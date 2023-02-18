Fun in the sun in the snow with Flipturn at the High Noon

× Expand Stephen M. Coss Flipturn on stage Flipturn onstage at High Noon Saloon, Feb. 17, 2023; Tristan Duncan (left), Dillon Basse and Madeline Jarman.

Madison fans got a welcome taste of warm summer vibes on Feb. 17, when Florida-based quintet Flipturn performed an electrifying indie rock set to a sold-out High Noon Saloon crowd.

Flipturn has earned a reputation for high-energy live shows, and it’s easy to see why. They bring a passion to the stage that carried over to the audience from the moment they started performing until the last song.

Formed in Fernandina Beach, Florida, in 2015, Flipturn began with high school friends Dillon Basse (lead vocals), Madeline Jarman (bass), and Tristan Duncan (lead guitar) playing music in Jarman’s garage. As they became known in the Florida music scene for their electric live performances, Flipturn added Devon VonBalson (drums) and Mitch Fountain (guitar, synths) to their roster. Last year, they released their debut album, Shadowglow, and played notable music festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and even hosted Playground Fest in Gainesville — where they’re now based.

Flipturn’s Florida roots influence their sound, which feels tailor-made for warm summer days. They’ve crafted their own blend of indie rock, surf rock and pop that at times feels reminiscent of contemporaries like Hippocampus and Vampire Weekend. They channel that infectious summer sound across the 14-track Shadowglow, examining the complexity of coming of age in the 21st century.

In a live setting, their sun-streaked sound was complemented by the charisma of the five members, whose onstage chemistry was immediately evident. Every member seemed to be in constant motion, whether it was Duncan and Jarman headbanging or Basse and Jarman dancing.

A performance of hit song “Chicago” early in the set got fans jumping and singing the anthemic chorus with Basse — whose vocal prowess shined on falsetto-heavy song “Goddamn.” An impressive mid-set cover of the Tears for Fears classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” resulted in the biggest singalong of the night. Shadowglow highlight “Space Cowboy” capped off the set, ending in a powerful finale before the band left the stage.

By the time they returned for an encore with hits “August” and “Nickel,” Flipturn had delivered a great performance — and a ton of fun — to the lively crowd on a snowy Madison night.