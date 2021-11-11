Locally made, locally sold

With all the reports of supply chain issues causing problems for holiday shoppers, why not think local? Here's a roundup of the pop-up sales and other holiday shopping activities we've heard about; more will be added as the season progresses.

Holiday Art Sale: 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 13, Camp Createability Gallery, Monona. createabilitywi.org .

Art & Gift Fair: Weekends: Expanded edition of annual fundraiser, 4-9 p.m. on Nov. 12 and noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-Dec. 12, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. 608-257-0158.

Winter Art Fair Off the Square: Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople showcase, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 14, Monona Terrace, with music, kids' activities, silent auction. $5 admission. artcraftwis.org .

Craft & Bake Sale: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 13, Burke Lutheran Church, with lunch ($5/$3 ages 7-12), homemade lefse. 608-244-8486.

Holiday Bazaar: Crafts, gifts, baked goods & sweepstakes drawing, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 13, St. Andrew Parish Center, Verona; lunch 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.. saintchristopherparish.com . 608-845-6613.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 13, Wisconsin Heights High School, with 100-plus vendors, bake sale. 608-220-6047.

Holiday Gift Fair: Youth mission/education trips fundraiser, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 14, St. Ann's Catholic Church, Stoughton, with arts & crafts, food & other vendors. 608-873-7633.

Holiday Art & Craft Sale: Annual Verona Area Education Foundation fundraiser with 70+ local artisans, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 13, Sugar Creek Elementary School, Verona. Free admission. verona.k12.wi.us/Page/199 .

Holiday Toy Consignment Sale: Hosted by Lil’ Badger, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 13, Monona Community Center. Free admission; a portion of proceeds benefits Monona Parks & Rec Youth Scholarship Fund. Consignment info: lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com .

Fall Bake & Vendor Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 20, Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge, Stoughton. 608-873-7209.

Baraboo Holiday Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 20, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, with 70-plus vendors, food, silent auction & raffle (to benefit Bullies & Friends Pet Rescue). fb.com/events/1466648447007106 .

Madison Makers Market: Local makers and vendors pub crawl, noon-5 p.m., Nov. 26, Brink Lounge, Giant Jones Brewing Co., High Noon Saloon, Imaginary Factory, Old Sugar Distillery, State Line Distillery, The Sylvee and Vintage Brewing-Capitol East. Free admission. fb.com/events/2371795962950941 .

Christkindlmarkt: Holiday vendors, makers, food, beer release & more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 27, (n+1), Verona. christkindlmarktverona.com .

Wisconsin Women of Color Network Scholarship Fundraiser: Annual event, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 4, DoubleTree Hotel, with arts & crafts vendors, entertainment, silent auction, brunch ($45; $12.50 ages 8-12; RSVP by Nov. 26: wwocnagc@gmail.com). wisconsinwomenofcolornetwork.org .

Holiday Art Fair: Middleton Outreach Ministry fundraiser holiday art fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 5, Food Concepts Inc., Middleton. momhelps.org . 608-826-3415.

Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Annual event, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 4, Monona Terrace, with artisan food, clothing, arts & crafts from around the globe. Free admission. Vendors also online: fairtrademadison.org/vendors .

The Crafty Fair: Indie artist showcase, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 5, Goodman Community Center (both buildings on Sat.). Free admission. thecraftyfair.com .

Jolly Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 5, Prairie View Middle School, Sun Prairie, with 40-plus vendors, raffle, lunch. Free admission. fb.com/events/2092465210901185 .

Very Merry Holiday Fair: 60 artisans, refreshments, noon-6 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 11, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center. Free admission. theverymerryholidayfair.com .

Eastside Winter Market: Hosted by Communication, noon-7 p.m., Dec. 11-12, Garver Feed Mill, with art, food, vintage & more. Free admission. 608-467-2618.

Holiday Shop: Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation fundraiser, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 11-12, Bridges Elementary, Prairie du Sac, with food, raffle, cookie sale. fb.com/events/875020980106524 .

Christmas by the Creek: OccuPaws fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 12, Lodi Elementary School, with 50-plus vendors, concessions, raffle. Free admission. fb.com/events/358328692623813 .

Pop-up shops:

Agrace: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, in East Towne Mall (near JCPenney), through Dec. 11. agrace.org.

Culture Collectives: City of Madison hosts 11 vendors of color, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 440 and 444 State St. cityofmadison.com.