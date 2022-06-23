The Sadies to headline east Madison’s Orton Park Festival

× Expand Marquette Neighborhood Association The Sadies at Orton Park The Sadies performed at the 2012 Orton Park Festival. Co-founder Dallas Good, right, passed away in February.

The lineup is out for a key piece of Madison’s vibrant east-side festival season, including news that guitar rock legends The Sadies will close the four-day 2022 Orton Park Festival. Canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and combined with the Marquette Waterfront Festival in 2021, the Orton Park Festival returns to its traditional slot as one of summer’s final parties, running Thursday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 28.

The Toronto-based Sadies have included Madison on a five-stop North American tour to honor band cofounder Dallas Good, who died in February. They will close out the four-day event at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Isthmus is a media sponsor of the free event, which is produced by, and benefits, Madison’s Marquette Neighborhood Association.

The festival gets going Thursday night with an annual performance by Cycropia Aerial Dance, making use of dramatic lighting and Orton Park’s majestic oak trees, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s performances begin at 5:30 p.m. with Madison soul band Don’t Mess With Cupid and its setlist full of Otis Redding, James Brown, Al Green and more. They’re followed at 7 p.m. by Disq, featuring guitarist Isaac deBroux-Slone, who grew up across the street from the park.

Cycropia closes Friday night’s performances with an encore at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s locals-heavy lineup features roots rock favorites Dan Walkner & Friends at 11:30 a.m., singer-songwriter Jane Hobson at 1:15 p.m., and guitarist Adem Tesfaye combining hip-hop, reggae, fun and blues at 2:45 p.m. After an auction, The Periodicals bring their pub rock/soul sound to the stage at 5 p.m.

Minneapolis indie folk trio Good Morning Bedlam follows at 6:30 p.m. and Blair Crimmins & the Hookers finish up Saturday’s festivities with some rocking ragtime at 8:15 p.m.

Sunday gets started with the harmonies of Madison trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets at 11:30 a.m., garage pop from Proud Parents at 1:30 p.m., and Cuban rhythms from Rebulú at 3 p.m.

Feed the Dog shows up with its jammy bluegrass at 4:30 p.m., giving way to The Sadies at 6:15 p.m.

Local food carts, beer tents, vendors and more will be available throughout the event.