Madison’s premier chamber music group, has invited close to 30 guest artists from near and far to play in their 2022 summer season, “Riches to Rags.” The artists will take on the Herculean task of performing an unusually wide range of repertoire from Mozart to ragtime. A new feature, the Incendiary Artist Spotlight, will give us an up close and personal look into the musical lives of guest artists who have performed with BDDS over the years. Performances are still to come on June 17-19 and 26 at Hamel Music Center, and June 25 at Stoughton Opera House. For more concert info, visit bachdancing.org , and read Sandy Tabachnick's season preview here .

× Expand facebook.com/proudparentsband Proud Parents (from left): C Nelson-Lifson, Tyler Fassnacht, Heather Sawyer.

Dirtnap XXII, June 17-18, High Noon Saloon: Dirtnap Records was all set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with two days of rock and punk music in its one-time home base of Madison a couple summers back...but we all know how that worked out. Two years later, Wisconsin native Ken Cheppaikode and his label are now based in Milwaukee, but Madison fans are still getting the blowout show right here at the High Noon. (Hopefully you didn't sleep on tickets because it sold out well in advance). The lineup from 2020 is largely intact, including top notch Badger beat from Proud Parents, Fox Face, Dusk and a reuniting Sugar Stems. That's just part of a 20-band smorgasbord from the label's history, including Texas legends The Marked Men and Bad Sports, buzzy Minneapolis trio Scrunchies, and more. Get ready to rock; showtime is 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

× Expand courtesy Sarah Akawa DJ Sarah Akawa

DJs Femme Noir + Sarah Akawa, Friday. June 17, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: DJs Femme Noir and Sarah Akawa will spin hits from the great Lizzo and her contemporaries. Because it’s about damn time. Also, it's about damn time we got the date right; it's June 17, not June 7 as previously published.

CANCELED: Sense and Sensibility, June 17-Oct. 9, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: The Jane Austen novel Sense and Sensibility is in the mold of classic APT summer fare, in that two young women of good family but little wealth are seeking appropriate mates. But it is not just a comic romp. Austen asks real questions about what makes more sense in matchmaking — cool reason or passion? See Gwendolyn Rice's full season preview here , and find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org . Note, the originally scheduled preview performance on June 17 is canceled.

Free Dog Park Day, Saturday, June 18, Madison dog parks: Madison's off-leash dog parks are a godsend for those with bored, antsy, frisky pooches. All require paid city permits — except for on June 18. Want to see if Rags enjoys hanging with the canine crowd? You can give it a try today for free. Many parks have special puppy and small dog areas, too. If your dog isn't social, make sure you can corral your furry friend and go for a walk somewhere else instead.

Juneteenth in the Park, Saturday, June 18, Penn Park, noon-6 p.m.: Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination brings its annual Juneteenth in the Park event back to Penn Park on Saturday, June 18. A parade to the park starts the day, with staging at 10 a.m. and departure at 11 a.m. from Fountain of Life; the celebration is from noon-6 p.m., with kids' activities, exhibits, vendors, speakers, music, and much more. Virtual events leading up to the celebration continue through June 17, including an open mic, health and wellness workshops, and speakers on voting, empowerment, cooking and other topics. For more information and registration links to join online events and the Saturday parade, visit kujichaguliamcsd.org .

× Expand courtesy Waisman Center Madison artist Phil Porter and a work during a 2014 exhibition.

Phil Porter reception/exhibit, Saturday, June 18, Arts for All Wisconsin, 2-5 p.m.: Are you lucky enough to have invested in a Phil Porter? Porter, a visual artist well known in the Madison art scene, painted what he saw around him in exuberant colors and loose, vibrant strokes. Favorite subjects included Willy Street, the state Capitol and the Red Gym. Porter passed away in January at the age of 75. This memorial will also launch A New Sun in the Sky, a retrospective show of Porter’s work, beginning with early, never-before-seen images to late works, and many will be for sale, benefiting Arts for All Wisconsin. Porter “embodied our mission, and he leaves behind a legacy that will be celebrated for a long, long time,” says Christina Martin-Wright, the executive director of Arts for All Wisconsin. The exhibit will be on display through July 29.

Cooksville 180th Anniversary, Saturday, June 18, Cooksville School House, 3-6 p.m.: The coolest thing about Cooksville, as charming as the most iconic of New England's villages, is that it's not an organized, restored museum setup but a regular, living community that still looks and feels like the 19th century. Cooksville is celebrating 180 years since its founding with a program that's free and open to the public, with parking in the Cooksville Commons across from the School House. Tours and treats are both on the agenda, with maps will be provided. More than 30 historic buildings, structures and archeological sites remain in the village and it's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. More info at historiccooksvilletrust.org ,

× Expand JM Photography Jackie Ernst

Jackie Ernst EP release, Saturday, June 18, Main Street Music, Brooklyn, 7 p.m.: Jackie Ernst, a folk, alternative and rock artist, will perform music from the new EP Reflections to celebrate its release. Reflections is the first EP by Ernst, a Best of Madison-winning veteran performer in cover bands such as VideoStar and The eMpTy Vees. Check out the excellent singles “Undertow” and “Faded” at jackieernstmusic.com . Best of Madison- and MAMA-winning singer-songwriter Mackenzie Moore will open the show.

… or Does it Explode album release, Saturday, June 18, Mickey’s, 10 p.m.: … or Does it Explode is celebrating the release of their new album, Chrysalis, with a live show at Mickey’s Tavern. The title is an homage to the evolution of the band, which grew from 2010s Madison post-rockers Our Friends the Savages. Chrysalis melds Midwest emo, post-hardcore and post-rock, and will be available on music streaming services beginning June 18 and in physical form at the show. With Lunar Moth, Rae.

× Expand facebook.com/FriendsofStarkweatherCreek A past solstice bonfire hosted by Friends of Starkweather Creek.

Starkweather Summer Solstice Festival, Sunday June 19, Olbrich Park, 6:30- 9:45 p.m.: Thank goodness the days of the virtual solstice celebration are over. East-siders can picnic, drum and build a fire at Olbrich and not on Zoom. Celebrate the longest day of the year with music from Onadare. But the bonfire is the star of the show, beginning at 8:15 p.m. with the blessing; lighting by state Rep. Francesca Hong is at 8:30 p.m. More at the Friends of Starkweather Creek Facebook page .

