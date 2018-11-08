× Expand Meep

Perhaps you’ve noticed them around town — images of fanciful corgis and surrealist pop-culture cartoons plastered on electrical boxes and lamp posts, or framed and left hanging in trees and on buildings, waiting to be found.

It’s the work of Meep, a Madison-based artist who’s kind of like Banksy mixed with Andy Warhol, but in the ’90s. Meep has been active for about six years, but the street artist’s identity has always been a secret. But on Nov. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m., Meep’s work will be on display at the artist’s first-ever public showcase at Communication, the art space and music venue at 2645 Milwaukee St.

Isthmus spoke to Meep via email to protect the artist’s anonymity.

What’s your background as an artist?

I first got interested in art the same way a lot of people get interested in art, at a young age, in front of a TV, watching cartoons. I loved Looney Tunes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, He-Man. As I got older, I was still obsessed with cartoons, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Beavis and Butthead etc.

When I was 10 I found a skateboard, and skateboarding took over my life. I’d look at a new CCS catalog for hours ranking my favorite skateboard designs. I drew all of my favorites. As an adult, both art and skateboarding slowly took a backseat as I tried to figure my way through life.

Why be anonymous?

For legal reasons. As a “street artist,” being visible could bring trouble, can take away from the mystique, and because I’m actually Banksy. :) I will be at the Communication event at some point to check it out, hoping no one recognizes me.

What inspires your art?

I’m not sure. I think the ’80s and ’90s nostalgia comes from wishing I was young again, and the surrealism comes from channeling that imagination that came so easily as a child. I create what I want, and what I want to create is art that can make people smile. It’s not deep, I have no serious mission statement and I’m fine with that.

Why so many corgis?

We have a corgi. He is the best. :)

Any long-term goals for the project?

I’m making some money now with my art, mostly through Instagram and [art retail sites] Big Cartel and Threadless, and that’s great, amazing really. But I guess my long-term goal is to not ever let that be the reason I’m creating. I just want to make silly drawings until I can’t anymore.