Art and the great outdoors

× Expand courtesy Harry Walker Agency Actress and writer Punkie Johnson was a featured cast member on "Saturday Night Live" in 2020-21.

Punkie Johnson, Thursday, June 3, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: As a regular performer at the Comedy Store in Hollywood and a featured player on the just-completed season of Saturday Night Live, up-and-coming stand-up comedian Punkie Johnson is making a name for herself across the country. The comedian’s fresh perspective and raw honesty make for a hilarious combination. Join Johnson for a laugh (or 20) at Comedy on State . ALSO: Friday-Saturday, June 4-5, 7:30 & 10 p.m.

× Expand courtesy the artist Milwaukee singer-songwriter and bandleader Donna Woodall.

Lyndsey Ellis + Donna Woodall Trio, Thursday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.: The weekly livestream series from the stage of Stoughton Opera House concludes with a book launch event for Bone Broth, the new novel by Lyndsey Ellis . The story of a Black family in St. Louis, the novel explores how they navigate society's inequities and their own interpersonal dynamics; Sarah Fenske of St. Louis Public Radio says the novel also tells “the story of St. Louis — with a half-century of history woven throughout its pages.” Music for the event will be by Milwaukee jazz-folk singer-songwriter Donna Woodall with bassist Ethan Bender and guitarist Bob Monagle. Find the livestream on YouTube .

× Expand Judy Robb Detail from "Our Lady of Spring," by Judy Robb, a participant in the 2021 Mount Horeb Area Arts Association Spring Art Tour.

Spring Art Tour, Friday-Sunday, June 4-6: From jewelry to steel sculptures, acrylics to watercolor, and Mazomanie to New Glarus, the Mount Horeb Area Arts Association Spring Art Tour gives you the opportunity to see unique art and possibly even new-to-you areas of the Driftless. Join 29 local artists as they display their work and demonstrate their crafts. The tour is equipped with new COVID-19 distancing guidelines and outdoor displays as well as several virtual opportunities to enjoy the tour. To view the map of tour stops as well as artist information and sample work, visit mhaaa.org/spring-art-tour .

ii, Friday, June 4, Tease Art Gallery, 6-9 p.m.: The latest exhibit from Tease , hosted by Quality CBD, 1222 Williamson St., is exciting for a number of reasons. A) The opening night reception is...an opening night reception, complete with live music. B) Never pass up a chance to see new work from Wisconsin artist Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, whose work encompasses contemporary music and politics and also seldom fails to bring the fun. Other artists exhibiting are Bjorn Akerblom, Sam Carter, Annie Kubena and Tim Togstad. The exhibit is on display through Sept. 24.

× Expand The JB3's (left to right): Todd Phipps, Chris Clemente and Joey B. Banks.

The JB3's, Friday, June 4, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Get your Hammond B-3 fix with the JB3's, a trio featuring Todd Phipps (The Blue Olives, Rare Element) at the organ bench. Helping bring the jazz-funk are drummer Joey B. Banks (Funkee JBeez, Honor Among Thieves) and bassist Chris Clemente (Kick the Cat). For this show bringing live music back to the Bur Oak, the trio will be augmented by the guitar and vocals of guest Pops Fletcher. Tickets here .

× Expand The Artesians

Dragon Art Fair, Saturday, June 5, Fireman's Park, DeForest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Following a year's hiatus, the annual summer fete hosted by Dragon Arts Group 's returns with about 80 vendors and the scholarship fundraiser silent auction in the park pavilion (closing at 2 p.m.). The event also includes food carts and entertainment by Ultimate Leap Dance Center students (11:30 a.m.) and The Artesians (1 p.m.).

× Expand Miles Hofschulz Michelle Lerch (Gretel) and Hannah Carroll (Hansel) in Opera for the Young's 2021 Family Opera Day production, "Hansel & Gretel The Interactive Film."

Family Opera Day, Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.: Follow the trail of breadcrumbs to your laptop for this summer tradition from Opera for the Young, which introduces elementary age children to opera and musical theater. Premiering Saturday on YouTube or Facebook is "Hansel & Gretel: The Interactive Film." The film will stream at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with activities led by Madison Children's Museum starting 90 minutes before each show.

× Expand National Safe Boating Council

Free Fun Weekend, Friday-Saturday, June 5-6: Try it, you'll like it! That's the philosophy behind this yearly event, in which the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources waives fees required at state parks and trails so that anyone can take nature for a test drive. Kick the tires, metaphorically, as you boat, fish, bike, hike and picnic, all without having to buy a state park vehicle admission sticker (which is well worth the investment, as you'll find out after your free day in a park), trail pass, or even a fishing license. More info here .

