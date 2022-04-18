The War and Treaty, fourth stage set for 2022 La Fete de Marquette

× Expand Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center La Fete de Marquette La Fete de Marquette takes over McPike Park July-17, returning from two years off.

La Fete de Marquette, a fundraiser for east Madison’s Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and the largest in a series of eastside summer neighborhood festivals, returns to McPike Park July 14-17 after two summers off, with organizers promising a bash that’s “back and bigger than ever!”

Isthmus is a sponsor of La Fete de Marquette.

Headlining the music lineup, traditionally heavy on roots, soul and acts from the French diaspora, will be husband-wife duo The War and Treaty — Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount — whose music is described by Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls in a 2020 Rolling Stone profile as “a joyful force.” From Nashville, Trotter and Blount are touring extensively this summer and will arrive in Madison shortly after returning from a swing through Europe.

Joining The War and Treaty on La Fete’s bill are the North Mississippi Allstars out of Hernando, Mississippi. A band that combines blues and southern rock sounds, the Allstars’ records have featured guest spots from Lucinda Williams, Robert Randolph and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Other Fete favorites like Sonny Landreth, Marcia Ball, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, the Cajun Strangers, and Mama Dig Downs Brass Band are back in 2022.

And, in keeping with the festival’s efforts to reach a younger crowd by diversifying the music lineup, producer and DJ Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez headlines a slate of DJs to appear at the festival’s Moon Stage tent. Out of Brooklyn, Dope is considered a house music legend in New York.

In addition to the event’s three stages — the Sun mainstage, Moon tent and Family Fete — the festival will add a fourth stage this summer. Located in the Research Products parking lot, just to the northwest of McPike Park on South Ingersoll Street, the Lafayette stage will host many of the event’s Cajun and Zydeco bands. Other new additions to La Fete include a New Orleans-style Second Line parade on Saturday, July 16, and a wine garden with an expanded wine selection.

Organizers also plan to add new activities for kids and families, in partnership with Red Caboose Child Care Center, and will debut a Karaoke Sing-Off for ages 7-17.

