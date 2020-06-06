The plywood canvas

Bob Koch
Handshake
State Street looked bleak for a day or so last week, but that did not last long. When storefronts became plywood, plywood became canvas and State Street became an art gallery. Inspiration and consolation are side by side with anger and revolution in this virtual gallery of images that represent only a fraction of the creation that stretches the length of the street.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway came up with the idea for the murals and tasked city arts administrator Karin Wolf with the job. Wolf says she reached out to community cultural partners the city already has a relationship with in order to tap local artists.
“We definitely wanted to amplify the voices of people who have been directly impacted by racial injustice,” she says. Wolf also worked with Downtown Madison, which represents State Street businesses, to coordinate the project.
Not all the murals are part of the city program, says Wolf. Some store owners arranged for their own art and others artists went rogue. “People didn’t know better,” says Wolf. “A lot of people wanted to help and didn’t know how.”
See no evil
No person is your friend...
Work, in progress
Be true
Queer Black lives matter
Tell me why
Your future matters
Sing a song full of faith
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
Black power/Peace, artist Sapphina Roller
Black lives matter
Our existence is resistance, artist Sirena Kilfoy-Flores
Happy birthday BT
Say their name
Let love grow
Our lives begin to end
Black love matters
Darkness cannot drive out darkness, artists Jay Ramirez and Ryan Hartman
Between the columns
The importance of Black lives, artist Rodney Lambright