Strollin' or rollin'

× Expand Loreto "Still 1" Jamling Ladies of Hip-Hop founder Michele Byrd McPhee is the fall 2020 interdisciplinary artist at UW-Madison.

Advancing Hip-Hop as a Path Toward Equity, Thursday, Nov. 19, 3 pm: This Real Talk for Real Change discussion hosted by PLACE (the office of Professional Learning and Community Education at the UW-Madison School of Education) will take a look at the intersection of education, racial justice movements and the evolution of hip-hop culture. Panelists include OMAI director Sofia Snow, current Division of the Arts interdisciplinary artist-in-residence Michele Byrd-McPhee, Madison rapper and activist Rob Dz, dance professor Duane Holland Jr., and hip-hop architect Michael Ford. Register here to receive a link to the livestream; past Real Talk events can be found on YouTube.

× Expand Ally Schmaling Poet and organizer Justice Ameer.

Black Arts Matter Festival, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 pm: This year's virtual edition of the Black Arts Matter Festival wraps up with a poetry slam featuring eight spoken word artists from around the country: Justice Ameer, Julissa Emile, Natasha Hooper, Janae Johnson, Anthony McPherson, RADI, Gabriel Ramirez and AKeemjamal Rollins. The slam is hosted by BAM co-producer Shasparay Irvin, an interdisciplinary artist, slam poet and UW-Madison alum. Watch on the Wisconsin Union Theater YouTube or Facebook pages.

TELLABRATION! Thursday (4:30 pm) & Saturday (10:30 am), Nov. 19 & 21: An international annual tradition, the TELLABRATION! storytelling and music event was created by the National Storytelling Network more than three decades ago. Monona Library hosts its 13th annual local event virtually in 2020. Thursday is a Facebook live event for ages 2-7, with Karen Wendt, Kay Weeden and music by Duke Otherwise. On Saturday, pre-recorded stories and music by nine performers will be featured at the library's TELLABRATION! page.

× Expand Star Bazancir and Carl Hedsved A still from “Conversation” by Star Bazancir and Carl Hedsved, part of the Midwest Video Poetry Festival.

Midwest Video Poetry Festival, Thursday-Friday, Nov. 19-20, 7 pm: This is a contemporary poetry festival meant to be virtual. The fest, founded and executive directed by Madison poet Rita Mae Reese, will screen submissions that range from 30 seconds to about 10 minutes in length. They take full advantage of the video medium and feature visual art along with spoken word. Organizers received 1,600-some submissions from artists, poets, and filmmakers in 91 countries. Presented by Madison’s Arts + Literature Laboratory, screenings will take place from 7-8:30 pm both days via livestream on YouTube. Read Linda Falkenstein’s preview here.

Mess Night at the Museum, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 pm: UW-Madison art professor Tom Jones is an expert (maybe the expert) in photo representations of Native peoples. He will discuss his experiences with the Memorial Day celebrations of Ho-Chunk veterans, a project that he has been involved with since 1998, and his own photography of Native people. Register here.

Beyond the Ingenue: Trailblazers, Friday, Nov. 20, 7 pm: Undersung women get their due in this inspiring online concert brought together by Music Theatre of Madison's Meghan Randolph. The company paired local composers with singers to celebrate a range of female powerhouses, including Michelle Obama, Princess Ka'iulani of Hawaii, Amelia Earhart, Viola Davis, RBG and Sarah McBride, the first trans woman elected to a state Senate seat in Delaware (full disclosure: the Sarah McBride segment was co-written by Isthmus' Cat Capellaro). The songs were performed individually (and safely) and recorded by David Alcorn, a true video magician. The show is a fundraiser for MTM, which of course needs our support during this horrid time for performing artists. The show will remain online after the screening date, but don't let it slip your mind.

× Expand courtesy Janet Evra Janet Evra

Janet Evra, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 pm: Although based in St. Louis, Janet Evra is a native of England; her original music, sung in several languages, has an international flavor of farther-flung locales. The recent single "Summer Love Song" uses a bossa nova base and mixes in a pop hook and jazzy brass to go along with her assured vocals. Cafe Coda hosts a livestream concert by Evra on Friday.

× Expand Tom Kastle

Tom Kastle, Friday, Nov. 20, 11:45 pm: Local composer, singer, sailor, actor, activist: Tom Kastle wears many hats. Kastle has been hosting a "Midnight Cocktail Concert" once a month (find details at the Facebook event), which often stretches into the wee hours in the Zoom world. This month's concert focuses on songs about politics and drinking, subjects likely forever intertwined for many after the last couple presidential elections. Also: Don't miss his new song "Effigies," inspired by the summer protests on the Square; find the video, directed by Francisco Torres, on YouTube.

Cranksgiving, Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 am-5 pm: A combination bike ride and scavenger hunt, this year's Cranksgiving is a self-guided ride to collect items on the list for the Goodman Community Center's annual Thanksgiving basket drive for area families. Pick up a list at Trek Bicycle Madison East, 1706 Eagan Road, from 3-6 pm on Nov. 19 or 20, then get ready to stuff your basket or panniers and roll your collected items to the Goodman Center for drop-off (149 Waubesa St.). For more information, register here. (If you don't feel like a bike ride but would like to donate, an updated list of what GCC still needs for its basket drive can be found here, and donations can be dropped off through Nov. 23.)

