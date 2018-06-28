World Cup fever?

When Team USA lost a humiliating World Cup qualifying match Oct. 11, 2017, to Trinidad and Tobago — a team that didn’t even make the final 32-team cut for the month-long quadrennial tournament that began earlier this month — just about everyone predicted U.S. soccer fans wouldn’t tune in to the action at 12 stadiums in Russia.

Everyone was right. According to Nielsen, TV viewership in the U.S. on both Fox and Telemundo was down 44 percent during the first round, compared to the same span for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil — a country that is only two hours ahead of the United States; Russia is eight hours ahead, requiring early-morning viewing commitments for fans wanting to catch games live.

Apparently, not even an announcement the day before the 2018 World Cup commenced, awarding the United States, Mexico and Canada joint hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup, with could bolster ratings.

But if you’ve been paying even a little attention to this year’s World Cup, you’re probably aware that memorable storylines have emerged and thrilling games have been played during the tournament’s first two weeks. As the World Cup wraps up the Group Stage competition and heads into the Round of 16 beginning June 30, with the championship game scheduled for July 15 at 10 a.m. (CST) on Fox, here are three reasons to cheer.

• Upsets: Everybody loves the underdog, right? In early-round action, Mexico defeated defending World Cup champion Germany, 1-0, on Father’s Day. Meanwhile, perennial powerhouses Brazil and Argentina each settled for 1-1 draws, against Switzerland and Iceland, respectively. This is Iceland’s first World Cup ever.

• Swan songs: On the second day of competition, 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player to score a hat trick in World Cup play, netting all three of Portugal’s goals in a 3-3 draw with Spain — including a stunning 87th-minute penalty kick. The man has electrified fans in four World Cups, but has never won the tournament. This could be his last shot. And Lionel Messi, Argentina’s 31-year-old forward considered by many as the game’s greatest player of all time, hinted in March that this could be his final World Cup.

• Madison: Yes, Madison. Last month, Big Top Events announced that a new United Soccer League Division III franchise is coming to Breese Stevens Field in 2019. What better way to celebrate than by familiarizing yourself with professional soccer at its highest level?