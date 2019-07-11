Stories that matter

× Expand The exhibit shares stories from immigrants who arrived in Wisconsin from Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Honduras.

Behind the headlines, “breaking news” and tweets about immigration to the United States are the actual people who come here and the true stories of their experiences.

These stories can get lost and remain untold, and the newest immigrants can remain unseen by many, even right here in our own community.

To help change this, Dena Wortzel, executive director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council, called Karen Menéndez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano. Together they came up with a way to shine a light on a handful of individuals who have made the journey to Wisconsin relatively recently.

The result is Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi Travesía hasta Wisconsin! , a large-scale panel-display installation of photo portraits and stories that runs through August 18 at the Overture Center Playhouse Gallery.

“I asked, what can we do to contribute something to the public conversation going on about immigration, especially the immigration from countries south of the U.S. border,” says Wortzel. “This is one way to put us in closer touch with each other, and help us find common ground.”

Wortzel enlisted the help of Pulitzer Prize-winning news photographer Gary Porter and journalist Bill Berry to shoot portraits of eight immigrants and document brief personally narrated accounts of their lives since arriving here separately from Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Honduras.

The panels, which I viewed recently at the Verona Public Library, are bound for Sun Prairie and Mount Horeb after their Madison exhibition. They introduce us to Ana Claudia, Mario, Saul, Jennifer, Gilbert, Fernando, Cinthia and Panfilo.

The warm portraits in rich bright colors are displayed in a clean graphic design by Tricia Peterson, with the accompanying texts and maps of the journeys.

The narratives emphasize the work, education and contributions these engaging and courageous folks are making in their communities. In just a few words, we can grasp not only some of the odds they’re up against, but the striving for success and belonging that is so deeply ingrained in immigrant experiences the world over.

Cinthia, from Mexico, is a healthy schools program coordinator at the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center in Milwaukee.

Panfilo, also from Mexico, is an organic farmer in Dane County. He joins more than 11,000 current immigrant entrepreneurs working in Wisconsin, and is developing a fruit-based Mexican-style ice cream he hopes to sell at the farmers’ market on the Square.

Everyone represented here has a compelling story, and a dream.

For some viewers, this exhibit can offer a heart-warming introduction. For others, including many who are on the same or similar journeys, it might also provide a hopeful and relatable boost of inspiration — like a glimpse of a “Welcome” sign that, while old and foundational, is not always seen in such keen focus.

There will be a reception for Immigrant Journeys in the Overture Center Playhouse Gallery on July 14, 3-5 p.m.