Occupy Madison Open House, Saturday, June 5, 1901 Aberg Ave., noon-6 p.m.: Tiny House villages, which grew out of the original Occupy Madison movement, are an innovative way to house those experiencing homelessness. The OM Tiny House Village at 1901 Aberg Ave., created last year in the parking lot of the former Wiggie's bar, is welcoming friends and neighbors with an open house and block party. The village houses 33 people; celebrate the housing model with live music, a DJ, and familiar festival games (beanbag toss, dunk tank, face painting, art scavenger hunt and more). More info at the Facebook event page .

National Trails Day, Saturday, June 5, Pope Farm Conservancy, Middleteon, 10 a.m.-noon: Sure, you can do other things besides hang out in nature now, but why not treasure your new-found love of hiking a little longer and celebrate National Trails Day with a saunter at Pope Farm Conservancy in Middleton? The newish conservancy (it was established in 2013) features seven miles of trails with prairies, woodlands and crops. Trail signage explains the history of the land. Trail maps will be available in the lower parking lot, 7440 Old Sauk Road, from 10-11 a.m. and refreshments will be available at the top of the hill from 11 a.m.-noon.

× Expand Dana Perry

Dana Perry album release, Saturday, June 5, Bos Meadery, 6:30 p.m.: There was perhaps even more music released by local musicians during the pandemic than in a typical year, but no one was hosting release parties in person — until now. To help kick off patio season at Bos Meadery, Dana Perry unleashes Tunes on the Battlefield, a set of songs written during lockdown and recorded with a group of all-star players (Dustin Harmon, Kelly Hepper, Jenna Joanis and Dan Kennedy) at Warm Glow Studios. For a preview, check out the driving title track on Bandcamp . The show also includes sets by The Soul Doctors (with Hepper) and Meggie Shays.

Ride the Drive, Sunday, June 6, 9 a.m.-noon: This favorite early summer recreation event sponsored by the Madison Parks Division is bypassing the road it's named for (John Nolen Drive) to host four concurrent neighborhood events around the city. Routes will circle city parks, including Heritage Heights, 701 Meadowlark Drive, and Kennedy, 5202 Retana Drive; Marlborough, 2222 Whenona Drive; Warner, 2930 N. Sherman Ave.; and Wingra, 824 Knickerbocker St. Activities at the parks include bike safety checks, food carts and more. Find maps here , and volunteers are still needed if you'd like to help make it happen.

CVQ, Sunday, June 6, Arbor Hills Park, 7 p.m.: Enjoy chamber music? Have a lawn chair? Then you’re set for a pair of upcoming outdoor concerts. Con Vivo! kicks off its 18th season with a free performance by woodwind quintet CVQ, playing music by Copland, Gottschalk, Danzi and Beethoven. "After an unprecedented year with the pandemic, we are so excited to perform again," writes Artistic Director Robert Taylor in a press release. "The CVQ woodwind quintet members are looking forward to a wonderful evening to reconnect with our audiences." The program is repeated at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Rennebohm Park.

× Expand David duChemin A 2017 photograph by David duChemin.

The Heart of the Photograph, Tuesday, June 8, 7 p.m.: What makes an unforgettable image? Concepts to consider when taking photographs go far beyond technical concerns (or, conversely, just clicking away hoping for magic). PhotoMidwest is hosting a virtual talk by photographer David duChemin drawing from his latest book, The Heart of the Photograph: 100 Questions for Making Stronger, More Expressive Photographs. He will focus on 10 suggestions that are likely to make even your phone pics more compelling. Find tickets for the lecture on Eventbrite .

How Trees Built the Midwest, Wednesday, June 9, noon: Could it be that trees are having a moment? Richard Powers' recent novel The Overstory, centered on the story of five trees, was a breakthrough hit. Forest bathing is a thing. And Jay Dampier, manager for state horticulture outreach, will focus on how trees helped build the Midwest as part of the Friends of the Arboretum Luncheon Lecture Series. Dampier will talk about the honeycrisp apple, ash and elm trees, the state of Wisconsin tree (the sugar maple, as you surely already knew) and birch. Tickets ($10) are available here for the virtual lecture.

× Expand Kort Havens Los Angeles based freelance writer Grace Perry.

Grace Perry, Wednesday, June 9, 7 p.m.: Mystery to Me will celebrate Pride Month with author, essayist, journalist and comedian Grace Perry discussing her new book. The 2000s Made Me Gay: Essays on Pop Culture is about seeking queerness as a teenager when it wasn’t easy to come by. Leaning into pop culture moments, Perry found what she was looking for with very little LGBTQ representation to guide her. Register for a link to the virtual event on Crowdcast.