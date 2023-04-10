Wisconsin Film Festival update

× Expand Wisconsin Film Festival Film fest schedule, annotated. Some shows have sold out and others are on the verge.

Due to higher demand and sold-out screenings in advance, the Wisconsin Film Festival announced that it has established some last-minute in-person box office locations on April 10 and 12.

Tickets can be purchased at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe, 1301 Regent St., on Monday, April 10, 4-7 p.m., and at Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale, at 430 N. Midvale Blvd., on Wednesday, April 12, 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available at all Festival venues for same-day ticket purchases, and rush tickets for sold-out shows will be sold available as unclaimed seats are identified before the show.

As of Monday, April 10, sold-out screenings are:

Friday, April 14

Geographies of Solitude, 1:15 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave.

Polite Society, 6 p.m., The Marquee at Union South, 2nd Floor, Union South, 1308 Dayton St.

Secret Screening, 8:15 p.m., The Marquee at Union South

Saturday, April 15

The Cameraman, 1 p.m., UW Cinematheque, Room 4070, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave.

Real People/Real Places, 3:15 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art

Sunday, April 16

Greener Pastures, 11 a.m., Chazen Museum of Art

Army of Darkness, 6:30 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art

Monday, April 17

I Like It Here, 12:30 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 5, 430 N. Midvale Blvd.

My Sailor, My Love, Monday, April 17, 5:45 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 6

Tuesday, April 18

Chop & Steele, 6:15 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 6

Wednesday, April 19

Viking, 6 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 1

Thursday, April 20

How to Blow Up a Pipeline, 8:15 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 1

The Last Picture Show, 8:30 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 6

Only a few tickets remain for these screenings:

Rickshaw Girl, Friday, April 15, 12:45 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art

I Like It Here, Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m., UW Cinematheque

The Beasts, Sunday, April 16, 9 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 6