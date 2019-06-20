Market innovation

× Expand Richie Morales is one of 10 artists chosen to be a part of the art share program.

Angelica Contreras, a mixed-media artist with a full-time job as a bilingual resource specialist, recently worked afternoons, evenings and weekends creating 61 small paintings — mixed-media, wash and acrylic paintings on paper, depicting Day of the Dead dolls with Japanese influences. But unlike many working artists, she had already been paid for her labor.

Contreras is one of 10 artists participating in Arts + Literature Laboratory’s innovative CSArt program, modeled on community-supported agriculture (CSA).

“CSArt is a good way for the community to learn about other kinds of artists who aren’t necessarily in the art fair circuit,” says Contreras, who moved here three years ago from Guadalajara, Mexico, after earning degrees in art and art education in her native city. She is part of the Latinx art collective Sinopsis, and has participated in the Latino Art Fair at Overture and Dane Arts Buy Local. She believes artists need more opportunities to connect with buyers. “Because there’s so few galleries in Madison, I feel like we need more spaces,” says Contreras.

In a city with loads of artists but little creative commerce, Art Lit Lab’s three-year-old art share program is hitting its stride. The space on Winnebago Street is hosting Fresh III, an exhibit of works from participating artists, through June 29.

A selection committee chose 10 Dane County artists to contribute 61 small works — 50 for shares, one for each artist and one for an archive — and receive a $1,500 stipend. Shares in the art CSA yield 10 pieces of art for shareholders, five for a half-share. Shareholders can pick up their art at a June 29 reception.

× Expand Artists include mixed-media artist Angelica Contreras, photographer Eric Baillies, and glass artist Richard Jones, owner of Studio Paran.

CSArt mixes artists whose work might exceed new collectors’ budgets with artists who are still working under the radar. Prints, photos and paintings are a few of this year’s offerings. Artists include photographer Eric Baillies, painter Richie Morales, and glass artist Richard Jones, owner of Studio Paran.

“We want to encourage small and first-time investors in the art economy,” says Elizabeth Shoshany Anderson, lead curator at ALL. “The aim is to make this art really accessible, really affordable.”

“There isn’t a huge market for studio art in Madison. I’ve sold one or two pieces in the last two years — my markets are Texas and New York,” says Michael Velliquette, an associate professor at UW-Madison who calls his work “paper sculpture.” His contributions to CSArt are small paper “meditation tools.”

Velliquette says the opportunity to interact with buyers and meet other artists is a highlight of participating in the program.

“Madison is the city with the most busy and successful artists that nobody knows, and no one knows each other,” Velliquette says. “There’s really not a unified art scene where we would know each other, so it’s a really cool opportunity.”

Curators at ALL say their project is broadening the horizons of the creative economy in Madison. CSArt has repeat customers and has received messages from participating artists who have established relationships with local collectors and patrons through the program.

“I have seen more people over the last three years of CSArt be able to talk about owning artwork from well-known and emerging artists in this area,” says Shoshany Anderson.

Shares are on sale until they sell out. More information is available at artlitlab.org/csart.