Dessa, Fantastic Cat to headline 2024 Orton Park Festival

Annual bash brings music, food and fun to the legendary east Madison park

Minneapolis rapper, singer and writer Dessa will close out the 2024 Orton Park Festival, bringing her genres-bucking, expectations-defying performance to the 35th episode of one of Madison’s favorite summer gatherings.

The festival, a production of and fundraiser for the Marquette Neighborhood Association, takes place Aug. 23-25 and Isthmus is a sponsor of the festival for the third straight year.

Dessa has recorded with the Minnesota Orchestra, written for The New York Times, and produced a podcast for the BBC, not to mention performing twice in the old Isthmus newsroom on State Street, most recently in 2017. She will take the Orton stage at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

Americana songwriter collective Fantastic Cat closes out the Saturday performances with what Rolling Stone calls a “wildly satisfying collection of folk-rock, country, Americana, and good old rock & roll.”

The festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 23, with a family picnic at 5:30 p.m. giving way to the traditional performance by Cycropia Aerial Dance at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to Fantastic Cat, the lineup on Saturday, Aug. 24, includes Shakey, the Madison-based Neil Young tribute band, and Balthvs, an Argentina-based psychedelic funk trio. Local surf guitar adherents Broken Boards and Sorry Machine, a Madison power punk crew, round out Saturday’s offerings. A second Cycropia performance starts at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25, begins with the traditional Jazz Brunch starring Madison East High School musicians and brunch from Barrett’s Bagels. Jazz/funk combo Frisson gets the main stage going at noon, followed by folk-rocker Chance Emerson at 1:30 p.m., Chicago bluesman Nathan Graham at 3 p.m., and English alt-rockers Ruen Brothers at 4:30 p.m. before giving way to Dessa at 6:15 p.m.