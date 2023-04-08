× Expand Beth Skogen Michael Neelsen, director of 'Beyond Human Nature,' on set.

The Wisconsin Film Festival always pulls from a variety of genres — narrative, animation, experimental, documentary, shorts, restored classic cinema — but arguably the heart of the fest is the slate of films deemed “Wisconsin’s Own.” These films with Wisconsin ties are often made by people who live here or call themselves natives. They tell us something about ourselves. They see us. This year 43 films can be classified as “Wisconsin’s Own.” Here are some of their stories.