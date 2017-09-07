Packers preview

× Expand Evan Siegle/Green Bay Packers Brett Hundley had a strong preseason, which is good: He’s the only backup QB the Packers have.

And then there were 53. That’s the official roster number for the Green Bay Packers following dozens of player cuts on Sept. 2 in anticipation of Sept. 10’s season opener at Lambeau Field.

The Pack’s schedule shows little mercy, beginning with the one-two punch of the Seattle Seahawks (a worthy nemesis the past several years) and the Atlanta Falcons (who blew out Green Bay in last season’s embarrassing NFC Championship Game before imploding in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI). In fact, of Green Bay’s first seven opponents before the October 29 bye week, four of them either made the playoffs or posted winning records in 2016.

That’s a sharp turn from last season, when the Packers played what generally was considered the National Football League’s easiest schedule but were still 4-6 before winning their final six games. The Falcons played the toughest schedule and went on to almost defeat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Many preseason prognosticators point to the Packers as the team to beat in the NFC this year. Nobody else in the entire league is hungrier for another Super Bowl title than Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLV in 2011. He turns 34 in December and knows time is running out for him to one-up his predecessor, Brett Favre, in the number of titles he brings to Titletown.

The 2017 Packers are primed to make another deep playoff run. Wide receiver Jordy Nelson will be Rodgers’ primary target, and a hearty offensive line should give him the protection he needs.

Defensively, cornerback Davon House — who played for the Packers from 2011 to 2014 and then spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars — is back to spark the secondary. Former Wisconsin Badger and rookie outside linebacker Vince Biegel, who suffered a foot fracture in May, will sit out at least six weeks on the physically unable to perform list. In anticipation of that move, the Packers signed two-time All-Pro veteran outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks on September 3. The former San Francisco 49er should provide added intensity to a line that also boasts Clay Matthews and Nick Perry.

More roster moves could be forthcoming before Green Bay kicks off against Seattle.

One more thing: If the Packers founder again in the first half of the season, grizzled head coach Mike McCarthy might wind up on the NFL’s hottest seat down the stretch.