What would Madison-area arts organizations love to see under the tree?

× Expand A hand is writing Santa a letter on a notebook page.

Isthmus recently asked some staffers at Madison-area arts nonprofits what they would do with an anonymous $10,000 donation if it were stipulated that the funds had to be spent immediately (no investing in endowments, etc.)? The answers were both practical and blue-sky-dreaming.

Human Resources

Kathryn Smith, general director, Madison Opera

Truthfully, it would go to the increased costs we’ve been seeing this year due to inflation. I would also spend it on humans, by increasing some of the fees we pay to the many individuals who are part of an opera production.

Andrew Abrams, artistic director, Capital City Theatre

I would invest in more staff. We’re growing and we need the infrastructure to support the company and build it up even more.

Tech needs

Kathryn Smith, general director, Madison Opera

If I had to spend it on a “thing,” there are some technological upgrades we would make to help with filming rehearsals (which we now do because of the pandemic) and with our digital work.

Jennifer Uphoff Gray, artistic director, Forward Theater

We’d buy a bunch of LED Source4 lighting instruments from ETC! The lighting equipment inventory in the Playhouse at Overture Center is really aging. Many of the instruments are 20-25 years old. Every time we prepare for a show we have to locate rental fixtures that allow us to do the kinds of modern lighting designs our artists expect. Being able to purchase new instruments for the Playhouse would be wonderful, and then those instruments could be available for the use of other groups using that space. The fact that we could purchase these items from a business based right here in town would be the icing on the cake of this particular fantasy.

Roseann Sheridan, artistic director, Children’s Theater of Madison

First I’d provide parking passes for all crew, cast and staff so they didn’t have to pay out-of-pocket for downtown parking! And if there was anything left over I’d buy some more LED lighting instruments. (If you saw A Christmas Carol, you’ll understand why!)

Outreach

Ja’ Malik, artistic director, Madison Ballet

I would use the money to expand our outreach in the community, providing more performance opportunities for my dancers while connecting with new audiences across Wisconsin — especially those from underserved communities who need the performing arts now more than ever!

Robert A. Reed, executive director, Madison Symphony Orchestra

We would use it to build audiences. We want to expand our base and reach out to more people in the community, whether that means adding more concerts, doing more outreach, or simply bringing the symphony to audiences who don’t normally come downtown to Overture Center.

New works

Sarah Marty, producing artistic director, Four Seasons Theatre

I’d commission a new work. I love the format of our recent show, All is Calm, a docu-musical that uses songs and stories from real people to tell a compelling story. It weaves together materials that were preserved in archives, and shines a light on the humanity of the men who were involved in the Christmas Truce of World War I. Could we create a new docu-musical that centers the experiences of women, features gorgeous choral music, and provides roles for 10-12 women?

Lisa Thurrell and Robert Cleary, co-artistic directors, Kanopy Dance

Kanopy Dance would add another concert to our season at Overture, including a commission from an emerging national talent, guest choreographers and dancers, and a guest residency that would include outreach to schools.

Saying ‘thank you’

Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer, Overture Center for the Arts

I would reward our employees at Overture. We have such a hard working and dedicated team that strives to live our mission every day! They are passionate and love the performing arts and they deserve to be rewarded every day.

Brenda DeVita, artistic director, American Players Theatre

I want to book a cruise ship and hold an enormous party for our entire staff, cast and crew from last season, so we can all get some sleep and then have some fun and jump in the ocean. If there was some way to have everyone back here together to celebrate our collective achievement and find some way to appropriately thank them, that’s what I would use the money for. Definitely.