Ski swap, Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 am-4 pm: Cross country skiing is the new bicycling! With most activities for the coming winter continuing to be either virtual or outdoors, you want to get geared up for the snow sports. The annual Ski Swap hosted by the Madison Nordic Ski Club can help you hit the trail without breaking the bank. The sales of gently used or new equipment, including classic and skate skis, boots and poles, benefit the Madnorski youth programs...and you, bargain hunter. The swap will be held in the CXC Center of Excellence parking lot, 718 Post Road. Wear a mask and practice social distancing; only 10 people will be allowed in the parking lot at a time.

× Expand Katelyn Hanvey Tenor DaSean Stokes is currently a master's degree student in the Department of Music at UW-Madison.

DaSean Stokes & Friends, Saturday, Nov. 21, noon: The next Grace Presents webcast concert, "Come As You Are: Concertizing the African American Spiritual," features DaSean Stokes, a tenor studying for a vocal performance master's degree at UW-Madison. Along with traditional songs, the concert features the premiere of two new works by composer Lawren Brianna Ware, who joins Stokes on piano; accompanists also include William Preston (piano), Hillary Hempel and Ava Shadmani (violin), Kaleigh Acord (viola), and James Waldo (cello). Find a post-concert meet-and-greet with the artists here.

× Expand Sweet William Images Gabe Burdulis

Flannel Fest, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 pm: This annual Americana concert is taking advantage of the transition to the webcast world, and expanding to include contributions from 18 artists around the country. Along with The Mascot Theory and Beth Kille Band (bands featuring Flannel Fest co-founders Erik Kjelland and Kille), the show includes performances by Madison expatriates such as Gabe Burdulis, Brett Newski and Madison Malone, solo sets by Chris Vos (The Record Company) and Eric Earley (Blitzen Trapper), and many others. Donations are encouraged for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, a nonprofit that helps households in financial crisis keep the power on...sure to be more in demand than ever during COVID times.

Fair Trade Holiday Festival, Through Nov. 30: The Fair Trade Holiday Festival has become a Madison tradition, just like Olbrich's Solstice Bonfire. Those looking for socially responsible gifts rely on this event, which makes giving a two-way street. This year the gift-shopping goes virtual, with global fair-trade works from weavers, knitters, metalworkers, wood-carvers, and more all gathered together on the same website. Minus: no international snacking. Plus: no looking for a parking place. For more information visit: fairtrademadison.org

× Expand Renan Ozturk / Gather Clayton Harvey (White Mountain Apache) and Twila Cassadore (San Carlos Apache) in the documentary "Gather."

Gather, Sunday, Nov. 22, 4 pm: Now more than ever, food is a political issue. The film Gather, directed by Sanjay Rawal, examines the fight among Native Americans to reclaim their food sovereignty. Europeans replaced native foodways with their own; white Americans ultimately subbed their unhealthy ingredients for the original, sustainable, healthy ones. Let's put it this way: fry bread isn't a native food. This screening is sponsored by Edible Madison; register here.

Strollin' Middleton, Sunday, Nov. 22, 5 pm: The traditional jazz stroll through The Good Neighbor City will take place virtually this year, with seven concerts by local jazz musicians recorded at four sponsoring Strollin’ venues, all in Middleton. The series showcases some of Dane County’s finest jazz artists. On Nov. 22, it kicks off with the gypsy-influenced swing of Harmonious Wail, recorded at Longtable Beer Cafe, 7545 Hubbard Ave. Watch at Facebook.com/artlitlab or YouTube.com/artlitlab. The series continues most Sundays through Jan. 10.

× Expand Anya Kubilus Overture Center Vice President of Programming and Community Engagement Tim Sauers.

A Conversation with Overture's Resident Companies, Monday, Nov. 23, 7:30 pm: The cancellation of live events has had a massive impact on both independent artists and our local arts companies. How are the organizations that call Overture Center for the Arts home managing to get through the crisis? Leaders from 10 local arts companies will give an update on operations during this virtual panel discussion moderated by Tim Sauers, Overture's vice president of programming and community engagement. Register here for a link.

The Benefits of Music That Can Change Your Life, Tuesday, Nov. 24, noon: This "Badger Talks" lecture by UW-Madison professor Mark Hetzler reifies what your mom always told you about why you should practice the piano/violin/clarinet/fill-in-the-blank. Music really does matter: It can improve thought pathways for other areas of study — reading, listening and learning — and amp resiliency, motivation and creativity. (It also calms the savage breast.) Find the talk on Facebook.

× Expand courtesy StageQ Abi Johnson and Molly Shulman (left to right) in the StageQ short play "Thank You, Back" written and directed by Isabella Anastasia Leigh.

Queer Shorts: 48 Hour Edition, stream through Nov. 29: We can't come together in a theater yet, but that hasn't stopped StageQ from not only creating a virtual edition of its annual short plays festival, but upping the ante by having the playwrights and actors put it all together in 48 hours. As the troupe's press release puts it: "No one knows what stories will emerge from this blitz but they are sure to be fresh, timely, and queer!" Before COVID-19 's cancellations, StageQ was planning an ambitious production of A Chorus Line, which is now postponed until the 2021-22 season. Find tickets for Queer Shorts here.

Daddy Long Legs, stream through Nov. 28: Jean Webster's 1912 novel Daddy-Long-Legs has been adapted for television, film and the stage numerous times in the last century. Capital City Theatre's production is a recent transformation into a two-person musical (starring Kailey Boyle and Kevin McAllister), with a book by John Caird and music by Paul Gordon. It tells the story of an orphan whose life is changed by the arrival of a mysterious benefactor and a new relationship. View this prerecorded virtual production anytime Nov. 18-28 with a ticket purchase.

