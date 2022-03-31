What to do in Madison this weekend: UW Arts Crawl, Lynne Arriale Trio and more Isthmus Picks

Note: Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand David Hong Danez Smith

UW Arts Crawl, March 31-April 2: You will be glad to know that the crawling is optional; the art, however, is not. The UW-Madison Arts Crawl is really a pileup of spring arts “experiences” — demos, workshops, class visits, lectures, talks, performances, exhibitions and rehearsals, showcasing the vibrancy of the creators at UW-Madison. It's a pick-and-choose fest; go to many events or a few. Many are free and open to the public. Some events require advance registration or tickets, including the annual Line Breaks Hip-Hop Theater Festival at Overture Center, April 1-2 (featuring a staging of First Wave alumnus Danez Smith's summer, somewhere on Friday). See the schedule at go.wisc.edu/ArtsCrawl .

Leslie Kirk Campbell, Thursday, March 31, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Leslie Kirk Campbell will read from her short story collection, The Man With Eight Pairs of Legs , winner of the Mary McCarthy Prize for short fiction, and discuss it with Madison's Michelle Wildgen, author of Bread and Butter and other novels. The stories are wide-ranging, but touch on “the risky decisions we make when pushed to the extreme.” Been there. The in-person event has an audience limit of 35; proof of full vaccination and masks are required. Free, but advance tickets are required for the in-person event; join on Crowdcast here .

Amirtha Kidambi & Elder Ones, Thursday, March 31, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: Fans of forward-thinking music likely breathed a sigh of relief when Amirtha Kidambi & Elder Ones reappeared on the concert calendar; the group's scheduled March 2020 concert collided with the early days of the pandemic lockdown. Kidambi's compositions for the quartet create unexpected worlds of musical interplay, encompassing many musical reference points into a blend that lands somewhere between free jazz and avant-garde classical. The music should be a thrilling listen in a live setting. Check ticket availability here .

× Expand Bob Hsiang Helen Zia

The Power of Unity and Re-Envisioning America, Thursday, March 31, Union South-Varsity Hall, 7 p.m.: The past few years have exposed a fragmented American society, to the point where at times it feels even basic facts are up for debate. Though social and political discourse may feel impossibly fractious, a way forward must be charted. During this lecture hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate and the UW-Madison Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Student Center, activist and writer Helen Zia will talk about ways to mend society's fractures, including finding the common histories shared by America's many communities and interest groups, and the importance of growing community with a multicultural focus. RSVP here to attend the lecture.

Kris Lager Band, Thursday, March 31, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: The song title “Ministers of the New New Feel Good Funk” (on their 2019 album, Spectrum) is a good description of what the Nebraska-based Kris Lager Band is up to musically. The group mixes blues and rock with a positive message and Lager's soulful vocal style. This Music Makes a Difference concert is free (it's a buck to reserve a ticket online, which will be returned at the door). With an opening set by Wisconsin singer-songwriter Sam Ness.

Charley Crockett, Thursday, March 31, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Some listeners might call Charley Crockett country, some blues, but Texas music might be a better descriptor if you need one. Crockett's prolific DIY catalog over the last decade or so (the latest is the 2021 double LP Music City USA) touches a lot of American vernacular music bases. But no matter the style, straight-shooting storytelling, unflashy yet emotive singing, and incisively lean musical arrangements are guaranteed. With Vincent Neil Emerson.

× Expand Steve Noll Kelly Maxwell, Sean Langenecker and Molly Vanderlin (from left) in a scene from Sean Abley's horror comedy spoof "Attack of the Killer B's," on stage at Broom Street Theater March 25-April 16.

Attack of the Killer Bs, Through April 16, Broom Street Theater: Barbara and Glen take a trip to the cemetery to visit a grave and are beset by zombies. If that sounds familiar, you have seen Night of the Living Dead. This play by Sean Abley starts there and then proceeds to tour its characters through a panoply of other classic (and not so classic) horror, sci-fi and exploitation films. It should provide an entertaining travelogue for anyone familiar with vintage drive-in fare, and laughs even if you can't name an Ed Wood movie. Broom Street Theater's production of Attack of the Killer Bs hits the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Emily Arthur, through April 3, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy: Artist and associate professor of printmaking at UW-Madison Emily Arthur has paired exhibits at the James Watrous Gallery. Her own print work is featured in Re-membering, presented with Contemporary Indigenous Printmaking, a group show curated by Arthur of works by 19 Native American artists. Arthur's colorful work delicately combines art and science with a concern for nature. A closing reception takes place from 6-8 p.m., April 1, with a poetry reading by Heather Swan. Current gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-5 pm Sunday; the exhibit is up through April 3.

× Expand Jim Barnard Kyle Rightley

Kyle Rightley album release, Friday, April 1, Cargo Coffee-East, 6:30 p.m.: Madison-based multi-instrumentalist Kyle Rightley 's last album, Making Home, was a 2018 MAMA Award winner for Country/Bluegrass Album of the Year. His new solo effort, The Hum, does include some Americana elements but they are employed as one piece of what as a whole is a very impressive mixing of varied musical styles — often smoothly juxtaposed in the same song. No matter the style, Rightley's empathetic and aware storytelling is always at the fore.

