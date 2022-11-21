What to do in Madison this week: Machine Head, Kevin Bozeman & Friends, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy Lucy Hawkes A person in front of a grounded boat. Lucy Hawkes

POSTPONED: National Geographic Live, Tuesday, Nov. 22, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Interest in animal migrations has increased in the face of global warming. “Life on the Move,” a National Geographic Live presentation by physiological ecologist Lucy Hawkes, addresses reasons for migration in general. Animals may be looking for food, water or a mate. Hawkes will share her insights into how and why massive migrations occur, dealing with animals from sharks to geese. A Q&A with Hawkes will follow. UPDATE: This talk has been moved to May 2, 2023.

Sifting & Reckoning, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: Museums and other cultural institutions have begun the work of recognizing the sometimes tainted provenance of the works they house and acknowledging the underrepresented in their collections. This has itself caused a backlash from the right. UW-Madison Public History Project's Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance examines 150 years of struggle, discrimination, exclusion and resistance at the university through various artifacts and oral histories. Kacie Lucchini Butcher, co-curator of the exhibit at the Chazen , calls it “ an opportunity for us to reflect on what happened here at UW-Madison so that we can better understand what we need to do in order to create a more equitable future.” Closed on Nov. 24; a panel discussion by Lucchini Butcher, Lisa Carter (vice provost for UW libraries) and Troy Reeves (Oral History Program head) will take place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 (register here).

× Expand Travis Shinn and Paul Harries A close-up of Machine Head. Machine Head

Machine Head, Tuesday, Nov. 22, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: After a successful run of “Electric Happy Hour (Live)” shows in Scotland — during which Machine Head played for up to three hours each night with an unscripted setlist that included random cover songs — the dark thrash-metal band from California is bringing the same concept to intimate venues in the United States. In August, Machine Head released its 10th studio album, Of Kingdom and Crown, a concept record set in a futuristic wasteland in which two main characters go on a killing spree to avenge the murders of their loved ones. This might be your only opportunity to witness Machine Head’s ferocious musical prowess so up-close.

× Expand John Flores Photography Five people in front of a house. Go Play God

Hard Rock for Hunger, Wednesday, Nov. 23, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Madison radio station WJJO-FM hosts this concert of rock n’ roll for a great cause. Set to perform are bluesy alt-rockers 7 Seasons Deep, Madison hard rock quintet Go Play God, and a rare appearance by veteran Wisconsin rockers Autumn Grey. Hard Rock for Hunger benefits Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin; bring non-perishable food donations for discounted admission.

× Expand Grupo Candela

Latin Music Fest, Wednesday, Nov. 23, Majestic, 7:30 p.m.: This Thanksgiving eve Latin music blowout is the antithesis of the tryptophan-induced torpor of Turkey Day. Let your hair down and move. Host and local legend Tony Castañeda welcomes Grupo Candela, Latin Pride Orquesta, Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad and DJ Jimmy. New to Latin rhythms? They have you covered, with dance lessons by Madison Rueda with Liz Schoonveld.

Kevin Bozeman’s Pre-Thanksgiving Day Show, Wednesday, Nov. 23, Comedy on State, 7:30 and 10 p.m.: Over the past 17 years, Kevin Bozeman’s annual Thanksgiving eve comedy show has become a pillar of Madison's holiday season. Stand-up Bozeman always brings together a lineup mixing up-and-coming comedians and old favorites. Slated for this year are Sean Patton, Erica Nicole Clark, Johnny Beehner and Calvin Jones…although you never know who else might show up. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show were gobbled up quickly, but 10 p.m. seats may still be available at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Sonia Simoneau Sieben A band on stage at the Harmony. Max Capacity & the Sellouts

Max Capacity & the Sellouts, Wednesday, Nov. 23, Harmony Bar, 8 p.m.: Any opportunity to see Annelies Howell (German Art Students) perform with her rock-crazed husband, Danny Hicks (BingBong), is one that needs to be taken. In recent times it's been mostly a once-a-year or so occurrence, when their band The Fauxtons transforms into Max Capacity & the Sellouts for this annual middle finger kick-off to the Thanksgiving holiday. It's a full-throttle dance party freak-out before we somberly show up at the in-laws' for the annual plate of hospital food. All proceeds go to Second Harvest Foodbank.

Free Thanksgiving meals, Thursday, Nov. 24: If you're looking for some fellowship (and some good eats) on the holiday, there are multiple options offered by community organizations in 2022. In-person meals take place at the Raymond Road location of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (11 a.m.-1 p.m.); Lakeview Lutheran Church (noon; RSVP at 608-244-6181); and Delta Beer Lab (3-5 p.m.; RSVP appreciated ). First Congregational Church is again offering a meal for pickup on Thanksgiving Day, but sign-up is required by 4 p.m. on Nov. 21; fill out the form here or call 608-233-9751. Prepared meals and holiday-themed groceries are available for pickup from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 21-23 at River Food Pantry .