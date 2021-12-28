See ya 2021, it's been real

Still looking for something to do on New Year's Eve?

With the continued uncertainty about COVID and ongoing public health protocols, many events were announced later than usual, and some have since been canceled. But there is still plenty going on.

Here's what we know so far (with a few cancellations are noted). Many venues require proof of vaccination or a negative test, and face masks are still required; check the venue websites for specific COVID protocols.

Dec. 30:

The Majestic: Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press, service industry NYE party, 8:30 p.m. $10. majesticmadison.com.

Dec. 31:

1855 Saloon, Cottage Grove: David Hecht, 5:30 p.m.

Bowl-A-Vard Lanes: Tim Daniels Band (formerly known as 5th Gear), 9 p.m. $10.

Brink Lounge: Comedy & Poetry Jam with Tara Terry, Mo Good, Da Jester, host Antoine McNeail, DJ. 9:30 p.m. $30 adv. only (by Dec. 30): 1motionoutreach@gmail.com or 608-513-1717 for info.

Brix 340, Waunakee: Finding North, 8 p.m.

The Bur Oak: Pine Travelers, 9 p.m. $15 ($12 adv.). etix.com/ticket/p/6980740/pine-travelers-madison-the-bur-oak.

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson: Chris Hanson Trio, 8:30 p.m. $30. cafecarpe.com. Dinner reservations: 920-563-9391.

CANCELED: Cafe Coda: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band with Nic Cowles. Note: Coda will be closed through Feb. 24. cafecoda.club.

Comedy on State: Jessica Kirson, 5:30, 8 & 10:30 p.m. $50-$30. madisoncomedy.com. 608-256-0099

Concourse Hotel: Music by VO5, Harmonious Wail, DJ dance party, dinners and more, 5 p.m. Various overnight and event-based ticket options: concoursehotel.com/new-years-eve. 800-356-8293.

Crucible: Kyle Geiger, DJ Deeon, Flapjack, M27, DJ Homewrecker, GinJahviTiz, 8Hertz, Matt Fanale, Harley, 8 p.m. $40. vitalculture.com/events/detail/disco-t-new-years-eve.

Danny's Pub: DJ Billy the Kid, 8 p.m. $60 ($50 through 12/30). tickets.lineleap.com/e/NffiIHovizM1X40WWYb7.

Dark Horse ArtBar: DJs Vincent Presley, {uA}, punk/metal/industrial, 9 p.m. Free.

Essen Haus Complex: 6 pm-close, with music at 9 p.m. by Granny Shot (Come Back) and Gary Beal Band (EH). $95 includes buffet/drinks. eventbrite.com/e/208854448277. 608-258-8619.

Flavors Wine Bar, Sun Prairie: SwingTime Jazz, 7 p.m. $35. eventbrite.com/e/216379465807.

Full Mile Beer Co., Sun Prairie: The Soul Inspirations, DJ Motchy, 8:30 p.m. fullmilebeercompany.com.

Harmony Bar: The Jimmys, 9 p.m. $25. facebook.com/TheHarmonyBar.

High Noon Saloon: Star 67 (Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute), Falling Flat (Green Day), Wise Jennings (White Stripes), Lake Effect (Pearl Jam), 9 p.m. $10. ticketmaster.com/event/07005B86BD2D2EDE.

Main Street Music, Brooklyn: Soul Doctors, Mason Meyer & the Stolen Thunder Band, Jenny Lupien, 7 p.m. Free.

CANCELED: Majestic: People Brothers Band, Old Shoe, Deohgee. majesticmadison.com.

North Street Cabaret: Cash Box Kings, 8:30 p.m. $20. northstreetcabaret.com.

Rex's Innkeeper, Waunakee: QUEST, 9 p.m.

Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green: Jambidextrous, Rare Element, 7:30 p.m. slowpokelounge.com.

The Spaceship (online): NYE Big Queer Slumber Party, Kat and the Hurricane, Candace Griffin, Zenith Rising, Woody Reed, 9 p.m. Free. thespaceship.tv.

The Sylvee: Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press, 8 p.m. $35 ($30 adv.). thesylvee.com.

Whiskey Jacks Saloon: DJs Trini, J-Oz, 8 p.m. $60/$30. tickets.lineleap.com/e/TDoI67dE8OCZ8Ki16ERF.

The Wisco: The Earthlings (LCD Soundsystem tribute), Super Prime (Blink 182), Treatment (Oasis), Glenn Widdicombe (musical comedy), DJ Kayla Kush, 8 p.m. $5. fb.com/events/415097566767558.

Other events

Ball Drop Blitz: Mercury Players Theatre & KnowBetter Productions short plays created in 24 hours, 8 p.m., Bartell Theatre bartelltheatre.org.

Candlelight Meditation for World Peace: Annual event with Gen Kelsang Gomlam, 7 p.m., Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. $10. meditationinmadison.org. 608-661-3211.

Madison Capitols: vs. Green Bay, 6:05 p.m., Capitol Ice Arena, Middleton. madcapshockey.com.

My Family New Year's Eve: Entertainment and activities, 2-8 p.m., Keva Sports Center, with Cycropia Aerial Dance 2:30 & 3:15 p.m., Animal Express 3 & 3:45 p.m., David Landau 4, 5, 6 & 7 p.m., Jimmy Denver 5 & 5:45 p.m.. $15 (free ages 3 & under). facebook.com/events/664725897997330. 608-662-7529.

New Year's Eve Dance Party: All ages, 2-3:30 p.m., Madison Children's Museum Wonderground (outdoors). $12 admission. madisonchildrensmuseum.org. 608-256-6445.

New Year's Eve Family Walk: Friends of Urban Nature event, guided by JoAnn Rieke, 6:30 p.m., Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona (meet at the Children's Shack). facebook.com/friendsofetcp.

Jan. 1:

Crucible: DJs Mike Carlson, WhiteRabbit, aerialists Brenda Smadge, Katy O'Leary, go-go dancers Merci La Jinx, Mae Summers, Leather & Lace, 8:30 p.m. $20 ($10 if dressed to kill). cruciblemadison.com.

Hop Garden, Paoli: Hugo, 4 pm.