Madison Ballet, through April 3, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: Madison Ballet is back in Overture, finally, with live performance. Turning Pointe, the eclectic, embracing program that closes the ballet's 40th anniversary season, features a handful of exciting dances including the “Rubies” pas de deux from George Balanchine and Eight by Benny Goodman featuring choreography by Heinz Poll set to swing music. The program also includes the premiere of Guitar Concerto, a collaboration by choreographer Ja' Malik (just named Madison Ballet's new artistic director ) and composer Oliver Davis. Performances at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Nancy Behall "Brave Space" by Aloft Aerial Dance.

Brave Space, Friday, April 1, Cycropia Aerial Dance, 7 p.m.: Chicago-based performing company Aloft Circus Arts envisioned its Brave Space concept as "an antidote to the horrors of the daily news cycle" — a pressing need at the moment, certainly. The performance transforms some fabric into a fort using acrobatics, balancing, aerial work and more. And the audience is part of the creation; everyone needs to work together for the safety of the Brave Space community. The performance takes place at Cycropia's studio space, 5048 Tradewinds Parkway; find tickets here .

Chelsea Cutler, Friday, April 1, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Taking risks in and outside of the studio, alternative pop artist Chelsea Cutler is making quite the splash as she sets out on her first headline tour. The up-and-coming artist released her second full-length album, When I Close My Eyes, in October, and has already released two singles this year — “the lifeboat's empty!” in January and “Walk Me Home” (a collaboration with Said the Sky and Illenium) in February. Cutler will round out her two-month nationwide headline tour with performances at several big-name festivals, including Coachella in April and The Governors Ball in June. With Adam Melchor, Rosie.

Stomp, April 1-3, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: Stomp has been around so long it's like Cats, or a Pink Floyd tribute band. But that fact hasn't escaped the creative team behind this singular combination of music and dance; the show has been updated throughout and features two new routines. The percussion is everywhere and comes from everything, from matchboxes to inner tubes. Shows are at 8 p.m., April 1; 2 and 8 p.m., April 2; and 2 and 7 pm, April 3.

El Salón México, Saturday, April 2, Madison College-Mitby Theater, 10 and 11:30 a.m.: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra presents a concert for families with children of all ages. Written by Mary and Andrew Sewell, El Salón México imagines a meeting of composers Aaron Copland and Carlos Chávez, who remember past times at a famous Mexico City dance hall. (The composers were real-life friends and contemporaries in the 20th century, and El Salón México is also the title of one of Copland's important early compositions). It's free and unticketed; the 11:30 a.m. concert is sensory-friendly (designed to be enjoyable for anyone with sensory sensitivities). Find more info at wcoconcerts.org .

Lynne Arriale Trio, Saturday, April 2, Cafe Coda, 7 & 9 p.m.: A new album by pianist and composer Lynne Arriale is always an event in the jazz world, and sure to land on more year-end best-of lists than you can shake a stick at. A Milwaukee native and UW-Madison graduate, Arriale returns to Madison just ahead of the April 8 release of The Lights Are Always On, a collection of new compositions inspired by current events and people in the news (including songs dedicated to modern icons Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Lewis). Joining Arriale for two concerts at Cafe Coda are bassist John Christensen and drummer Mitch Shiner. Check ticket availability at cafecoda.club .

× Expand The cast of "Whose Live Anyway."

Whose Live Anyway? Saturday, April 2, Overture Hall, 8 p.m.: The long-running TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? returned to The CW network in fall 2021 for its 18th season, and while it's not yet confirmed whether the show will continue...who needs the box when there is a real-life option? Cast members Jeff B. Davis, Greg Proops, Ryan Stiles and Gary Anthony Williams will bring their improv skills to Madison with the current touring incarnation, Whose Live Anyway? The comedy is based on audience suggestions — and be prepared to possibly end up on stage if your idea is used.

× Expand J.C. Dunst Photography Lords of the Trident

Lords of the Trident album release, Saturday, April 2, The Red Zone, 8 p.m.: Madison area quintet Lords of the Trident goes big on The Offering, a concept album telling a medieval-era story of a youth's forced servitude to become a “Guardian.” If their past catalog is any indication, it will be epic, complex, and exceedingly metal. If you can't wait for the official release day, hear The Offering before then by becoming a member of the band's Patreon page ( patreon.com/lordsofthetrident ), or check out their latest video, for “ Carry the Weight .” Joining the Lords for the show will be Grant Truesdell (Unleash the Archers), providing his guest vocals from the album. With Queen of Dreams, Droids Attack.

× Expand courtesy Paradigm Talent Agency Ritt Momney

Ritt Momney, Sunday, April 3, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: If you're judging the book by its cover, what more do you really need to know over and above the brilliance of naming your band Ritt Momney? In this case it helps to know that Ritt (Salt Lake City singer Jake Rutter) is a sweet warbler, and this is pop in the Harry Styles vein, though with less of a groove. More bedroom pop from openers Hanna Jadagu and Shane T.