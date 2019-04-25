Pretty in pink

× Expand JUSTIN NUOFFER Madison native and former Badger Carl Schneider is now playing for Forward Madison.

After three straight road games to start the season, Madison’s first professional soccer team finally is coming home.

Forward Madison Football Club’s burgeoning fan base is expected to pack newly upgraded Breese Stevens Field on April 27 for the Flamingos’ inaugural home opener against Greenville (S.C.) Triumph SC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

As one of the 10 founding members in League One of the United Soccer League — an upstart venture targeting smaller cities with no other pro soccer presence — Forward Madison, 1-2, leads the league in season ticket sales, according to Peter Wilt, the team’s managing director.

“I knew we would do well. Madison has a real thirst for soccer and has embraced this team,” Wilt says. “Certainly, we want to fill the stadium every game, but what’s more important is that the people who do come have a good experience. Just selling out doesn’t mean people are going to come back and have a real emotional connection and love for the team. But if they have a good experience, whether there are five people or 5,000 people in the stadium, that’s what’s important.”

Fans will notice plenty of enhancements to the Breese Stevens experience. The stadium’s capacity has expanded from 3,000 to about 5,000, with new seats along the East Mifflin Street side, all-inclusive food and drink rooftop seating behind the goal on the North Paterson Street side and additional seating behind the goal on the South Brearly Street side.

Eleven field-level concrete suites also will line the East Washington Avenue side of the field, each capable of holding 16 to 20 fans and equipped with furniture saved from the demolition of Milwaukee’s Bradley Center — a nod to the Duck Pond, home of the Madison Mallards independent baseball team, which once housed rescued seats from old Milwaukee County Stadium. (Big Top Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Mallards, also owns Forward Madison and the Green Bay Voyageurs, a new USL League Two team that begins play in May.)

The Flamingos’ fanbase is quickly evolving, thanks to an aggressive yet fun marketing strategy that has given the team a global audience. From crowdsourced branding efforts that included a “Name Your Team” contest to a colorful social media strategy starring “Pink Flamingo,” and bold pink and sky-blue uniforms, Forward Madison’s whimsical approach suits the city’s vibe.

About 40 members of “The Flock,” as the team affectionately refers to its most ardent supporters — the ones who will be out in force at home games waving flags, pounding drums, singing chants and even setting off smoke bombs — made the journey to Chattanooga, Tenn., for Forward Madison’s season opener April 6. Hundreds more gathered at The Brass Ring across the street from Breese Stevens Field for a watch party, and fans around the world watched a livestream of the game on ESPN+.

On the field, Forward Madison needs to finish games stronger and dig out from near the bottom of the standings. The team began the season with three road games. Despite dominating in possession time against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (66 percent to 34 percent) and allowing only one shot on goal, Forward Madison still lost, 1-0.

The following week, in Frisco, Texas, North Texas SC won on a penalty kick in the third minute of stoppage time, snapping a scoreless tie. Forward Madison’s first victory came in its third game, rallying from a 1-0 deficit at the end of the first half for a 2-1 win over Orlando City B in Montverde, Fla., on April 19.

“There are advantages to starting on the road,” Wilt says. “It gives you more time to prepare for your home opener, sell tickets, make sure the stadium is set. But for the team itself, it’s a challenge to go on the road for three straight games. But at the end of the year, all teams play the same number of home and away games — so, no excuses.”

Indeed, many Forward Madison players may still be adapting to each other and their new city. While the team’s 24-man roster boasts two Wisconsin players (Madison native and former Badger Carl Schneider, plus Milwaukee’s J.C. Banks), it also features players from around the country and around the world — including forward Paulo Junior (Brazil), defender Jiro Barriga Toyama (Japan) and goalkeeper Ryan Coulter (Ireland).

Forward Madison’s staff and The Flock have helped players adapt to a new culture, find balance in their professional and personal lives, and make them feel like they’re part of the community, Wilt says. Most players live in team-provided housing in three Madison apartment complexes, which has boosted camaraderie, he adds.

“The hardest part of all this is also the funnest part, and that’s making this team part of the fabric of the community — building from the bottom up and creating emotional connections so that Madison really feels these players represent them and their community,” Wilt says. “That’s obviously a lot of work, but we’ve got a great team on and off the field.”

Forward Madison Football Club has been celebrating its inaugural home opener all week. Here's what's happening between now and Saturday night's match against the Greenville (S.C.) Triumph:

Thursday: Fans are encouraged to wear pink or gear sporting the Forward Madison FC logo and share their photos on social media. At 6:30 p.m., FMFC will unveil the club’s official beer at One Barrel Brewing Company, 2001 Atwood Ave.

Friday: FMFC will kick off Madison Craft Beer Week at the Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.'s Hilldale location, 357 Price Place, with Forward Madison, Wollersheim Distillery and Wollersheim Winery hosting a tap takeover from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday: Fans are encouraged to arrive early at Breese Stevens Field on game day for pregame ceremonies that will include a ceremonial first kick by Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. All fans also will receive a serialized, custom poster created by local artist Brian Kehoe. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.