Musical tribute

Cast member Sarah Whelan rehearsing for the cabaret-style musical.

Jackie Bradley discovered her talent for composing music and writing lyrics a bit later in life than most artists. “I didn’t start doing this sort of thing until I was in my late 60s. I’m 80 now, and this is my first produced musical,” Bradley says matter-of-factly. Bradley has recorded eight CDs of original compositions, but was only inspired to put her music together with some powerful storytelling after her producer and music partner, Jay Lechler, took his own life in 2012. “He was an extremely talented musician. We were very good friends,” Bradley says.

In the aftermath of his suicide, she created her album, Comet Boy, as a tribute to Lechler. But she felt she could do more. “Suicide awareness became my cause,” Bradley says. “Nothing is changing. Things are getting worse. Suicide rates are rising. We need to be more aware of people’s issues.”

Out of this desire to effect change at the grassroots level, Bradley developed a cabaret version of Comet Boy that tells the story of her friend, but also focuses on suicide prevention. Musically eclectic, the evening includes narration, ballads, punk rock and waltzes by Bradley, along with one song written by Lechler.

Directed by Madison theater veteran Michael Bruno, the 90-minute Comet Boy will be performed by a cast of well-known local actors and musicians one night only on Sept. 13, at the Brink Lounge. Reservations are recommended, and tickets are selling fast.

The project is supported by the Madison Arts Commission and a successful Kickstarter campaign. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bandana Project, a UW-Madison student organization that offers mental health resources to peers in a safe environment.

“Everyone involved feels like it’s a really powerful piece,” Bradley reflects. “That makes me feel like I accomplished what I wanted to.”