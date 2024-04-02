Nur-D, Sierra Green to headline 2024 Marquette Waterfront Festival

× Expand nurdrocks.com Photo of rapper Nur-D performing. Nur-D

A Minneapolis rapper who emphasizes nerd culture and body positivity and the queen of New Orleans’ Frenchmen Street will headline the two-day Marquette Waterfront Festival at Yahara Place Park on June 8 and 9. A full schedule is below.

Nur-D, who brought Orton Park to its feet last August with the “soulful sounds of Bruno Mars, the power and force of Chance the Rapper, and the pop culture punchlines from an episode of Community,” plays the festival mainstage at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. And Sierra Green and the Giants, who “channel passion and liberation reminiscent of Motown legends with a timeless but modern soulful sound that aims to inspire change,” according to OffBeat Magazine, wraps up the party at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Money raised at the annual bash, which kicks off the east side festival season, funds several programs, including the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, the Eastside Express free summer day camp and college scholarships. Isthmus is a sponsor of the festival for the third straight year.

In addition to the Main Stage offerings, the smaller Cottonwood Stage, located at the park’s western edge, allows fans to get right up close to the acts in a more intimate setting.

Between the stages is a stretch of food stands, beer tents and gift vendors. The annual Dandelion Dash race starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, while Sunday’s festivities get underway with the Fools' Flotilla parade down the Yahara from Tenney Park opening the fest. Registration for the flotilla begins at 9 a.m. Sunday at Tenney.

Saturday, June 8, Main Stage Acts

Noon: SheCase Showdown

1:30 p.m.: Samba Novistas

3 p.m.: Adem Tesfaye Band

4:45 p.m.: Michael McDermott

6:30 p.m.: Nur-D

Saturday, June 8, Cottonwood Stage acts

1 p.m.: Anna Vogelzang

2:30 p.m.: Moon Gypsies

4 p.m.: Adrian + Meredith

5:30 p.m.: The Johnny Campbell Band

× Expand Sierra Green

Sunday, June 9, Main Stage acts

11:30 a.m.: River Rats

Noon: Combo Noir

1:30 p.m.: Pink Halo

3 p.m.: Don’t Mess with Cupid

4:45 p.m.: Trapper Schoepp

6:30 p.m.: Sierra Green and the Giants

Sunday, June 9, Cottonwood Stage Acts

1 p.m.: Spine Stealers

2:30 p.m.: Three Hours feat. Ced

4 p.m.: Snowbirds

5:30 p.m.: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band