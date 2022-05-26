What to do in Madison this weekend: Brat Fest, State Street Jams, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Jessie Turner Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (left to right): Beth Kille, Jen Farley, Shawndell Marks.

Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Thursday, May 26, Bakken Park, Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.: Get a jump start on the weekend with some three-part harmony courtesy of Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets . The Madison-based trio features Jen Farley (also on percussion), Beth Kille (guitar and mandolin), and Shawndell Marks (keyboards), who keep the music stripped down to let focus remain on their stellar vocals. This concert kicks off the Music in the Grove series, which brings free performances to parks in Cottage Grove on select Thursdays all summer. Find the schedule at facebook.com/CGMusicInTheGrove .

Bending Granite book release, Thursday, May 26, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Bending Granite is a compilation of more than 30 true stories from 30 Madison authors about their experiences driving change across three decades. Authors include entrepreneurs, former mayors, educators, and even former Madison Police Chief David Couper, whose story gives the book its name, retelling how Madison came to lead the nation in police reform. Discussing the book are co-editors Maury Cotter, Tom Mosgaller and Kathleen A. Paris. Register here for the in-person event, or join on Crowdcast .

× Expand courtesy Pam Barrett May 2022 Shecase Showdown performers.

Shecase Showdown, Thursday, May 26, Harmony Bar, 7:30 p.m.: The Harmony Bar's Live and Local series features the debut of a new songwriters circle, the Shecase Showdown, hosted by Pam Barrett (of the power pop band BingBong). The evening also features singer-songwriter Mackenzie Moore , currently finishing up recording for a new album, along with rockers Roz Greiert (of Heavy Looks ), and Annelies Howell (of German Art Students and The Fauxtons).

× Expand Michael McDermott Makaya McCraven

Makaya McCraven, Thursday, May 26, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Drummer and producer Makaya McCraven has mastered the science of the loop, as documented by past mixtapes and remix projects; he even uses hip-hop cutting/mixing techniques on his own live jazz recordings to create something new, as on the acclaimed double album Universal Beings. McCraven's most recent project takes a tour through the catalog of Blue Note Records (which also released the result, Deciphering the Message). The album melds elements of vintage recordings with new musical additions, which thanks to McCraven's vision sounds reverential rather than wreaking havoc. It's familiar and fresh all at once. Also just announced: McCraven will participate this summer in a revived Rotary Connection, celebrating the music of Charles Stepney. With an opening set by Blood Moon, a quartet led by saxophonist Tony Barba.

World's Largest Brat Fest, May 27-29, Alliant Energy Center: The brats are back at Willow Island for the first time in two years. This fundraiser has long ushered in the summer festival season, with grilled brats, celebrity cashiers and three days of bands. The menu has expanded — along with classic brats, chicken brats, Beyond Meat plant-based brats and hot dogs (all $4), you can also get an ear of roasted corn ($3). Fireworks light up the sky Saturday night. The bands tend toward rock and country, with a lineup ranging from local favorites like singer-songwriter Sam Ness (11 a.m., May 28) to Los Angeles glam metal vets BulletBoys (4 p.m., May 28) to contemporary Christian hitmaker Ryan Stevenson (7 p.m., May 29); peep the full list at bratfest.com .

× Expand James "JMP" Pereira Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs, Friday, May 27, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Active since 2004, Freddie Gibbs has proven to be one of the most influential rappers working today. With four solo albums, four collaborative albums and more than 20 mixtapes, Gibbs has developed an incredibly versatile and prolific back catalog and amassed a dedicated fanbase. Recently, Gibbs and Madlib collaborated on Bandana, a 15-track album that ended up on “best of the year” lists for Spin, GQ and other outlets. Gibbs followed up with Alfredo, a collaborative album with The Alchemist that earned a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. His latest single, “Ice Cream,” reimagines Raekwon's iconic 1995 track with Gibbs' notoriously clever wordplay. Hot off a Coachella performance, the Indiana-based rapper brings The Space Rabbit tour to the Sylvee. With Zack Fox.

× Expand Bread Casey Dead Rider

Dead Rider + Lung + Heather the Jerk, Friday, May 27, Dark Horse ArtBar, 9 p.m.: This triple bill of performers who could all be headlining is certainly the show of the week for fans of challenging rock music. Chicago's Dead Rider features former U.S. Maple guitarist Todd Rittman, and the project's recorded output seems on a mission to present a new sound every time out. Lung , from Cincinnati, is a heavy duo of drums and cello like you've most likely never heard it played before, on tour for the 2021 album Come Clean Right Now. And Madison is ably represented by Heather the Jerk, the solo project of Proud Parents drummer-singer-songwriter Heather Sawyer; an LP version of the 2021 album Cable Access TV is now available.

