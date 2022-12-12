Modest Mouse celebrates the 25th anniversary of ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’ at The Sylvee

× Expand Stephen Coss Modest Mouse onstage with blue subdued lighting. Modest Mouse on stage at The Sylvee.

Fans were treated to a rousing sold-out performance Sunday night when alternative rock quartet Modest Mouse stopped by The Sylvee as part of their “The Lonesome Crowded West” North American tour. The 20-show tour marks the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore album of the same name.

Formed in 1992, Modest Mouse garnered a dedicated indie following in the Pacific Northwest early on. Their fourth album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News, skyrocketed them into mainstream popularity. With radio-friendly singles “Float On” and “Ocean Breathes Salty” becoming instant hits, Good News bridged the gap between old and new fans and cemented Modest Mouse as staples of the 2000s indie rock scene.

The Golden Casket — their energetic 2021 psychedelic rock album — was their first LP in six years, serving as somewhat of a spiritual successor to the positive energy of Good News. Whereas 2015’s Strangers To Ourselves felt like a band retreading old ground, The Golden Casket feels more like a revitalized band exploring new avenues, and having a hell of a lot of fun while doing so.

The tour marks the first time the Portland, Oregon-based group has performed their breakthrough sophomore album front to back — a special treat for dedicated Mouse fans.

Around the fourth song, the excellent “Lounge (Closing Time),” the band really caught their stride — thanks in part to band leader Isaac Brock’s increased energy and heavier fan participation singing along with the song’s bridge. Brock (guitar, vocals) and fellow founding member Jeremiah Green (drums) were accompanied by Russell Higbee (bass) and Simon O’Connor (lead guitar), and their stage presence felt more relaxed and confident for the rest of the show.

Considering the length of the15-track The Lonesome Crowded West, that meant crowd favorites from other albums like “Float On” and “The Ocean Breathes Salty” didn’t appear on the setlist — to the chagrin of some fans. Still, that didn’t stop a “Float On! Float On!” chant from breaking out amongst the crowd during a rather lengthy and drawn-out intermission between the end of the set and the encore.

After the 75-minute performance of The Lonesome Crowded West, Modest Mouse returned to the stage for a satisfying four-song encore including a cover of the Flaming Lips track “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain.”

As with all great album anniversary shows, The Lonesome Crowded West 25th anniversary offered a rare, intimate performance of a band’s landmark early LP for the most loyal Mouse fans. It reaffirmed why The Lonesome Crowded West is worth celebrating 25 years later. Modest Mouse has come so far in the time since their second album caught the attention of critics, music labels, and fans, but they haven’t run out of room to grow. If The Golden Casket and Sunday’s performance are any indication, Modest Mouse isn’t slowing down any time soon.