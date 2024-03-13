Triangulador’s secret lair

Liubóv Szwako’s underground studio lets him ‘get messy’

Beyond the doors and down the back stairwell at an unassuming store on Willy Street lies a secret — Liubóv Szwako’s studio, where he paints, plans and experiments. “I like that it’s hidden, soundproof, I can literally go ham, get messy and it’s OK,” he says.

Szwako, aka Triangulador, is known city-wide as a muralist and prolific mattress painter (as featured on Isthmus’ August 2023 cover). Originally from Mexico City, he’s made Madison his home for about a decade.

Per an agreement with the store owner, who previously used the basement for storage, Szwako has been utilizing this space for more than a year. What’s missing? “No daylight, bro. No windows. That’s a requirement for the next studio,” he says.

Szwako works with a variety of media, using mostly acrylic and spray paint, but he also dabbles in digital art and woodworking. He also has a T-shirt screenprinting setup, which he has yet to use. The lack of a sink/wash station makes that impractical right now. “Do you know a plumber?” he asks.

Screenprinting doesn’t necessarily fit Szwako’s style anyway. “I don’t have anything reproduced, everything’s a one-off original,” he says.

Szwako is currently wrapping up a mural at the Moxy Madison Downtown hotel, set to open at the end of March at 823 E. Washington Ave. See more of his work at triangulador.com, or @triangulador on Instagram.