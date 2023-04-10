Wisconsin Film Festival update

Wisconsin Film Festival
Film fest schedule, annotated.
Some shows have sold out and others are on the verge.
Due to higher demand and sold-out screenings in advance, the Wisconsin Film Festival announced that it has established some last-minute in-person box office locations on April 10 and 12.
Tickets can be purchased at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe, 1301 Regent St., on Monday, April 10, 4-7 p.m., and at Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale, at 430 N. Midvale Blvd., on Wednesday, April 12, 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available at all Festival venues for same-day ticket purchases, and rush tickets for sold-out shows will be sold available as unclaimed seats are identified before the show.
As of Monday, April 10, sold-out screenings are:
Friday, April 14
Geographies of Solitude, 1:15 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave.
Polite Society, 6 p.m., The Marquee at Union South, 2nd Floor, Union South, 1308 Dayton St.
Secret Screening, 8:15 p.m., The Marquee at Union South
Saturday, April 15
The Cameraman, 1 p.m., UW Cinematheque, Room 4070, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave.
Real People/Real Places, 3:15 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art
Sunday, April 16
Greener Pastures, 11 a.m., Chazen Museum of Art
Army of Darkness, 6:30 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art
Monday, April 17
I Like It Here, 12:30 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 5, 430 N. Midvale Blvd.
My Sailor, My Love, Monday, April 17, 5:45 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 6
Tuesday, April 18
Chop & Steele, 6:15 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 6
Wednesday, April 19
Viking, 6 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 1
Thursday, April 20
How to Blow Up a Pipeline, 8:15 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 1
The Last Picture Show, 8:30 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 6
Only a few tickets remain for these screenings:
Rickshaw Girl, Friday, April 15, 12:45 p.m., Chazen Museum of Art
I Like It Here, Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m., UW Cinematheque
The Beasts, Sunday, April 16, 9 p.m., Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale 6