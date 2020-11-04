Deep breaths

× Expand PT McMahon 100 Black Men of Madison brings a family in June 2020 to receive bikes from Free Bikes 4 Kidz.

As the nation waits anxiously for election results, here are some events to take your mind off politics for a bit...and a couple more relevant to our current moment. We hope it's handy for you to find the Picks in a single weekly post. Of course, the individual Picks can still be found in the usual places online: collected here, and sprinkled throughout all the events.

× Expand Lucinda A. Stipp (Ball State University) University of Iowa professor Simon Balto.

Occupied Territory: A History of Racist Policing in the United States, Thursday, Nov. 5, 4 pm: The Havens Wright Center hosts a timely lecture by Simon Balto, an assistant professor of history and African American studies at the University of Iowa (and UW-Madison alumnus). The lecture will likely share some material with Balto's 2020 book, Occupied Territory: Policing Black Chicago from Red Summer to Black Power; he has also written for The Progressive, Time, The Journal of African American History and other periodicals. Register here.

Farmers' Markets, various dates and locations: Frost has come, even snow. Many area farmers' markets are shutting down for the season, but there are still options for buying fresh local produce and other goods, and supporting our local farmers. The Fitchburg Center Farmers Market has announced a last-minute bonus market for Thursday, Nov. 5, 3-6 pm, at the Agora Pavilion. The Dane County Farmers’ Market will continue outdoors through Saturday, Nov. 21, with both its Wednesday and Saturday "local food pick-ups" and the Saturday walk-up market on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center. The Eastside market on Tuesdays runs for another few weeks, through Nov. 17, at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center parking lot, with a limited selection of vendors from 4-7 pm. The Westside Community Market on Saturday mornings will run through Nov. 7 at 750 University Row. The Sun Prairie market is planning on going all winter in a new location, Saturdays from 9 am-noon, Nov. 7-April 24, at Buck & Honey’s-Sun Prairie.

× Expand Christopher Diaz Ebony Stewart performing her play "Ocean."

Black Arts Matter Festival, Thursdays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19: This year's virtual edition of the Black Arts Matter Festival kicks off at 6 pm on Nov. 5 with a pre-recorded performance by spoken word performer Ebony Stewart (pictured) of her one-woman show, Ocean, exploring womanhood and motherhood. A live Q&A with Stewart follows. The festival continues at 6 pm on Nov. 12 with a concert and lesson on creating music using looper technology by saxophonist and vocalist Braxton Cook. The event wraps up on Nov. 19 at 7 pm with a nationwide poetry slam. The events are co-produced by Shasparay Irvin, an interdisciplinary artist, slam poet and UW-Madison alum, and the Wisconsin Union Theater. Watch here for links.

Post-Election Q & A: Understanding This Moment in History, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 pm: No matter your political leanings, there is no doubt that it’s been a stressful and confusing time recently. One good way to deal with this moment is to know more about history; Wisconsin Humanities and its storytelling project, Love Wisconsin, are here to help. Jen Rubin and Dena Wortzel are moderating a Facebook Live Q&A session with John Kaminski, director of the Center for the Study of the American Constitution at UW-Madison.

× Expand courtesy APT Melisa Pereyra in the American Players Theatre virtual production of "The Sins of Sor Juana."

The Sins of Sor Juana, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 pm: If you are mourning the loss of American Players Theatre's summer season, you can spend Friday nights with your favorite actors and directors (and some talented new faces) by tuning into the company's online "Out of the Woods" play readings. These readings feature BIPOC playwrights, showcasing the company's work to diversify its material, casts and crews. The Nov. 6 reading, The Sins of Sor Juana, is a play by Karen Zacarías about a controversial poet who is stirring up feminist ideas in the Mexican Viceroy's court. It features the amazing Melisa Pereyra (pictured) as Juana. Upcoming readings include Nat Turner in Jerusalem on Nov. 13, featuring La Shawn Banks as slave revolt leader Nat Turner, and Smart People on Nov. 20. After the premieres, the readings will be available until the end of the year at pbswisconsin.org/out-of-the-woods.

Madison Herb Fair, Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 am-3 pm: Herbs. They're in pretty much everything we eat or cook, in alternative medicines, even in soap...but what do we really know about them? This virtual herb fair has three keynote speakers covering digestive health, brewing beer with herbs and making fermented granola — which, frankly, we did not even know was a thing. We are especially interested to hear Nick Ryan of the Herbiery Brewery at 10:30 am speaking about hopless beer. Five mini talks by local vendors of herbal products will augment an online marketplace of herbs. Full details and registration link here.