× Expand courtesy the band D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys

State Street Jams, Saturday, May 28, UW Library Mall, 5:30 p.m.: This series brings music back to Library Mall on Saturdays all summer long. State Street Jams kicks off its season of concerts by regional performers with Madison's own D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, who mix neo-soul grooves and raps. The lineup also features hip-hop by Milwaukee artists NilexNile and willonwater and Chicago's MG Ricio. Concerts will take place each week through Aug. 27; watch for the schedule as it's announced at facebook.com/Statestreetjams .

Tori Amos, Saturday, May 28, Orpheum, 7:30 p.m.: It's hard to underestimate the raw emotion that Tori Amos brought to popular music when she hit the scene with her album Little Earthquakes in 1992. A breathy, no-holds-barred singer in the mold of Kate Bush, Amos was fearless in the personal issues she addressed in her songs. And her piano playing — like Beethoven on a bender — was a revelation. In the ensuing years, there have been more fearless female singer-songwriters who owe much to Amos. She's touring in support of her new album, Ocean to Ocean, which deals with, in part, the psychic effects of the pandemic. With Companion.

× Expand Rob Kenyon © 2018 Emilio Ochando

Clásica Tradición, Saturday, May 28, Madison Youth Arts Center, 8 p.m.: Dancer and choreographer Emilio Ochando presents Clásica Tradición, a solo concert currently nominated for a Max Award (a top performing arts honor in Spain). A dancer for the Ballet Nacional de España at age 12, Ochando later was a student at the Real Conservatorio in Madrid, and has since performed as a featured soloist around the world. His own Emilio Ochando Company was founded in Madrid, Spain, in 2013. For advance tickets, contact concert hosts Tania Tandias Flamenco and Spanish Dance by email tania.tandias@gmail.com or phone at 608-250-0369.

Hot Summer Gays, Saturday, May 28, Robinia Courtyard, 10 p.m.: Hot Summer Gays meets Y2K at y2queer, the ongoing pop-up series ' late May event. Drag artists Die Divinity, Ponyboy Trevor, Invertia and Julez Madison will perform like it is the end of the world at the event of the century. DJs are Sarah Akawa, Femme Noir, Sunstone and Mel Down. Dress for the '90s-'00s theme, and don’t forget $1 bills for the drag performers.

× Expand JD Rogers Lilies of the Midwest (from left): Charlene Adzima, Kara Rogers and Jeanna Schultz.

Irish Fest in the Barn, Saturday, May 29, Sugarland Barn, Arena, 11 a.m.-midnight: Enjoy two stages of traditional Irish music, dance and more, and take in the beautiful spring scenery of the Wisconsin River valley near Arena, with the return of Irish Fest in the Barn. Performers include longtime local favorites The Currach, Rising Gael, SlipJig, and newer Madison trio Lilies of the Midwest collaborating with storyteller and musician Andreas Transø. Find ticket info at irishfestwi.com .

BobFest, Sunday, May 29, Spring Green General Store and Cafe, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ring in summer at the 25th annual BobFest, a backyard ode to Bob Dylan’s music. Performers include Troye Shanks & the Back Pages, Madison five-piece stringband Hoot'n Annie, and Ian Seaholm & the Night Thieves. There's also food and beer from Lake Louie Brewing and The Cider Farm. Find the full schedule at springgreengeneralstore.com .

Colonel Heg statue rededication ceremony, Sunday, May 29, Capitol Square-King Street walkway, 1 p.m.: Col. Hans Christian Heg, the highest-ranking Wisconsin soldier to die in battle during the Civil War, was a multifaceted man: a journalist and an activist, an abolitionist, a Norwegian immigrant. He led the Scandinavian 15th Wisconsin Volunteer Regiment and died at age 33 at the battle of Chickamauga. To honor their countryman, Norwegian Americans gave to the people of Wisconsin a statue of Heg, which has watched over the King Street corner of the Square since 1926. After having been damaged (part of the statue ended up in Lake Monona) during the protests following the death of George Floyd in the spring of 2020, the statue has been restored. It will officially be rededicated with marches from the 1st Brigade Band and the Edvard Grieg chorus; several of Heg's descendants will be there. The ceremony moves inside the Rotunda in case of rain. Find more info on Facebook .