Willy Street Chamber Players, Saturday-Sunday Nov. 7-8, noon-2:30 pm: Maybe now is the time for you to adopt classical music as an interest as classical music adapts to COVID-19 audience restrictions. The always innovative Willy Street Chamber Players are rethinking the usual performance relations in its season, 1NTERLUDE. The Players are reimagining both in-real-life and virtual concert-going. IRL, WSCP will perform one-on-one 10- minute microconcerts for 1-2 persons; sign up in advance online. The first series will take place Nov. 7-8 and more will follow in December, at Arts + Literature Laboratory, Garver Feed Mill and A Place To Be. (This weekend's tickets are going fast; you might need to reserve now for the December dates.) Tickets are a suggested $20 donation per person or pay what you can. Two members of the Willy Street Chamber Players will curate a personalized concert, just for you. Seize the moment! More information including concert reservations and safety guidelines at willystreetchamberplayers.org.

Community Bike Collection Day, Saturday, Nov. 7, various locations, noon-3 pm: Many of us have likely been doing some general tidying-up of the household while spending more time at home. Perhaps during that time you noticed an extra bike or two around the place that you planned to fix up someday, or maybe one of the kids grew out of. Free Bikes 4 Kidz can use those extra wheels and is hosting contactless drop-off points for donations in Fitchburg, Madison, Monona, Oregon, Sun Prairie and Verona. They also welcome children's book donations for Madison Reading Project (guidelines here). For the most up-to-date location list, visit the Facebook event.

× Expand Dan Carabas Camille Thomas

Camille Thomas + Julien Brocal, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 pm: The Wisconsin Union Theater takes its 101st annual concert series to livestream land with a performance by cellist Camille Thomas, a rising star in the classical world. Thomas made waves as the first cellist in four decades signed to an exclusive recording contract with the legendary Deutsche Grammophon label. She is accompanied by pianist Julien Brocal, himself a rising star as a soloist and educator. A ticket grants access to the concert and a 2 pm Q&A session with the performers.

Fair Trade Holiday Festival, Through Nov. 30: The Fair Trade Holiday Festival has become a Madison tradition, just like Olbrich's Solstice Bonfire. Those looking for socially responsible gifts rely on this event, which makes giving a two-way street. This year the gift-shopping goes virtual, with global fair-trade works from weavers, knitters, metalworkers, wood-carvers, and more all gathered together on the same website. Minus: no international snacking. Plus: No looking for a parking place. For more information visit: fairtrademadison.org

Green Thumb Gardening, Mondays, Nov. 9-16 & 30, 6 pm: Dane County UW Extension often offers classes in the fall and winter to keep area gardeners prepared for when green and growing things can once again flourish outdoors. As with most everything else now, the fall and winter series (at least) will take place virtually, with a first round of classes this month including discussions of composting, colorful woody plants, ornamental grasses and spring bulbs. Register here for upcoming classes.

Fierce Females, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 pm: Communication's monthly concert series returns with a virtual showcase of three Madison-area performers and one former resident. The livestream lineup includes reigning Madison Area Music Awards Best New Artist Kat & the Hurricane, who have the new single "Sorry That I'm Like This" on the way Nov. 13; as well as solo performers Kelly Hepper (vocalist and guitarist for The Soul Doctors), Hannah Busse (the 2018 New Artist winner at the MAMAs), and Aarushi Agni (singer-songwriter for Tin Can Diamonds, stand-up comedian and writer, now based in Brooklyn, New York).

× Expand Author C.L. Polk.

C.L. Polk, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 pm: Canadian author C.L. Polk's 2018 debut, Witchmark, earned a slew of best novel nominations in the fantasy and science fiction fields, including a World Fantasy Award win. After following up in 2019 with a second "Kingston Cycle" novel (Stormsong), Polk now returns with The Midnight Bargain, the tale of a sorceress in a world where one's powers must be given up upon marriage. Will she choose a potentially family-saving marriage or following her dream of becoming a magus? Learn more about the novel by signing up for this livestream hosted by A Room of One's Own.

× Expand Courtesy Capital City Theatre Actor Kailey Boyle.

Daddy Long Legs, Nov. 12-22: Jean Webster's 1912 novel Daddy-Long-Legs has been adapted for the stage, films and television numerous times in the last century. Capital City Theatre's production is a recent transformation into a two-person musical (starring Kailey Boyle, pictured, and Kevin McAllister), with a book by John Caird and music by Paul Gordon. It tells the story of an orphan whose life is changed by the arrival of a mysterious benefactor and a new relationship. View this prerecorded virtual production anytime Nov. 12-22 with a ticket purchase.